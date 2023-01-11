Former St. J Star Logan Wendell Earns National Hoops Honor

Ithaca guard Logan Wendell. (Courtesy photo)

INDIANAPOLIS – It’s been a wildly successful start to the new year for Logan Wendell.

The Ithaca College sophomore guard was named the U.S. Basketball Writers Association Division III men’s National Player of the Week, for the week ending Jan. 8.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.