Four Hilltoppers Earn Historic D-I Triple Crown

Ryan Callaghan, Nathaniel Bernier, Andrew Thornton-Sherman and Carson Eames pose with the trophy after helping St. Johnsbury to its third-straight Division I track and field championship at Burlington High School on Saturday, June 3, 2023. The four Hilltoppers capped off a D-I triple crown this year — the first time in SJA history — also winning the cross country and indoor track state championships. (Contributed Photo)

