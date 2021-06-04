ST. JOHNSBURY — The St. Johnsbury girls lacrosse team made the Division II finals in 2019.
Now, after the COVID off-year, the Hilltoppers are on the brink of a return trip to the big dance after the fourth-seeded Hilltoppers beat fifth-ranked U-32, 15-5, in Friday’s quarterfinal clash at Cary Field.
Blocking their return to the finals is Wednesday’s semifinal opponent, top-seeded Hartford. The April 20 season opener between the two teams went Hartford’s way, 18-7.
In bumping their record to 10-3, the fourth-seeded Hilltoppers spread their scoring among eight players, with Mairen Tierney, Sophia Shippee and Avery Tomczyk ringing up hat tricks.
Ella Ceppetelli, Polly Currier and Grace Clark had a goal and two assists each, while Maren Nitsche had a goal and two assists. Also scoring was Ellie Rice.
“The focus on passing and the intensity on ground balls made a big difference,” Hilltoppers coach Tom Forster said. “Dominance on the draw by midfielders Maren Nitsche, Sophia Shippee and Ellie Rice made a big difference.” Goalies Clara Andre and Maddie Hurlbert also had great games, he added.
Five players scored for U-32, which ends with a 9-5 record.
BOYS LACROSSE
No 1 RICE 17, NO. 8 ST. JOHNSBURY 1: In South Burlington, the Green Knight trio of Ty Samson (five goals, three assists), Jackson Harris (four goals, six assists) and Graham Harris (four goals, two assists) powered undefeated Rice.
Jaden Hayes scored St. J’s goal on Gardner Auchincloss’ assist. The Hilltoppers end with a 4-9 record.
BASEBALL
No. 2 BLUE MOUNTAIN 4, No. 7 POULTNEY 0: In Wells River, Evan Dennis tossed six shutout innings. allowing one hit and fanning 13 as the Bucks battled past Ryan Alt and the Blue Devils to punch their ticket to the D-IV semifinals.
Blue Mountain will host No. 3 Arlington in Tuesday’s semifinals.
John Dennis went 2-for-3 and Ricky Fennimore added an RBI double for the Bucks, who scored a run in the first and fourth frames and added two more in the sixth. Owen Murray pitched the seventh to help preserve the victory.
Alt (six innings, seven Ks, five hits, four runs, two walks) kept Poultney within striking distance all game.
“We faced a really good pitcher,” BM coach Scott Blood said. “He kept us off-balance, he battled hard. It was two great pitching performances; both teams played really well.”
No. 1 WHITE RIVER VALLEY 10, No. 8 DANVILLE 0: In the D-IV quarters in Royalton, WRV pitcher Carter Stratton keyed the winning effort with a one-hitter with 11 strikeouts and no walks, concluding Danville’s season at 2-12. Danville starter Jacob Baesemann gave up six runs (two earned) on six hits and five Ks in his five innings. “The boys battled hard,” Danville coach Nick DeCaro said. “[We had] a couple of great catches in center field by senior Graham LaHaye and a diving catch in right by Cooper Calkins. Solid pitching by Jacob kept us within striking distance early.”
Eighth-grader Carter Bunnell had Danville’s lone hit. “Thanks to our seniors, Jacob Baesemann, Jacob LeClair, Graham LaHaye and Caleb Nelson for the commitment to the program and their leadership,” DeCaro said.
No. 5 HAZEN 4, No. 4 BELLOWS FALLS 2: In Bellows Falls, Jadon Baker went 2-for-2 with a double and hit a go-ahead two-run single in the seventh as the Wildcats knocked off the Terriers to reach the D-III semifinals.
Hazen challenges the No. 8 Windsor-No. 1 Thetford winner on Tuesday at 4:30.
Tyler Rivard went 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored while James Montgomery went 1-for-3 with a double in the win. Lyle Rooney went the distance, allowing two runs and three hits while fanning 12 for the Cats.
No. 4 RICE 8, No. 12 ST. JOHNSBURY 1: Despite solid Hilltopper pitching in South Burlington in which the Green Knights had just five hits in this D-I quarterfinal, Rice prevailed to end St. Johnsbury’s season at 4-13. Seven of their runs came in the last two innings.
Neither team had a multi-hit day, and Rice’s Tanner Wolpert outpitched Will Fowler for the win. Fowler scored the Hilltoppers’ run in the fourth inning after singling.
SOFTBALL
No. 3 MISSISQUOI 1, No. 6 ST. JOHNSBURY 0 (8): In Swanton, Rhianna Sweeney’s one-out single in the bottom of the eighth scored Madison Guyette with the game’s only run as the Thunderbirds (14-3) advanced to the Division I semifinals.
Natalee Harvey allowed two hits and fanned 16 in the in. St. J’s Delaney Rankin allowed eight hits and struck out four as the two aces dueled for seven innings.
Guyette led off the eighth and reached first base on an interference call and advanced to third on an infield hit by Emily Graham to set up the winning run.
Morgan Keach and Kyara Rutledge had the only hits for St. Johnsbury (11-6).
No. 1 DANVILLE 26, No. 8 NORTHFIELD 1 (5): In Danville, the top three home hitters were a singular wrecking crew, as Carlie Beliveau, Paige Hale and Colleen Flinn each went 2-for-2 with four RBI.
Hale’s four RBI came on a grand slam that Danville coach Paul Remick said cleared the left-center fence with room to spare. Beliveau, the leadoff hitter, scored five runs while Hale and Flinn each had four.
Pitcher Cassidy Kittredge allowed just a hit with eight Ks and one walk.
Next, a Tuesday semifinal in Danville with four-seed Blue Mountain (12-3). BM downed West Rutland om Friday; Danville twice beat the Bucks this season by scores of 5-2 and 7-3.
No. 4 BLUE MOUNTAIN 9, No. 5 WEST RUTLAND 3: In Wells River, Maggie Emerson went 2-for-3 with a double and had 12 strikeouts in the circle to help the Bucks earn a spot in the Division IV semifinals.
Blue Mountain (12-3) will visit No. 1 Danville (12-1) on Tuesday at 4:30. Danville won both regular-season meetings, 5-2 and 7-3.
Lauren Joy added a double in Friday’s win, as the Bucks scored five times in the fifth, batting through the lineup to blow the game open. They finished with nine hits.
VT. D-IV TRACK AND FIELD STATE MEET
At Knap Field in Manchester, Hazen took fourth place in the girls 4x100 relay, with Lila Meyer, Daisy Roianov, Cassandra Royer and Jessica Royer turning in a time of 64.12 seconds. Northfield won at 58.17 seconds.
Cassandra and Jessica Royer were also fifth and sixth respectively in the 3,000 meters, at 13:10.36, and 13:20.83 (winning time 11:18.06).
Bruce Fortmann was the top male Wildcat. He was fourth in the 400 meters at 56.62 seconds (winning time 55.78), and sixth in the 200, at 25.68 (winner 24.19).
