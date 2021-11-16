Ithaca College freshman Logan Wendell had a massive game on Saturday, and on Tuesday, the 6-foot-1, 160-pound guard was named the Liberty League men’s basketball rookie of the week.
The former St. J Academy star and Vermont Gatorade Player of the Year (2019-20) dropped 33 points off the bench in just 15 minutes of action for Ithaca (1-1), and the Bombers posted a program record for points scored in a 124-80 win over Alfred State.
Wendell went 11-for-14 overall and was 7-of-10 from 3-point range. He also was 4-for-4 at the line.
The Bradford native averaged 24.8 points per game and crossed the 1,000-point milestone, which were among his many highlights during his senior year at St. J.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.