Four Locals Crack Top 10 at Vermont State Decathlon

BURLINGTON — Twelve local athletes, from North Country and St. Johnsbury, competed in the 46th Vermont high school decathlon state championships this Monday and Tuesday at the D.G. Weaver Athletic Complex at Burlington High School.
North Country’s Cooper Brueck was the top local finisher, claiming sixth place in the boys competition with 4,917 points.
St. Johnsbury’s Jaden Beardsley also earned a top-1o finish, his 4,752 points good for ninth place. Beardsley also won the shot put event with a throw of 13.33 meters.
Jaden Thompson was the other Hilltopper to claim an individual event. His 100-meter dash time of 11.61 seconds helped him to a 19th overall finish (4,261).
NC’s Caden Colburn (3,730) and Liam Beatty (3,692) placed 34th and 35th, respectively, while St. J’s Tyler Demas (2,488) came in 56th.
The Falcons (231) placed fifth overall as a team, edging St. Johnsbury (222; 6th) by just nine points.
For the girls, NC’s Thankful Cilwik (4,344) placed eighth, just ahead of St. J’s Brooke White (4,288) who finished ninth. Cilwik took home top individual honors in shot put with a throw of 8.77.
Hilltopper Peyton Qualter was part of a five-way tie to win the high jump event, all finishing with a score of 1.50. Qualter (3,362) finished 22nd overall.
St. J’s Hazel Fay (3,008) finished 33rd, followed by NC’s Abigail Bellizzi (2,754; 40th) and Charlie Schurman (2,474; 45th).
Essex’s Lucius Karki (5,391) was the boys decathlon champion and Rice’s Autumn Cartensen (4,634) was the girls champion.
Boys Decathlon Results
Top 10: Lucius Karki, Essex 5,391; 2. Eben Mosher, Green Mountain 5,375; 3. Drew Buley, CVU 5,160; 4. Vaughn Larkin, South Burlington 5,103; 5. Cooper Brueck, NC 4,917; 6. William Hughes, BFA 4,841; 7. Ben Gilbert, Windsor 4780; 8. Jaden Beardsley, SJ 4,752; 9. Jacob Tremblay, BFA 4,739; 10. Jordan Davis, Hartford 4,676.
Event Winners
100-meter dash: Jaden Thomson, SJ 11.61. 400: Sawyer Becker 51.96. 1,500: Jacob Tremblay, BFA 4:20.31. 110 hurdles: Ivan Buczek, Peoples 16.96. Shot put: Jaden Beardsley, SJ 43-9. Discus: Emanuele Chiappinelli, BFA 127-2.75. Javelin: Eben Mosher 145-1. High jump: Drew Buley 6-2.75. Pole vault: Lucius Karki, Essex 12-5.5. Long jump: Noah Mckibben, Craftsbury 20-8.
Girls Decathlon Results
Top 10: 1. Autumn Carstensen, Rice 4,634; 2. Charlize Brown, Thetford 4,595; 3. Grace Tyrrell, Green Mountain 4,492; 4. Sidney Herrington, Arlington 4,422; 5. Ruth Brueckner, Missisquoi; 6. Katie Prive, Peoples 4,379; 7. Kayla Guerino, Essex 4,368; 8. Thankful Cilwik, NC 4,344; 9. Brooke White, SJ 4,288; 10. Madelyn Durkee, Thetford 4,180.
Event Winners
100-meter dash: Madelyn Durkee, Thetford 12.97. 400: Ruth Brueckner, Missisquoi 59.01. 1,500: Ruth Brueckner, Missisquoi 4:52.23. 100 hurdles: Autumn Carstensen, Rice 15.75. Shot put: Thankful Cilwik 28-9.25. Discus: Kayla Guerino, Essex 89-2. Javelin: Sophia Hayes 92-6. High jump: Peyton Qualter, SJ; Genevieve Brzoza, Essex; Ruth Brueckner, Missisquoi; Meadow Worthley, MMU; Autumn Carstensen, Rice 4-11. Pole vault: Kayla Guerino, Essex 9-0.25. Long jump: Autumn Carstensen, Rice 16-4.25.
