Former St. J Star Logan Wendell Earns National Hoops Honor

INDIANAPOLIS – It’s been a wildly successful start to the new year for Logan Wendell.
The Ithaca College sophomore guard was named the U.S. Basketball Writers Association Division III men’s National Player of the Week, for the week ending Jan. 8.
The Bradford native and former St. J Academy star helped lead Ithaca to a pair of victories last week. Wendell was near-perfect from the field in scoring a career-high 29 points (9-10 FG, 5-7 FT, 6-6 3FG) in a 64-53 win over then-No. 19 Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) on Friday. Wendell added four rebounds and an assist in the contest.
Then on Saturday, he scored the Bombers’ final seven points in a 75-74 victory over Hobart. Wendell finished the game with 17 points (5-10 FG, 6-6 FT, 1-3 3FG), four rebounds and an assist.
Over the two games, he averaged 23.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists while shooting 70 percent (14 of 20) from the field, 84.6 percent (11 of 13) from the foul line and 77.8 percent (7 of 9) from three-point range. For his efforts, Wendell was also selected Liberty League Performer of the Week.
Each Tuesday, the USBWA selects men’s and women’s Division III National Players of the Week. This is the eighth season that the USBWA will recognize national players of the week from Division III.
Last Monday, Wendell produced a magnificent game-winner, which also doubled as the No. 1 moment on SportsCenter’s Top 10 Plays feature.
Tied 57-all with visiting Hamilton College, the former St. J Academy star delivered an all-time dagger. After a missed three from a teammate that clanged off the glass, Wendell grabbed the rebound while running away from the hoop and blindly flipped it over his head from the left block. The ball bounced high off the rim and then fell through at the buzzer to lift the Bombers to a 59-57 victory.
Wendell was the Caledonian-Record’s Boys Basketball Player of the Year and the Vermont Gatorade Player of the Year as a high school senior in 2020.
