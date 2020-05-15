Franconia Ski Club earns big honor

Little club. Big award.
Franconia Ski Club was chosen as the 2020 U.S. Ski and Snowboard Association Development Club of the Year, it was revealed in a letter to program director Eric Price on Thursday.
“Thank you to all our members, coaches and athletes,” FSC wrote in a Facebook post. “Without your support this would never have been possible. You all are the reason for our success. Go FSC!!”
The award is presented to a U.S. Ski and Snowboard member club that has distinguished itself in providing outstanding youth development programs. Among the criteria: exceptional or unique programming focused on developing athletes ages 13 and under, providing youth opportunity to ski race; commitment and encouragement of youth athletic development; and conversion of athletes to higher levels of involvement, participation and competition.
Only one U.S. Ski and Snowboard club is selected each winter.
“The Franconia Ski Club has a long-standing commitment to fostering a love of winter sports and raising successful athletes in its community,” the USSA letter read. “Recently, the significant investment in facilities and training venues has provided new opportunities for programming and partnerships, and set the club up for continued success.”
FSC is closing in on finishing a $4 million improvement project that has turned Cannon Mountain’s historic Mittersill ski area into a world-class alpine training and racing venue. The site is now an official U.S. Ski Team Training site and has hosted a number of high-profile competitions, including the 2017 NCAA Championships, the 2018 Eastern High School Championships and the 2019 National Junior Championship Super-G.
The last piece of the Mittersill project is the construction of the Mittersill Performance Center, which will become FSC’s new home base. The club hopes to break ground this year.
Last winter Burke Mountain Academy brought home the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Alpine Club of the Year award.
