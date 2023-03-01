WASHINGTON — While there are a few moments in life that can dictate an individual’s trajectory, a legacy is often not defined by those instances, but rather by each person’s response to those path-altering moments.
For senior basketball player Sadie Stetson, those trajectory-altering moments have been well defined through injuries that sidelined the former prep star the majority of her collegiate career.
Stetson was a three-time Gatorade Vermont Player of the Year and won a Division I state title in her junior and senior years at St. Johnsbury Academy. Through that time, she had never dealt with any serious injuries and never had to sit out.
When she committed to American, Stetson simply wanted “to come in and make an impact on the team” and to find her fit so she could help. However, before her freshman year, her personal expectations were forced to change as she tore her ACL and upon arriving on campus, the first order of business was surgery. Unfortunately, that setback was further exacerbated when the same ACL was torn again, months later, forcing additional surgeries for the injury and complications.
“It was really hard on me, mentally, since I never had to do anything like that, and I was just so excited to come and play in college,” Stetson said. “ I just kind of got set on a different path. But I remember after I’d accepted it, I really wanted to just put my head down and grind through the rehab, and just get back to where I was before.”
Following the surgeries, Stetson committed to bouncing back. She never stopped pushing through two-a-days, ACL rehab, going to practices and helping where she could while continuing to stay engaged. Through that process, though, she watched, she listened and she learned, all while getting the strength back in her leg.
This commitment was not an overnight revelation. This was a dedication that has been almost second nature to Stetson, ingrained into her over almost 19 years of playing basketball with a family that has always been around the game and where she has met so many friends.
“It was a weird experience because I grew up playing basketball every day. And then you just got stripped of that, pretty much,” Stetson said. “So I had to find ways to stay into it. I got really into the other side of strength training because in rehab you have to do that all the time, which I hadn’t really done that much of before.”
Finally, after waiting over two years, Stetson’s work and patience came to fruition as she stepped onto the court for her first game with American during her junior season. On Jan. 19, 2022, Stetson joined her teammates for the final two minutes against Army.
“It was kind of surreal to be like, ‘Wow, I can actually do this again,” Stetson said.
Through her junior year, Stetson was limited to only two more games. However, after “a rollercoaster with all the different injuries,” she was able to start putting into practice all she had learned after pushing through and prevailing after the early setbacks. She continued to push herself, and she pushed her teammates in practice during a season that culminated with a magical run to the NCAA Tournament after winning the Patriot League Championship.
“It was really cool seeing all the pieces come together and knowing you played a role in that, even though I was mostly a practice player last year, just knowing you had an impact on the team,” Stetson said. “I came in every day and made other people better and just did what I was supposed to do. It was cool to have a role in that because that’s something that not a lot of people get to experience.”
Through the early parts of the current season, Stetson immediately saw minutes on the floor as she averaged just over 14 minutes per contest through the first 11 games. However, on Dec. 30, she earned her first career start against Lafayette. Since her first start, Stetson has remained a constant in the Eagles’ starting lineup. Over the 14 games she has started, Stetson has added 76 points, 26 assists, 18 steals and 34 rebounds in the 13 games, while scoring her season-high of 11 points against Boston University.
“It’s been a lot for me. Trying to find myself as a player again after not playing for so long,” Stetson said. “Just trying to get my confidence back, and all the stuff that I used to do before that I wouldn’t think about, but now everything is a little different and I have to take a different approach with everything. The main thing for me just has been trying to get my confidence back and get back into the groove that I remember playing in when I was in high school and I could just go out there.”
Through the time she was sidelined, Stetson remained steadfast in her commitment to the team. She learned from her teammates over the years and locked in on everything coaches and teammates would say.
This is a journey that she never expected for her playing career. However, the injuries have not kept her down or defined her. Rather, her legacy will be defined by her own actions. It is the legacy of an indomitable spirit and commitment to her teammates.
“I think the way you get through it, it’s not really even motivation, it’s just wanting to be the best I can be, not even for myself, but for the team,”Stetson said. “I just want to be the best and put in the work to get there.”
