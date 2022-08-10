ST. JOHNSBURY — QB1.
Jake Cady is back in a leading role.
The former record-breaking St. Johnsbury Academy signal-caller has ascended to the starting quarterback job at Assumption College as preseason camp for the 2022 college football season kicked off Sunday.
Older, stronger and wiser, the 21-year-old senior is getting his long-awaited shot to lead the NCAA Division II Greyhounds.
“It’s definitely surreal and it’s certainly been a long time coming,” said Cady, the 2018 Vermont Gatorade Player of the Year who graduated from St. J Academy in 2019. “It’s a good feeling to know that this is my team. What’s really cool, I came up with this class and we’re all seniors now. You could tell from freshman year that this is a special group that cares about each other and who wants to have great success. It’s been cool to see that come through, and to see the change in the energy and culture and what our class has brought to this program.
“We have high hopes and that is exciting for me. I have a pretty big role on this team and I am excited for the year. We have big goals that are achievable. We just have to go out there, put in the work and have a little fun doing it.”
Cady has been patient — he took a redshirt season as a freshman and the 2020 season was canceled because of COVID.
And he’s been persistent — building his knowledge and his body for the rigors of college football.
Cady got his first big opportunity under center last fall and delivered a masterful performance off the bench. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound dual-threat QB scored his first collegiate touchdown in the Greyhounds’ penultimate regular-season game — a 44-35 victory over Northeast-10 Conference foe St. Anslem. He produced 207 total yards and rushed for four touchdowns and was later named the Northeast 10’s Offensive Player of the Week.
He then got his first collegiate start at Bentley in the regular-season finale.
The solid showing helped slingshot Cady into the starting role in the spring and through the summer, Cady said. He has three years of playing eligibility remaining.
Back in the Northeast Kingdom, Cady produced one of Vermont’s all-time great high school careers. As a senior, he compiled 3,995 total yards and 51 TDs and was the state’s player of the year. He ended his career with 64 touchdown passes and 34 rushing TDs.
Despite a rifle right arm and athleticism as a runner in open space, it took Cady time to adjust to the collegiate level.
“The biggest thing I struggled with at first was the pace of the game, the footwork, where my guys were going to be,” he said. “Now as a senior, I’ve grown into it. With all my film studies, my knowledge of the game has really improved.
“I’ve had tremendous growth in my throwing mechanics — my deep ball and getting it out of my hand faster. The biggest improvement is my knowledge of the game. I am quicker in everything I do.”
Assumption’s season opener is slated for Sept. 3 with Kutztown University. The Greyhounds are coming off a 5-5 campaign in 2021.
“Everyone is asking how the team looks and my answer is we have all the tools we need to beat anyone in our conference and go far in the playoffs,” he said. “Our goal is always to win a title. But we will take it day by day, stack those chips and hopefully come out on top.
“We’ve got a really great group of guys and we’re excited about what the future holds.”
In 2017 as a junior, Cady led the Hilltoppers to an unbeaten season and the program’s first title since 1994. He’s looking for another shot of glory at Assumption. And he’ll carry the support of his people back home.
“I am really excited to play not just for myself, but for my community,” Cady said. “Coming from a small town, sometimes they say you can’t do things because you’re from a small school, a small state. But I like to prove people wrong.
“It goes through my mind on the field and I am looking forward to making a lot of people back home proud.”
