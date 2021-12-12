LYNDONVILLE — Northern Vermont University-Lyndon saw an 11-point lead dwindle down to one midway through the fourth quarter of Saturday’s women’s college basketball game. The Hornets were able to make enough plays down the stretch, however, to hold off Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts and come away with a 69-65 victory.
Lyndon improves to 5-2 on the season while MCLA remains winless in 10 starts.
Riann Fortin (Derby) and Leah Crompton had 21 points apiece to pace the Hornets. Fortin completed her double-double with 10 rebounds and Crompton recorded a game-high seven assists.
The Hornets appeared to have control of the game when Cromptonfound Fortin for a layup to extend the lead to double figures at 55-44 left. A 10-0 MCLA run cut the Lyndon lead to 55-54, but back-to-back layups from Crompton followed by a Saleena Porter (St. Johnsbury) layup built the Hornet lead back to seven points with 2:44 to go.
An MCLA three-pointer with 11 seconds to go made it a two-point game, but Kerigan Disorda sealed the win by making a pair of free throws with four seconds to go.
The Hornets are now off until Jan. 7.
MEN’S HOOPS
LYNDON 94, SUNY POTSDAM 81: In Potsdam, the Hornets scored the final 14 points to improve to a 2-7 record. The Bears fell to 4-4.
Zach Falkenburg finished with a career-high 35 points to lead Lyndon. He made 12 of the 19 shots he attempted, including 8 of 12 from behind the three-point arc. Jaden Phillips pulled down nine rebounds and Antonio Carlisle handed out six assists.
Falkenburg’s three-pointer tied things at 81-81 with 2:50 left for Lyndon. Then after a defensive stop, another Falkenburg three gave Lyndon the lead, and the Hornets then made seven of eight free throws in the final minute to put away the victory.
Lyndon closed out the first semester on Sunday afternoon at Clarkson University, an 84-79 loss.
