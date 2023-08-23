WHITEFIELD, N.H. — Braxton Brown is ready to return the favor.
The 22-year-old Lancaster native is back at his alma mater, set to lead the White Mountains Regional golf team as the Spartans’ head coach.
“I started playing at WMR as a seventh-grader and to be able to coach and help these kids learn the game like I did is very rewarding. I am excited to see them improve, help them with the game’s mental side and teach them the way.”
Brown starred as a Spartan, capturing the 2017 New Hampshire Division IV state individual golf title, rallying from a four-stroke deficit to claim the crown at Canterbury Woods. He became White Mountains’ first state-champion golfer since Spencer Rothluebber in 2006 while leading his team to an 18-1-1 record and a runner-up finish in the D-IV team tournament. Brown was also a key part of the Spartans’ back-to-back state baseball championship teams in 2018 and ‘19.
Brown is replacing coach Dave Cameron, who guided WMR to a fifth-place finish at last fall’s state tournament. On Monday, the Spartans open their 2023 season with a home match at Mt. Washington.
“I am looking forward to going out there and allowing the kids to have fun, play golf, compete and improve,” said Brown, who assisted Cameron last season. “I’m focusing on teaching the kids not to let the frustration get them down and to enjoy playing the game with friends and others. That’s the biggest part of it.”
Playing golf has been a big part of his life since age 10. Now, Brown is ready to give back while pursuing a career in the same industry.
Brown played baseball at Plymouth State for three years and was on the club golf team for two years before graduating college in 2023. He had plans to be an athletic director, but during his job search, found an opportunity as a golf professional at Eagle Mountain House & Golf Club in Jackson, N.H.
It’s led Brown to change course and pursue a career in the golf industry. He’s currently taking a PGA membership program online that will take two to three years to complete, he said. In the winter, he has a job lined up as an assistant golf pro in Florida. He says his playing handicap is currently at 4 to 6.
“The original plan out of college was to move out of state somewhere warm, but it was financially hard to do that,” Brown said. “So I stayed home. I have a great opportunity at Eagle Mountain and to coach at WMR to give back to the community.”
His long-term goal is to move south and work year-round as a golf pro at a high-end course. But first, he’s motivated to help the Spartans climb the ladder in Division IV.
White Mountains returns its top five golfers from last season: senior Robert Breault, juniors Noah Covell and Gannon Smith, and sophomores Carson Miller and Rylan Hartlen. Also on the roster competing for spots are returnees Spencer Martin, Axel Fjell and newcomers Ian St. Cyr, Brayden Shallow and Deagan Stover.
“Our top five players from last year coming back gives us a lot of confidence to kick off the season,” Brown said. “Our players have been playing all summer long getting ready for the season. Our newcomers also have an upside potential to compete for the top six spots throughout the year, making everyone work harder and earn their spots.
“I am excited to teach and guide my student-athletes through the game of golf and give them all the knowledge that I have learned throughout the years in competitive golf.”
