The White Mountains boys basketball team made a run to its first final four in 12 seasons. Three of their top seniors were rewarded at the New Hampshire Basketball Coaches Organization released their 2021-22 All-State lists last week.
Avery Hazelton, the Spartans’ 6-foot-9 center, earned first-team honors while do-it-all swingman Tyler Hicks was a second-team selection while also grabbing a spot on the five-man All-Defensive team. Sweet-shooting point guard Brody LaBounty picked up honorable mention honors.
Brendan Elrick of Hopkinton earned the player of the year award.
On the girls side, White Mountain senior forward Morgan Doolan was the lone local picked. She was an honorable mention pick.
The full list below:
DIVISION III
BOYS
Player of the Year: Brendan Elrick, Hopkinton
Jack Ford Award: Ian Moulton Mascoma
Coach of the Year: Jesse Mitchell, Newfound
JV Coach of the Year: Patrick Spencer Raymond
FIRST TEAM
Brendan Elrick, Hopkinton, Sr.
Ben Seiler, Mascoma, Sr.
Jalen Reese, Gilford, Jr.
Chris Stanchfield, Kearsarge, Sr.
Dylan Rice, Campbell, Sr.
Avery Hazelton, White Mountains, Sr.
SECOND TEAM
Riley Marsh, Gilford Sr.
Sam Carl, Kearsarge Sr.
Malaki Ingram, Newfound, Sr.
Zach Thompson, Mascoma, Jr.
Kevin Putnam, Monadnock, Sr.
Tyler Hicks, White Mountains, Sr.
HONORABLE MENTION
Isaiah Reese, Gilford, Soph.
Quinn Whitehead, Hopkinton, Sr.
Anthony Robbins, Winnisquam, Sr.
Brody Mills Campbell, Sr.
Garrett Somero Conant, Sr.
Aiden Heffron, Somersworth, Jr.
Brady Elliott, Fall Mountain, Sr.
Ethan Berg, St. Thomas, Sr.
Jackson Noury, Campbell, Sr.
Caleb Bushway, Winnisquam, Sr.
Vinny Simonelli, St. Thomas, Sr.
Brody LaBounty, White Mountains, Sr.
Kayden LaClair, Stevens, Jr.
Keegan Martinez, Belmont, Fr.
Sam Reposa, Belmont, Jr.
Harrison Hicks, Inter-Lakes, Jr.
Colton Martel, Campbell, Jr.
ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM
Riley Marsh, Gilford Sr.
Jack Morrall, Hopkinton Sr.
Malique Motuzas, Conant Sr.
George Jallah, Kearsarge Sr.
Tyler Hicks, White Mountains, Sr.
Jackson Noury, Campbell Sr.
——
DIVISION III
GIRLS
Player of the Year: Emma Tenters, Conant, Jr.
Jack Ford Award: Carolina Camp, Kearsarge, Sr.
Coach of the Year: Bobby Fortes Monadnock
JV Coach of the Year: Pamela Rozean, Winnisquam
FIRST TEAM
Emma Tenters, Conant, Jr.
Brynn Rautiola, Conant, Jr.
Caroline Camp, Kearsarge, Sr.
Avery Stewart, Fall Mountain, Sr.
Paulina Huckins, Newfound, Sr.
Grace Furze, Monadnock, Sr.
SECOND TEAM
Kally Murdough, Hopkinton, Sr.
Teagan Kirby, Conant, Sr.
Hanna Capsalis, Prospect Mountain, Sr.
Alyssa Paquett, Stevens, Jr.
Kiley Bundy, Stevens, Soph.
Abby Rayder, St. Thomas, Jr.
HONORABLE MENTION
Malina Bohlmann, Newfound, Jr.
Vanessa Flanders, Gilford, Jr.
Breanna Lawrence, Monadnock, Jr.
Makenna Grillone, Fall Mountain, Sr.
Emily Howell, Hillsboro-Deering, Jr.
Lauren MacDonald, Winnisquam, Soph.
Courtney Burke, Belmont, Sr.
Nora Dunnigan, Fall Mountain, Sr.
Maddie Carmichael, Hopkinton, Jr.
Rayna Tucker, Kearsarge, Sr.
Riley Skarin, Newport, Sr.
Morgan Doolan, White Mountains, Sr.
Ella Smith, Prospect Mountain, Soph.
Makenna Peare, Berlin, Jr.
Ella Stocker, Kearsarge, Jr.
Liberti Lacasse, Mascoma, Sr.
ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM
Kally Murdough, Hopkinton, Sr.
Brynn Rautiola, Conant, Jr.
Grace LeClair, Monadnock, Jr.
Alyssa Paquette, Stevens, Jr.
Malina Bohlmann, Newfound, Jr.
Clara Stewart, Fall Mountain, Fr.
