Fortin Drops Career-High 41 As Hornets Rally In NAC Opener

LYNDONVILLE — Riann Fortin scored a career-high 41 points to lead Northern Vermont University-Lyndon back from an eight-point deficit in the final four minutes and a 78-71 victory over the University of Maine at Farmington in Saturday afternoon’s North Atlantic Conference women’s basketball game.
The contest was the first NAC tilt for both teams. Lyndon improved to 2-5 on the season, while UMF fell to 1-6 overall.
Fortin, the Derby native and former North Country Union standout, scored 21 of her 41 in the final quarter to carry Lyndon to the victory.She converted 12 for 14 shots from the floor, including all three of her attempts from behind the arc, and also made 14 of 17 free throws.She also pulled down 15 rebounds and added three blocks and three assists.
West Burke’s Kadienne Whitcomb was the only other Hornet to reach double figures, chipping in with 12 points. Whitcomb, Kerigan Disorda and St. J’s Saleena Porter all handed out five assists.
Grace Dwyer paced UMF with 21 points and eight assists.
Tied 52-all heading into the fourth quarter, Fortin took over. She scored the first seven Hornet points, but UMF kept pace and the game was tied at 59 with 6:14 to go. After Rosalie White put the Beavers back in front, Porter converted a pair of free throws to make it 61-61. UMF then appeared to take control with a quick eight-point run capped by Jacqui Hamilton’s transition layup to open up a 69-61 lead with only 4:10 to go.
Lyndon responded with back-to-back three-pointers from Fortin and Disorda (Benson), then Porter found Fortin inside for a layup to tie the game. Disorda came up with a steal on UMF’s next possession, and Fortin scored off of it to give the Hornets the lead with 2:00 to go. Fortin was fouled on the play and converted the free throws to make it 72-69, Hornets. Fortin converted six more free throws in the closing moments to seal the win for Lyndon.
The Hornets host Fisher College in a non-conference affair on Saturday. Tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m.
MEN’S HOOPS
FARMINGTON 106, LYNDON 76: In Lyndonville, University of Maine at Farmington pulled away the Hornets in a NAC season opener.
UMF improved to 4-2 on the season while Lyndon fell to 2-5.
Terion Moss led UMF with 26 points, seven rebounds, and five assists. Jack Kane added 21 points and eight rebounds and Kyle Donlin chipped in with 17 points. Storey and Poulin also hit double figures wiht 11 points apiece.
Mondwell Bukle led Lyndon with a career-best 34 points. Aiden Trapani pulled down eight rebounds and Tyrese Harris dished out six assists.
UMF dominated the backboards with a 39-23 rebounding advantage. The Beavers dominated inside, scoring 50 points in the paint.
Prior to Saturday’s game, NVU-Lyndon alumnus Zach Falkenburg (2022) was presented with the 2021-22 North Atlantic Conference Man of the Year award. Falkenburg, a two-time NAC All-Conference selection in both basketball and tennis and the 2022 NAC Men’s Basketball Senior Scholar-Athlete of the Year, was the third Lyndon Student-Athlete ever to receive the NAC’s highest honor, and the first since 2013.
The Hornets host Clarkson University in a non-conference matchup next Sunday. The game tips at 2 o’clock.
