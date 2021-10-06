LYNDONVILLE — Former North Country standout Riann Fortin scored twice as the Northern Vermont University-Lyndon women’s soccer team notched its first win of the season, 2-0 over NVU-Johnson at Varsity Field on Wednesday afternoon.
The Hornets and Badgers are now both 1-7 on the season.
The Hornets got on the scoreboard in the 11th minute when Fortin (Derby) ran onto a long throw-in from Arianna Moran (Marshfield) and poked a shot past Johnson goalkeeper Emily Carchia and inside the near post.
Lyndon made it 2-0 in the 15th minute when Fortin scored on a breakaway. The Hornets then went into a more defensive posture, and neither team was able to break through again for the remainder of the half.
Neither team was able to score in the second half, as both teams limited scoring chances for the opposition. The Badgers were able to produce six shots in the half, with five on goal, but Hornet keeper Karly Cordwell (Milan, N.H.) answered each challenge to preserve the shutout as the Hornets closed out the victory.
Johnson outshot Lyndon by a slim 9-8 margin and held a 3-1 advantage in corner kicks. Cordwell earned the win with her five-save shutout, while Carchia stopped two of four Lyndon shots on goal.
The Lyndon win earned the Hornets a point in the race for the Northern Vermont University President’s Cup, the annual competition between the NVU campuses for athletic superiority. It was also the first victory for Hornet head coach Ben Arsenault.
Lyndon returns to action on Saturday afternoon when they host SUNY Polytechnic Institute in a North Atlantic Conference crossover matchup. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.
