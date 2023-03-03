Friday H.S. Playoff Roundup: Hill, Moodie Shoot Hazen Back To Barre; North Country Makes Fourth Straight D-II Final Four

HARDWICK — Splash bros.
Xavier Hill got things cooking in the first half then Brendan Moodie caught fire in the second as the Wildcat duo went bonkers from beyond the arc, helping No. 2 Hazen pour it on during a 101-62 win over No. 7 White River Valley while sending the defending Division III champs back to the Barre Aud.
Hill buried five of his six triples and scored 19 of his career-high 24 points in the first half to fuel Hazen to a 44-37 lead after being tied 20-all after the first quarter.
Then it was Moodie’s turn.
He locked in out of the locker room, connecting on seven of his nine three-pointers after the break and sparking a 27-9 third quarter. Moodie finished with a career-high 33 points.
Hazen outscored White River Valley 57-25 in the second half.
Tyler Rivard had another monster performance on the boards, hauling in 28 rebounds to go along with his 17 points, five assists, four blocks and a thunderous two-handed slam dunk. Hill added eight assists to his already big night.
Moodie’s nine three-pointers are the second-most in a game in Hazen hoops history and he did so on just 12 attempts. His 33 points tie the most ever by an HU sophomore.
Gabriel Michaud added nine points in the win and Jadon Baker had seven.
WRV was led by Tatlin Griffen’s 24 points.
Hazen will face No. 3 Thetford in the D-III semifinals on Thursday. The Panthers handed the Wildcats their only D-III loss of the season, 47-44, on Jan. 11. HU won 74-55 a month later.
WRV (13-9): Cadwell 2-1-6, Clark 3-0-7, Craven 2-5-10, Russ 5-2-13, Griffen 9-5-24, Poland 1-0-2. Totals: 22-FG 13-22-FT 62.
HU (19-3): Brendan Moodie 10-4-33, Jadon Baker 2-2-7, Sully Laflam 0-2-2, Xavier Hill 8-2-24, Tyler Rivard 5-7-17, Morgan Michaud 1-0-2, Gabriel Michaud 4-1-9, Ryan Morrison 1-2-4, Lincoln Michaud 1-1-3. Totals: 32-FG 21-40-FT 101.
WRV 20 17 9 16 — 62
HU 20 24 27 30 — 101
3-Point FG: W 5 (Cadwell, Clark, Craven, Russ, Griffen); H 16 (Moodie 9, Baker, Hill 6). Team Fouls: W 30, H 20. Fouled Out: W, Clark, White.
DIVISION II
No. 3 NORTH COUNTRY 54, No. 6 MT. ST. JOSEPH 38: In Newport, Jorden Driver dropped in 23 points and Cooper Brueck had 17 to guide the Falcons back to the Barre Aud for the fourth straight season.
NC trailed 14-8 after a quarter before battling back for a three-point lead at half. Up two entering the fourth, the Falcons used a 25-11 run to help pull ahead for good.
North Country was steady from the line, going 22 of 29 and 15 of 21 in the fourth quarter. Driver and Brueck each sank nine free throws.
Haidin Chilafoux added eight points in the win.
North Country will clash with No. 2 Fair Haven (22-0) in the D-II semifinals on Wednesday.
MSJ (13-8): Greeley 1-0-2, McLaughlin 1-0-2, Trayner 7-8-25, Krakowka 4-1-9. Totals: 13-FG 9-16-FT 38.
NCU (20-2): Cooper Brueck 3-9-17, Brayden Pepin 1-0-2, Jorden Driver 2-9-23, Haidin Chilafoux 2-3-8, Hayden Boivin 1-1-4. Totals: 9-FG 22-29-FT 54.
MSJ 14 6 7 11 — 38
NCU 8 15 6 25 — 54
3-Point FG: M 3 (Trayner); N 5 (Brueck 2, Driver 2, Chilafoux). Team Fouls: M 21, N 10.
