LYNDONVILLE —A pair of former Northeast Kingdom high school standouts keyed the NVU-Lyndon women’s basketball team’s Sunday triumph
Derby native Riann Fortin (North Country) finished with 19 points, 13 rebounds, three blocked shots, and three steals while Saleena Porter (St. Johnsbury) also posted a double-double with 14 points and a game-high 15 rebounds to lead the Hornets to a 66-51 non-conference victory.
Lyndon, which scored the game’s opening 12 points, improved to 4-2 on the season while Lesley dropped to 2-7.
Lea Crompton added 16 points, six assists, and four steals while Faith Poirier chipped in with 10 points and four steals in the win.
Kizziah Ruff was Lesley’s only double-figure scorer, totaling 18 points.
Both teams struggled from the floor. Lyndon converted 25 of 77 shots (32.5%), including 4 of 22 (18.2%) from three-point range. Lesley fared even worse, only converting 18 of 57 attempts (31.6%), including only one of 14 (7.1%) from distance.
The Hornets held a slim 48-46 rebounding advantage. The Hornets also forced 28 Lynx turnovers, resulting in 29 Hornet points.
The Hornets close out the first semester next Saturday when they host Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m. in Stannard Gymnasium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.