LYNDONVILLE — Freshman forward Riann Fortin (Derby) scored three goals and assisted on four others as the Northern Vermont University-Lyndon women’s soccer team rolled past Vermont Technical College, 8-0, on Monday afternoon.
With the win, the Hornets move to 2-11 on the season, while the Knights fall to 0-11-1.
Fortin, the former standout at North Country, got Lyndon on the board in the 10th minute, when she took a long ball from Alyssa Fryman (Lancaster, N.H.) and fired a shot past VTC goalkeeper Michaela Chase. In the 30th minute, Fortin served up a nice cross to Madison Reardon, and Reardon left-footed a shot into the net for her first career goal. Less than four minutes later Fortin scored on another breakaway to give Lyndon a 3-0 lead heading into halftime. The Hornets dominated play in the opening stanza, outshooting the Knights, 31-0.
The Hornets continued to have their way in the second half. Reardon knocked in a rebound of a Fortin shot in the 53rd minute to make it 4-0. Then in the 59th minute, Ashley Hart ran onto a long through ball from Fortin and converted it for her first career goal.
Fortin completed her hat trick in the 60th minute when Reardon found her with a through ball and she fired a left-footed shot into the net. Senior captain Raquel Madeja then scored the first goal of her career in the 67th minute when Fortin crossed Arianna Moran’s (Marshfield) long ball to her and she poked it in the open net.
Fortin’s 10-point effort is the most points scored by a Hornet player in a single game since the program returned to NCAA Division III play. She is also the first Hornet player to record a hat trick since Sarah Gerry scored three times against the College of St. Joseph on September 3, 2016.
Felicity Flores completed the scoring in the 80th minute when she fired in a shot following a scramble in front of the Knight goal. It was the only Lyndon goal that Fortin didn’t play a role in.
Lyndon outshot VTC, 46-2, in the contest. Lyndon goalkeeper Karly Cordwell was only called upon to make one save in recording the clean sheet. Meanwhile Knight keepers Chase and Angela Lazzaro combined to make 14 saves.
The Hornets will return to Varsity Field for their final home game of the season on Wednesday afternoon. They will host New England College in a non-conference affair that’s scheduled to kick off at 3 p.m.
