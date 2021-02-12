ST. JOHNSBURY — Freshman guard Hayden Wilkins scored a game-high 14 points and the St. J Academy girls basketball team gave coach Jade Huntington a victory in her high school coaching debut, a 46-34 result over Spaulding in the 2021 season opener on Friday night.
Polly Currier added seven points, one of eight scorers on the night for St. J. The Hilltoppers limited the Tide to 18 points through three quarters.
Wilkins stood out in her varsity debut, knocking down a couple of 3s, scoring with a floater and helping facilitate a balanced scoring attack.
The game was played without spectators.
The Hilltoppers host defending champion CVU on Monday night.
SHS (0-1): Folland 2-2-6, Poulin 0-1-1, Premont 2-0-5, Lewis 1-0-3, MacAuley 6-3-15, Diego 2-0-4. Totals: 13-FG 6-12-FT 34.
SJA (1-0): Lilian Kittredge 3-0-6. Kylee LaPete 1-0-2, Lily Garey-Wright 2-0-5, Kaia Anderson 1-0-2, Polly Currier 3-0-7, Kaylee Weaver 2-0-5, Maren Nitsche 2-0-5, Hayden Wilkins 4-4-14. Totals: 18-FG 5-6-FT 46.
SHS 7 5 4 18 — 34
SJA 9 11 15 11 — 46
3-Point FG: S 2 (Premont, Lewis); SJ 5 (Currier, Weaver, Nitsche, Wilkins 2). Team Fouls: S 10, SJ 13.
LI 56, MONTPELIER 43: In Montpelier, the visiting Vikings started the season quickly, getting a combined 25 points from Olivia Lewis (13) and Brooke’lyn Robinson.
“It was a win,” said LI coach Eric Berry. “I’m proud of the girls as they worked hard throughout. Our defense needs to improve but we will get there. Olivia Lewis played very well and our bench gave us a nice spark.”
LI has its home debut Monday with Oxbow.
LYNDON (1-0): Kadienne Whitcomb 3-1-9, Hannah Demers 2-1-5, Emma Renaudette 2-0-4, Natalie Ely 2-0-5, Brooke’lyn Robinson 4-4-12, Sam, Hinton 2-4-8, Olivia Lewis 5-3-13. Totals: 21-FG 11-20-FT 56.
MONTPELIER (0-1): Lexy Shannon 1-0-2, Ryleigh Chambalia 4-0-10, Grace Murphy 1-0-2, Emily Swenson 1-0-2, Ireland Donahue 2-0-4 Grace Nostrant 3-8-14, Willow Sterling-Proulx 4-1-9. Totals: 16-FG 9-16-FT 43.
MHS 11 7 17 8 — 43
LI 12 19 9 13 — 56
3-Point FG: L 3 Whitcomb 2, Ely; M 2 (Chambalia). Team Fouls: L 12, M 13. Fouled Out: L, Lewis.
DANVILLE 47, NORTHFIELD 37: In Danville, Rylie Cadieux (13) and Laci Sandvil combined for 25 points in the Indians’ season opener. With the score 12-10 at the half, Danville had a big fourth quarter to help put the game away, despite a game-high 22 points by the Marauders’ Piper Mattson.
“Overall extremely happy with the effort, we did a lot of things well, still have a lot of things to work on,” said first-year Indians coach Nick DeCaro. “The girls were patient and didn’t get down on themselves when shots didn’t fall in the first half.”
“I feel like we played balanced basketball for most of the game and now we can work on connecting everything together from here.
Next for Danville is a Monday home game with BFA-Fairfax.
NORTHFIELD (0-1): Piper Mattson 8-6-22, Mya Sanders 1-0-2, Zoe Jacobs 2-2-6, McKenna Knapp 1-1-3, Natalie Higgins 2-0-4. Totals: 14-FG 9-14-FT 37.
DANVILLE (1-0): Allie Beliveau 1-2-4, Colleen Flinn 2-0-4, Laci Sandvil 3-3-12, Autumn Larocque 1-0-3, Rylie Cadieux 4-5-13, Ava Marshia 1-0-2, Carlie Beliveau 3-1-7, Zoe Crocker 1-0-2. Totals: 16-FG 11-15-FT 47.
NHS 5 5 15 12 — 37
DHS 2 10 14 21 — 47
3-Point FG: D 4 (Sandvil 3, Larocque). Team Fouls: N 16, D 12.
LAKE REGION 47, WILLIAMSTOWN 37: In Orleans, Tia Martinez scored 14 and Robin Nelson added 10 as defending champion Lake Region won its season opener.
The Rangers were crowned quad-champions last season after COVID-19 ended the Division III state tournament a day before the semifinals.
Ten players scored for Lake Region, which plays at Lamoille on Monday.
WHS (0-1): E. Dwinell 5-0-12, Keene 2-1-5, Laughlin 0-4-4, Sweet 1-0-2, Parrott 2-0-4, P. Dwinell 2-0-4, Townsend 3-0-6. Totals: 15-FG 5-7-FT 37.
LR (1-0): Sakoya Sweeney 1-2-4, Maddie Racine 2-0-5, Robin Nelson 4-0-10, Emily Rogers 1-0-2, Danyelle Pion 1-0-2, Madison Bowman 1-0-2, Lillian Fauteux 2-0-4, Tia Martinez 5-2-14, Kaylee Sargent 0-2-2. Totals: 18-FG 6-6-FT 47.
WHS 8 8 11 10 — 37
LR 6 19 14 8 — 47
3-Point FG: W 2 (Dwinell); L 5 (Racine, Nelson 2, Martinez 2). Team Fouls: W 9, L 5.
MID-VERMONT CHRISTIAN 65, HAZEN 51: In White River Junction, Hayley Goodwin pumped in 33 points and Sydney Goodwin added 15 as MVC toppled the Wildcats in the season opener.
MVC reached last year’s Division IV title game before COVID-19 ended the 2020 state tournament.
Alleigh Gabaree (13), Natalie Geoffroy (11) and Macy Molleur (10) all reached double-figures scoring for Hazen.
The Wildcats host Peoples Academy on Monday.
LITTLETON 47, GROVETON 36: In Littleton, the winners played four consistent quarters putting up 12 points in each of the last three. Kaylee Manzella’s double-double led the way, while Groveton’s Marissa Kenison (11) was the only other in double figures.
“Kaylee played a great game and was aggressive all night on both ends tonight, leading us with 13 points and 11 rebounds,” Crusaders coach Dale Prior said. “Maddy and Nathaly were great off the bench and our effort was much improved. We worked hard for 32 minutes.”
Next on the schedule for LHS is a Tuesday home game with Profile. Also Tuesday, the Eagles visit Lisbon.
GHS (4-4): Madison Ash 2-2-6, Nodia Davenport 1-2-4, Emma Deblois 4-2-10, Marissa Kenison 5-1-11, Emily Schafermeyer 2-0-5. Totals: 14-FG 7-14-FT 36.
LHS (5-1): Nathaly Rossi 2-0-4, Hannah Brown 4-0-9, Olivia Corrigan 4-0-9, Nicoria Johnson 1-1-3, Kaylee Manzella 6-1-13, Lauren McKee 1-1-4, Maddy Carbonneau 1-3-5. Totals: 19-FG 6-15-FT 48.
GHS 10 11 6 9 — 36
LHS 11 12 12 12 — 47
3-Point FG: G 1 (Schafermeyer); L 3 (Brown, Corrigan, McKee). Team Fouls: G 17, L 13. Fouled Out: G, Ash.
