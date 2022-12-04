Fortin Drops Career-High 41 As Hornets Rally In NAC Opener
Lyndon's Riann Fortin. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

LYNDONVILLE — Riann Fortin scored a career-high 41 points to lead Northern Vermont University-Lyndon back from an eight-point deficit in the final four minutes and a 78-71 victory over the University of Maine at Farmington in Saturday afternoon’s North Atlantic Conference women’s basketball game.

The contest was the first NAC tilt for both teams. Lyndon improved to 2-5 on the season, while UMF fell to 1-6 overall.

