Former Lyndon Baseball Coach Tom White Tapped To Lead Colby-Sawyer

NEW LONDON, N.H. – Tom White is back in charge of a collegiate baseball program.
The former Lisbon Regional (N.H) star athlete and head coach at NVU-Lyndon was named Colby-Sawyer’s leading man on Tuesday — just the second baseball coach in program history. White spent the last two seasons as the team’s top assistant.
“I am honored and humbled to have the opportunity to lead the Colby-Sawyer baseball program into the future, the place where my love for college athletics started as a student-athlete, said White, who graduated from Colby-Sawyer in 2009 and was inducted into the Athletic Hall of Fame in 2014 for his career on the baseball diamond as well as the soccer pitch.
White replaces retired head coach Jim Broughton, who became the school’s first head baseball in 1995 and went on to win 349 games.
Before returning to New London as an assistant under Broughton, White was the head coach at Lyndon for five seasons. He led the Hornets to three playoff appearances and was named North Atlantic Conference (NAC) Coach of the Year in 2017.
“This is a win for Colby-Sawyer,” said Mitch Capelle, the school’s director of athletics. “Tom epitomizes what it means to be a Charger. His work ethic, first-hand knowledge of the Colby-Sawyer difference and experience as a head coach make him the perfect fit to lead our program. He will be an asset to our student-athletes, department and the college.”
“Our goal will be to compete every day with high energy, work ethic and a positive mindset, White said. “I consider myself a teaching coach and educator first. We will heavily focus on player development and improvement that will include training the mental side of the game through positive self-talk, implementing routines and staying present-moment.”
During his playing career with the Chargers, White earned a number of different accolades. He was named Commonwealth Coast Conference (CCC) Rookie of the Year, twice named All-CCC first team, and once named All-CCC second team. In Colby-Sawyer history, he ranks first in games played (141), first in at bats (464), first in doubles (39), second in hits (164), second in on-base percentage (.450), second in runs scored (119), tied for second in stolen bases (40), and ranks third in runs batted in (133).
White is married to the former Ellen Naughton, a women’s basketball student-athlete for the Chargers from 2005-09. The couple has one son, Colin.
“I look forward to supporting our student-athletes’ success in the classroom, on the playing field, in the community, and preparing them for a successful life after Colby-Sawyer,” White said. “I would like to thank my wife, Ellen, my family, coach Broughton, and all alumni and friends who are supporting me on this journey.
“I’m looking forward to building off the great baseball program coach Broughton has established over the last 27 years.”
