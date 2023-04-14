Friday H.S. Roundup: Angell Sparks St. J In Lax; Hurricanes Fend Off Hilltoppers; Littleton Baseball Wins For Third Straight Day Kevin Doyon doyonk@caledonian-record.com Sports Writer Kevin Doyon Author email Apr 14, 2023 12 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now St. J's Maggie Zschau chats up Sophia Shippee during St. Johnsbury's 11-7 loss to visiting Hartford in a Vermont high school girls lacrosse game on Friday, April 14, 2023. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Buy Now Hartford topples host St. Johnsbury 11-7 in Vermont high school girls lacrosse game on Friday, April 14, 2023. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Buy Now St. J's Maren Nitsche wins a draw against Hartford's Addie Caldwell during the Hurricanes' 11-7 win in a Vermont high school girls lacrosse game on Friday, April 14, 2023. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Buy Now Hartford topples host St. Johnsbury 11-7 in Vermont high school girls lacrosse game on Friday, April 14, 2023. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Buy Now Hartford topples host St. Johnsbury 11-7 in Vermont high school girls lacrosse game on Friday, April 14, 2023. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Buy Now Hartford topples host St. Johnsbury 11-7 in Vermont high school girls lacrosse game on Friday, April 14, 2023. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Buy Now Hartford topples host St. Johnsbury 11-7 in Vermont high school girls lacrosse game on Friday, April 14, 2023. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FAIRFAX — A six-goal night by Hayden Angell did more than enough to help St. Johnsbury to an 11-3 victory over BFA-Fairfax in both boys lacrosse teams’ season opener on Friday in Fairfax.The Hilltoppers got two goals apiece from Camden Ijngatovic (two assists) and Noah Pekarski (assist). Simon North also tallied and Connor McElroy had two assists.Connor Brigham made 12 saves for St. J. Next up is another road clash, this one in Colchester on Tuesday.GIRLS LACROSSEHARTFORD 11, ST. JOHNSBURY 7: In St. Johnsbury, a five-goal effort by Maren Nitsche wasn’t enough to halt the Hurricanes.Nitsche also had an assist for the Hilltoppers, who also got offensive production from Jenna Jones (goal), Sophia Shippee (goal, assist) and Genevieve Hatch (assist).Ella Blanchard made nine saves in the loss.“Too many turnovers,” SJA coach Tom Forster said. “Ella played well.”St. J produced 13 shots on goal, compared to Hartford’s 12. The Hilltoppers made a late run, trimming the deficit to 10-7 before the visitors prevailed.The Hilltoppers (1-2) welcome Harwood on Saturday.BASEBALLLITTLETON 18, LIN-WOOD 0 (5): In Lincoln, Blake Fillion smashed his first varsity home run and JP Perez tossed a five-inning two-hit shutout as the Crusaders won their third game in as many days.Fillion went yard during Littleton’s 14-run fourth — his second hit of the inning — while also adding four RBIs and three runs scored on the evening.Perez struck out seven on the mound and went 3-for-3 from the plate; scoring three runs as well.Grady Hadlock turned in a 3-for-4 night, which included two runs and two RBIs and Reece Cook walked twice and picked up three RBIs.Cam Manning threw 119 pitches over 3 2/3 innings for Lin-Wood, giving up 15 runs (five earned) on nine hits while striking out four.“Cam Manning pitched well for them but not a lot of support behind him,” Littleton coach AJ Bray said. “We did hit the ball well though.”The Crusaders (3-0) will get a well-deserved rest after a busy stretch to open their season, picking up again with Profile at home on Wednesday. More from this section Friday Local Scores/Top Performers (April 14) And Weekend Schedule Wednesday Local Scores/Top Performers (April 12) And Thursday Schedule +7 Friday H.S. Roundup: Angell Sparks St. J In Lax; Hurricanes Fend Off Hilltoppers; Littleton Baseball Wins For Third Straight Day Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Baseball Games And Toys The Economy Kevin Doyon Author email Follow Kevin Doyon Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News West Virginia man accused of arson, murder in wildfire death AP Trending SummaryBrief at 11:35 a.m. EDT AP News Summary at 11:34 a.m. EDT FAA gives OK for SpaceX's Starship test flight from Texas Trump raised $34M so far in 2023, including indictment bump Sudan's army and rival force clash, wider conflict feared St. Johnsbury Barracks / Burglary Minnesota man dies after being attacked by 4 pit bulls NATO member Finland breaks ground on Russia border fence Rutgers, unions announce agreement, classes to resume What to know about 1st test flight of SpaceX's big Starship Ukraine awaits US missile system after latest Russian strike Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Today's top headlines from the Caledonian-Record. Breaking News Breaking News alerts from The Caledonian-Record news team. Business Week The latest business news from the Northeast Kingdom, North Country and beyond. Classifieds and Ads Recent Advertisements from our partners. Editor's Picks Stories we think you'll like - Editor's Picks from The Caledonian-Record Most Popular Stories The most read stories of the week from www.caledonianrecord.com. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Sports Headlines Defending Stanley Cup champion Avs peaking at the right time Azerbaijan weightlifters leave Armenia after flag burned AC Milan struggles again in Serie A with 1-1 draw at Bologna Sabres see signs of promise despite 12-year playoff drought Blue Jackets fire coach Brad Larsen after 2 seasons United States wins figure skating World Team Trophy Today in Sports - Michael Jordan plays final NBA game This Date in Baseball - Ichiro Suzuki most pro career hits Watkins scores 2 more, Villa beats Newcastle 3-0 in EPL Nienaber to leave Springboks after upcoming Rugby World Cup Arrest made in animal rights plot to disrupt Grand National What to know entering the NBA playoffs, which start Saturday Here is the latest Pac-12 Conference sports news from The Associated Press Rockies come into matchup with the Mariners on losing streak Happ leads Cubs against the Dodgers after 4-hit performance Here is the latest ACC sports news from The Associated Press Here is the latest Big Ten Conference sports news from The Associated Press Here is the latest Big 12 Conference sports news from The Associated Press Here is the latest SEC sports news from The Associated Press Blue Jays take on the Rays after Bichette's 5-hit game Tigers play the Giants leading series 1-0 Cincinnati Reds square off against the Philadelphia Phillies Saturday Nationals aim to break skid in matchup with the Guardians Marlins host the Diamondbacks on home winning streak White Sox aim to end 3-game slide, take on the Orioles St. Louis Cardinals host the Pittsburgh Pirates Saturday Padres take home losing streak into matchup with the Brewers Rangers face the Astros leading series 1-0 Royals host Atlanta Braves, look to stop home losing streak Red Sox bring 1-0 series advantage over Angels into game 2 Mets bring 1-0 series lead over Athletics into game 2 Twins aim to keep win streak alive against the Yankees Chinese basketball investigates suspicious game result Bouanga leads Los Angeles FC against the LA Galaxy Phoenix starts playoffs against Los Angeles Edwards and the Timberwolves visit Denver to begin playoffs Grizzlies start playoffs against the Lakers Bucks begin playoffs against the Heat N.Y. Mets 17, Oakland 6 Lindor hits grand slam, drives in 7 as Mets beat A's 17-6 Kelenic homers for 4th straight game, Mariners beat Rockies Cubs topple Dodgers 8-2 in Bellinger's return to Los Angeles Goal by Sanchez gives Dash 1-1 draw with Thorns Tellez has 2 homers, Yelich hits 1 in Brewers' 11-2 win Heat beat Bulls, Wolves rout Thunder in NBA play-in finales AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:18 a.m. EDT Wolves go big to beat Thunder in play-in game, get 8th seed Yu Jin Sung takes 1-shot lead into LOTTE Championship finale Rays LHP Springs expected to go on IL, manager Cash says MacKinnon has hat trick as Avalanche win Central Division Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Featured Video North Country School Of Dance At Jay/Westfield School Make-A-Wish Kingdom All Stars - Willoughby Nights Kingdom All Stars - Willoughby Nights Saint Johnsbury Academy Chapel, Oct. 17, 2022 Saint Johnsbury Academy Chapel, Oct. 17, 2022 0:35 Route 2 Accident Route 2 Accident 0:35 Road Rage assault Road Rage assault
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.