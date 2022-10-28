BETHLEHEM — Courtney Taylor knocked in a pressure-packed penalty kick in the fifth round and the fifth-seeded Woodsville Engineers stunned No. 4 Profile in a PK shootout in a wild Division IV girls soccer quarterfinal on Friday.
Tied 2-all after two overtimes in a back-and-forth thriller, the Engineers won the shootout, 4-3, advancing to Tuesday’s semifinal round.
Woodsville (15-2-1) will take on No. 1 Newmarket (16-1) at Laconia High School at 6:15 p.m. It’s a rematch of last fall’s finale, a 1-0 Mule victory. The Engineers also ended the Patriots’ campaign last year with a 4-0 win in the semifinals.
No. 7 Portsmouth Christian and No. 6 Concord Christian will meet in Tuesday’s early semifinals (4 p.m.).
Friday’s quarterfinal was played in front of a packed sideline — and it was epic.
Brianna Youngman (Dory Roy assist) scored the first of her two goals for the game’s first tally in the first half — tapping the ball away from diving Profile goaltender Morgan Presby, who was off her line, and slotting it home.
Mya Brown answered, burying a far-post free kick to make it 1-all before halftime.
Youngman then made it 2-1 Woodsville in the second half, looping a shot over Presby off a feed from Paige Smith.
But the Patriots responded again, Makenna Price lacing a perfectly-placed direct kick over WHS goaltender Eliza Wagstaff for the equalizer.
In the shootout, there was plenty of drama, including the referee ruling the shootout was over midway through the fourth round, and Woodsville up 3-2 (Kate Vasconcelos, Abby Crocker and Youngman all hitting).
But it wasn’t over and the players returned to the shootout. After a Woodsville miss it went to the fifth round, WHS leading 3-2. After a Profile make tied it 3-all, Taylor calmly blasted the walk-off PK in the upper netting to set off the Woodsville celebration.
“We knew Profile was going to come out motivated to avenge last year’s loss and dropping a game to us earlier in the season,” first-year Engineer coach Sara Lang said. “I couldn’t be more proud of how our girls stepped up their physical game and never let up. Their tenacity led them to victory. In the playoffs, it’s anyone’s game. We will carry that mindset into Tuesday.”
The Patriots end their season at 14-1-3.
No. 7 PORTSMOUTH CHRISTIAN 3, No. 2 LITTLETON 1: In Littleton, the visiting Eagles took down the second-seeded Crusaders.
After a scoreless first half, Portsmouth Christian scored three times to pull away and advance. Julieann Bromley scored for the hosts.
Littleton concludes its season at 14-2-2.
VERMONT
DIVISION II
No. 7 MILTON 2, No. 2 NORTH COUNTRY 1: In Newport, the Yellowjackets scored in the first five minutes of each half to pull off the upset over the Falcons.
Savannah Monahan put Milton up 1-0 but Cora Nadeau fired in a direct kick in the 20th minute to tie things entering the break. Nadeau’s blast was well outside the box and placed perfectly outside the extended hands of Yellowjacket goalkeeper Lila Martin (10 saves).
Canna Tomasi scored early in the second half for the game-winner.
North Country outshot Milton 13-8 and threatened with several scoring opportunities down the stretch. Maya Auger made five saves for the Falcons which wraps up their season with a 12-3-1 record — just one win shy of the school record.
DIVISION III
No. 10 LAKE REGION 4, No. 2 BFA-FAIRFAX 2: In Fairfax, Sakoya Sweeney (goal, two assists) and Alayna Azur (two goals, assist) led a spirited second-half rally as the Rangers erased a 2-0 halftime deficit to punch their ticket to the program’s first final four.
Raegan Decker (assist Emma Spiller) and Ava ArdoVino (assist Marianna Merritt) scored at the beginning and end of the first half for the Bullets. ArdoVino’s goal broke Fairfax’s all-time scoring record.
Midway through the second half, still down 2-0, the Ranger offense came to life scoring four unanswered goals in the final 21 minutes.
Madison Bowman set up Sweeney to cut the Bullets’ lead in half and Sweeney found Azur for the tying goal nine minutes after. The duo struck again with just 3:51 remaining in what proved to be the game-winner. Azur then assisted Indie Haney with just over a minute left for the insurance goal and to solidify the improbable comeback.
“LR generated some good offensive opportunities in the first half, but did not successfully finish them,” coach Mary Farnsworth said. “At the half we discussed how we’ve come from behind before to win, made some formation adjustments, and came out with great energy in the second half. Once Sakoya Sweeney netted LR’s first goal, it was a confirmation that we could come back and each goal after that fueled us for the next play. Alayna Azur was a standout player of the match for LR, and the LR defensive line Alyssa Butler, Annabella Aiken, Sage Sweeney, and Heather Alexander did a phenomenal job containing Fairfax’s dangerous offensive players.”
It was just BFA-Fairfax’s (14-2) second loss all season.
Lake Region (7-7-2) will play at two-time defending champion and No. 3 Stowe on Tuesday at 3 in the Division III semifinals. Stowe has outscored its opponents 13-0 through the first two rounds and beat Lake Region 3-2 on Oct. 12.
DIVISION IV
No. 6 ARLINGTON 1, No. 3 BLUE MOUNTAIN 0: In Wells River, Sarah Tilley scored the lone goal of the game — ending the Bucks’ season and sending the Eagles to the final four.
Tilley tallied in the 27th minute off a corner kick.
In a game that we did exceptionally well in possession and creating opportunities, we just couldn’t finish,” BMU coach Parrish Eiskamp said. “We missed high and wide all day which is very unusual for us. It was a very tough loss and a game we would love to have back. Our defense was incredible all day and didn’t allow Arlington any time to settle or to create clean opportunities to score. It was a great season.”
Felicity Sulham made six saves for Blue Mountain, which finishes at 11-5. Magnolia Robinson had eight saves for Arlington (12-4). The Eagles return to the D-IV semifinals for the second consecutive season.
No. 1 LELAND AND GRAY 4, No. 8 DANVILLE 0: In Townshend, an Abbie Towle hat trick powered the top-seeded Rebels past the Bears.
Towle scored in the 25th minute off a corner kick that snuck between the Danville defender and the post. Towle scored two more in the second half, in the 48th and 74th minutes. Maggie Parker helped Leland and Gray score off another corner kick at the half’s midway point.
Leah Klark made 19 saves for the Bears while Makaila Morse had six in the shutout.
“Leland and Gray’s defensive corp really made the difference for them today,” coach Spencer Morse said. “They were very difficult to penetrate on Leland and Gray’s very narrow field.”
Danville ends its season at 7-8-1.