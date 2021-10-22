Four Burkies To Start At World Cup Opener In Sölden

EAST BURKE — Four Burke Mountain Academy alumni will represent the United States and Canada in the World Cup Opener in Sölden, Austria, this weekend.
Patrick Kenney (2015), Nina O’Brien (‘15), Britt Richardson (Canada, ‘21), and Mikaela Shiffrin (‘13) are set to compete in this year’s World Cup. It is the first World Cup start for both Kenney and Richardson.
“Behind every World Cup racer is a long list of coaches, teammates, parents, and supporters who helped them along the way,” said Willy Booker, Head of School at BMA. “We are always proud of those who make it to the highest level of our sport but are mindful to celebrate all of the great people who helped them get there. It’s special to have four alumni starters in Sölden. The Burkies will be cheering from around the globe this weekend.”
Burke Mountain Academy is the leading ski racing academy and the first sports academy of its kind in the United States and has produced more than 154 National Ski Team members and 36 Olympians since it was founded in 1970.
“I am beyond excited to represent BMA for Team USA in the Sölden World Cup Opener,” Kenney said. “Although racing in the World Cup is a big first step, plenty of work lies ahead if I want to achieve my dreams. I will enjoy every minute of this weekend while focusing on good skiing and what got me to this point. I’m confident, healthy and prepared to give it all I’ve got.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.