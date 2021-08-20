FRANCONIA — Host pro Donna Alexson and tennis friends at the Franconia Inn held a mixed doubles event Aug. 14, raising funds for the Bancroft House shelter for women in Franconia. Due to torrential rain the event was cut short, but donations were generous as tennis members held this special annual event to raise funds for local needs.
Latest News
Latest Sports Headlines
Franconia Inn Holds Tennis Fundraiser
