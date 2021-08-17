Fornwalt Excavation Reigns On Diamond

The Fornwalt Excavation (Bradford) softball team became repeat champions of the ninth annual Griffin Donald Kenison Memorial Coed Softball Tournament last weekend, scoring a 5-0 record against 14 other teams.
Team members include Sean Denis, Erika Fuller, Cory Hilton, Tom Howard, Brooke Dolloff, Beth Pelletier, Shirley Nickles, Mylee Kenison, Kade KenisonGrady Kenison, Grant Kenison, Ashlyn Rideout, Dan Kenison, Sherm Lakin, Mark Nickles, Josh Bergeron, Adam Pelletier, Silas Murray, Stacey Barney, Casey Barney, Nick Stokes, Justin Miller, Mike Bownes, Kat LaBrie and Mike Kenison.
