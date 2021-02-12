LYNDON — Brothers James and Evan Sanborn combined for 37 points Friday night as the Lyndon Institute Vikings blew past Oxbow 68-41 in the season opener for both teams.
James Sanborn (19 points) hit three first-quarter 3s and Evan Sanborn had nine of his 18 points in the third quarter as LI put up 22 points to seal it.
Cam Berry hit a three-pointer to beat the halftime buzzer.
“It was a good team effort,” LI coach Patrick Rainville said. “We played together on both ends of the floor and started attacking more in the second half. It was great to play on the new court.”
The Vikes visit Randolph on Tuesday.
NOTE: SJA and NVU-Lyndon grad Robbie Rouelle earned his first win as a high school coach with LI’s JV winning.
OXBOW (0-1): Andrew Emerson 2-0-4, Chase Lund 2-6-10, Keghan Keyes 0-1-1, Bryce Ilsley 7-4-21, Brady Nickles 0-1-1, Drew Shaw 2-0-4. Totals: 11-FG 11-18-FT 41.
LI (1-0): Gavin Williams 1-0-2, Cam Berry 1-0-3, Will Mitchell 1-0-2, Evan Sanborn 8-1-18, Chevy Bandy 6-0-12, Aiden Bogie 3-0-6, Zach Hale 1-0-2, James Sanborn 7-1-19, Ahmet Mete 1-0-2. Totals: 24-FG 2-4-FT 68.
OU 7 12 11 11 — 41
LI 17 13 22 16 — 68
3-Point FG: O 3 (Ilsley); L 6 (J. Sanborn 4, E. Sanborn, Berry). Team Fouls: O 8, L 15.
HAZEN 77, NORTHFIELD 57: In Hardwick, senior guard Isaiah Baker scored 19 of his 28 points in the second half of the Wildcats’ triumph, including splashing his 200th career 3-pointer — the first player in Wildcat history to reach the milestone.
Williamstown’s Brandon Carrier holds the state record with 245 3-pointers.
Tyler Rivard added 15 points and 10 boards for the Cats, who outscored the visitors 42-24 in the second half.
“The best Northfield team I’ve seen in years,” said HU coach Aaron Hill. “I am just very thankful to be able to play this season. It was an odd game and it took us a half to get comfortable. I am pleased with the way we played in the second half.
Hazen hosts BFA-Fairfax on Tuesday at 7:30.
NORTHFIELD (0-1): Smit 4-0-8, King 2-1-7, H. Lilly 1-0-3, Crawford-Stimple 7-3-20, Miller 3-0-7, P. Lilly 4-3-12. Totals: 22-FG 6-11-FT 57.
HAZEN (1-0): Aasha Gould 1-1-3, Gabe Michaud 1-0-2, Jadon Baker 7-1-19, Ethan Shopland 1-0-2, Isaiah Baker 10-6-28, Tyler Rivard 7-1-15, Carter Hill 3-0-6, Lincoln Michaud 1-0-2. Totals: 31-FG 9-16-FT 77.
GHS 16 17 15 9 — 57
HU 18 17 26 16 — 77
3-Point FG: N 7 (Crawford-Stimple 3, H. Lilly, Miller, King, P. Lilly); H 6 (J. Baker 4, I. Baker 2). Team Fouls: N 13, H 12.
LIN-WOOD 51, PROFILE 48: In Bethlehem, the Patriots improved their score quarter by quarter but came up short. The Lumberjacks’ Cam Clermont (23) led all scorers.
Josh Robie (15) and Alex Leslie combined for 29 points for the Pats.
“Really happy with our effort. Lin-Wood is a physical team and our young guys handled the challenge well and never gave up the whole time,” Profile coach Mitchell Roy said.
Next for the Patriots is a Tuesday home game with Littleton.
LIN-WOOD (5-3): Cam Manning 1-0-3, Jake Clermont 7-5-22, Jake Avery 8-0-17, Max Leblanc 3-0-9. Totals: 20-FG 5-6-FT 51
PROFILE (1-6): Josh Robie 5-0-15, Karsen Robie 2-0-6, Myles Mackinnon 2-0-5, Alex Leslie 6-2-14, Joey Heurter 4-0-8. Totals: 19-FG 2-2-FT 48.
LW 11 6 18 16 — 51
PHS 8 9 14 17 — 48
3-Point FG: L 6 (Manning, Clermont 3, Avery Leblanc); P 8 (J. Robie 5, K. Robie 2, Mackinnon). Team Fouls: L 7, P 12.
WMR 43, KENNETT 40: In Whitefield, it went down to the wire before the Spartans eked out the win over the Division II visitor, their eighth straight victory.
Tyler Hicks had 15 points and nine rebounds while Avery Hazelton added 10 points and 15 rebounds against their D-II opponents.
Next on the schedule for WMR is a Thursday 5 p.m. home game with Profile.
KENNETT (6-3): Matt Norwick 2-1-7, H. Levine 2-0-5, Isaiah Maica 1-1-3, Evan Desjardins 1-2-5, Kyle Perry 3-0-6, TJ Lash 2-0-4, Grady Livingston 3-2-10. Totals: 15-FG 5-10-FT 40.
WHITE MTNS. (9-1): Brody LaBounty 2-3-7, Brayden White 2-2-7, Parker Valdez 2-0-4, Tyler Hicks 4-6-15, Avery Hazelton 4-2-10. Totals: 14-FG 13-17-FT 43.
KHS 6 11 8 15 — 40
WMR 11 8 10 14 — 43
3-Point FG: K 5 (Norwick, Levine, Desjardins); W 2 (White, Hicks). Team Fouls: K 15, W 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.