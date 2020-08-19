Forwalt Excavation claims coed softball title in Groveton

The 8th Annual Griffin D. Kenison Memorial Coed Softball Tournament was played this past weekend in Groveton. The tournament is a non-profit event that raises money for the Groveton Youth sports program in memory of Baby Griffin. There were 14 teams in the double-elimination event.
Pictured are players from thew winning team.
Front row: Grady Kenison, Ashlyn Rideout, Grant Kenison, Sean Denis, Erika Fuller, Stacey Howard, Tom Howard, Mike Bownes, Josh Bergeron and Makalyn Kenison. Back row: Dan Kenison, Sherm Lakin, Adam Pelletier, Beth Pelletier, Silas Murray, Brooke Dolloff, Justin Miller, Casey Barney, Mark Nickles, Shirley Nickles and Mike Kenison.
