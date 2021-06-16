The St. J Academy girls lacrosse team reached the Division II state final this past weekend.
Three Hilltoppers and their coach will be a part of one more game this summer.
Graduated St. J senior attacker Polly Currier will compete for Vermont in the 28th Byrne Cup games on Saturday in Hanover (N.H), the 28th annual Twin State lacrosse clash pitting top seniors from the Green Mountains and New Hampshire.
Hilltopper coach Tom Forster, who has led St. J to the Division II state final in the last two seasons, will guide the Vermont all-stars.
The Twin State doubleheader begins with the girls game at noon at Hanover High School. The boys follow at 3 p.m. The Vermont boys (21-5) and the New Hampshire girls (23-8) won their matchups in 2019.
The 2020 season and all-star games were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Two other Hilltoppers will also showcase their skills Saturday. Senior-to-be Ellie Rice and junior-to-be Maren Nitsche will compete in the Rising Stars game at Vergennes Union High School, a contest featuring Vermont’s top non-seniors. The game is slated for noon.
Elsewhere, seven Hilltoppers recently earned selection to the D-II All-State girls lacrosse teams. Currier and Ella Ceppetelli were first-team picks, Ruby Yerkes and Nitsche were second-team selections and Rice, Mairen Tierney and Sophia Shippee garnered honorable mention status.
Below are the Twin State rosters:
VERMONT GIRLS
BFA-St. Albans: Margot Collins, defense. Burr and Burton: Lola Herzog, goalie. Brattleboro: Brianna Paul, attack. Champlain Valley: Petra Kapsalis, midfield. Green Mountain Valley: Molly Quinlan, goalie; Erika Weibe, midfield. Hartford: Zoe Pfeiffer, attack; Ryelee Potwin, defense. Lamoille: Madeline Benoit, defense; Savannah Aiken. Middlebury: Lydia Deppman, goalie; Camryn Jaring, defense; Kaitlyn McNamara, midfield/defense. Mount Mansfield: Layla Drinkwater. Caellie Foley, midfield; Lily Poor, midfield. Rutland: Kendra Sabotka, attack/midfield; Jenna Sunderland, defense. St. Johnsbury: Polly Currier, attack. South Burlington: Lindsay Booth, attack. Vergennes: Hannah Kelly, midfield; Savanah Scrodin, defense; Sydney Weber, attack.
Coach: Tom Forster, St. Johnsbury.
VERMONT BOYS
Burr and Burton: Justin Fusco, defense; Teddy Mirenda, attack. Champlain Valley: Seth Boffa, midfield; Shane Gorman, attack; Cam Saia, defense; Alex Leonard, attack. Colchester: Mason Coburn, attack; Bodey Towle, defense. Essex: Sam Bowen attack; Will Couture, faceoff; Chris Davis, attack. Hartford: Ethan Schaal, defense. Mount Abraham: Quinn Cook, defense; Griffin Paradee, midfield. Mount Mansfield: Owen Trudeau, LSM. Montpelier: Quinn Mills, midfield. Middlebury: Mason Kaufmann, midfield; Jack Rizzo, goalie. Rice: Jackson Harris, attack. South Burlington: Will Bruns, faceoff. Woodstock: Charles Greene, LSM; Andrew Gubbins, midfield; Mason Harkins, defense; Louis Mills, defense; Riley Shepherd, midfield; David Willis, attack. Rutland: Joe Anderson, midfield.
Alternates: Will Balkan, Aaron Murakami, South Burlington; Dereck Sloan, BFA-Fairfax; Dante Pellegrino, Rice; Gavin Thompson, Sawyer Simmons, Harwood; Aidan Trus, Champlain Valley; Aiden Blouin, Spaulding.
Coach: Ryan Fitzpatrick, Colchester.
——
NEW HAMPSHIRE GIRLS
Bishop Guertin: Lyndsay Hult, midfield. Bow: Amelia Coe, defense; Meaghan Danahy, goalie. Derryfield: Lucy Licata, midfield; Lauren MacLean, defense. Goffstown: Gracie Pierce, attack. Hollis-Brookline: Abbey Magnuszewski, midfield. Lebanon: Lena Nowell, goalie. Londonderry: Katie McCudden, defense. Merrimack Valley: Lily Furtkamp, defense. Pelham: Jordyn Galgay, attack; Sarah Giniewicz, defense. Plymouth: Anna Aprilliano, attack Nashua North: Kiley O’Brien, midfield. Timberlane: Catherine Bowman, midfield. St. Thomas Aquinas: Brooke Chandler, attack; Kylie Youngclaus, midfield. Souhegan: Abby Hawkes, attack. Winnacunnett: Anna Carlino, defense; Serena Hollmorgen, attack. Exeter: Sydney Taylor, attack.
Coach: Kari Crowe, Plymouth.
NEW HAMPSHIRE BOYS
Bedford: Max Manniello, midfield. Bishop Guertin: Aidan Ahern, defense; Dawson Clark, attack; Matt Cranney, defense; Chris Heitmiller, midfield; Jon Kirkorian, attack; Nick McGovern, midfield; John Sullivan, LSM. Derryfield: Ryan Caparrelli, goalie; Jaxon Snyder, goalie. Exeter: Spencer Clark, midfield; Zach Gilvar, defense; Connor Holly, midfield; Davis Nelson, defense. Londonderry: Robbie Derhak, defense; Zac Fawcett, midfield; Hunter Smith, attack. Nashua South: Drew Fleury, attack. Oyster River: Hayden Marshall, attack. Pinkerton: Hunter Drouin, attack; Declan Turner, defense. Souhegan: Riley Lawhorn, midfield. Timberlane: Billy Savage, defense.
Coaches: Gerry Holly, Exeter; Brian Miller, Merrimack.
