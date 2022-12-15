Former SJA Standout Lizzy Jones Earns NE10 Honor
Lizzy Jones competes in pole vault at the 2022 Vermont Division I high school state track and field championship at Burlington High School on Saturday, June 4, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

Franklin Pierce University freshman Lizzy Jones was named the NE10 Women’s Field Rookie of the Week on Monday after her performance at a meet at the University of Southern Maine this past weekend.

The former St. J Academy standout placed third overall in the shot put (10.77m), high jump (1.41m) and pole vault (2.55m). The Raven also ran the lead-off leg of the top-finishing sprint medley relay.

