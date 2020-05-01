The 45th annual Lions Twin State Soccer Cup between Vermont and New Hampshire was canceled because the coronavirus pandemic. Listed below are the senior all-stars from both states who made the squads.
Locally, North Country midfielder Grace Giroux was named to the Vermont girls roster along with longtime Falcons coach Jose Batista, who retired after the season. St. Johnsbury forward Konrad Tillman and defender Gregor Vogel were picked to the boys roster.
There were no area players selected to the Granite State squad. Only one player from Division IV made the team.
VERMONT
GIRLS
Burlington: Helen Worden. Burr and Burton: Grace Pinkus. Champlain Valley: Gillian Magnier, Shelby Statton. Essex: Emma Whitney. Harwood: Amaya Rogers. Milton: Marcy Dockham, Olivia King. Mount Anthony: Jordan Mattison, Rachael Jones. Mount Abraham: Addy Harris. Mount Mansfield: Lauren Flewelling. Montpelier: Cypress Levitt. North Country: Grace Giroux. Otter Valley: Olivia White. Rice: Alex Dostie. Rivendell: Kendyl Boisvert. Rutland: Caroline Coloutti, Logan Kinsman. Thetford: Grace Davis. South Burlington: Mia Harton, Madeline Liebegott. Spaulding: Cassandra Graves. Vergennes: Emily Rooney.
Head coach: Dustin Corrigan, Mount Abraham. Assistant coaches: Bonnie Huizenga, Mount Abraham; Shawntel Burke, Milton; Jose Batista, North Country.
BOYS
BFA-St. Albans: Kam Dunsmore. Brattleboro: Gus Williams, Luke Williams. Burr and Burton: Will Fox. Champlain Valley: Jonah Roberts, Erik Stolen, Cullen Swett. Colchester: Foster Viau. Hartford: Kaj Boerri, Nick Jones. Harwood: Ollie Hammond. Middlebury: Spencer Doran. Milton: Nick Desouza. Mount Abraham: Eric McKean. Mount Mansfield: Ezra Bush, Asher Symanowicz. Otter Valley: Sawyer Pierpont. St. Johnsbury: Konrad Tillman, Gregor Vogel. South Burlington: Spencer Baker, Sammy Slamani. Stowe: Jackson Seivwright, Alex Tilgner. Winooski: Lek Nath Luitel.
Head coach: Rob Cole, CVU. Assistant coaches: David Martin, South Burlington; Andy Borah, CVU; Reeves Livesay, Middlebury.
——
NEW HAMPSHIRE
BOYS
Midfielders: Charlie Adams, Hanover; Nathan Statires, Bedford; Logan Falzarano, Lebanon; August Marshall, Con-Val; Ryan Boggiatto, Timberlane; Shane MacLaughlin, Exeter; Marcos Chanlatte, Winnacunnet; Ben Schwartz, Mascoma; Colby Knight, Con-Val. Forwards: Vitor Rodriguez, Bedford; Amosi Wilondja, West; Walaedine Hounane, Salem; Cameron Ross, Timberlane; Michael Mullen, Sunapee; Reed Leader, Oyster River. Defense: Thiago Fantecelli, Goffstown; Cooper Bourne, Lebanon; Daniel Aybar, Concord; Patrick Hyde, Nashua South; Jacob Murray, Winnacunnet; Kyle Doucette, Hanover; Lars Major, Belmont. Goalkeepers: Ryan Coutu, Hollis-Brookline; Seth Rutledge, Kearsarge.
GIRLS
Defenders: Ava Simunovic, Bedford; Abby Morgan, Merrimack; Taylor Burnham, Bow; Zoe Cousineau, Derryfield; Briana Connolly, Somersworth; Silvia Dalton, Sunapee; Darcy Wright, Salem; Ashley Deshaies, Winnisquam. Midfielders: Paisley Broadhurst, Hollis-Brookline; Elizabeth Flynn, Bedford; Eleanor Owen, Hopkinton; Madison Bailey, Pembroke; Lindsay Burnham, Bow; Allison Silverstein, Concord; Chelsea Woodsum, John Stark; Adrienne Brummett, Bishop Brady. Forwards: Tasha White, Hollis-Brookline; Jade Pescinski, Pembroke; Jordan Busch, Kearsarge; Aspen Tiapa, Milford.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.