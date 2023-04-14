FAIRFAX — A six-goal night by Hayden Angell did more than enough to help St. Johnsbury to an 11-3 victory over BFA-Fairfax in both boys lacrosse teams’ season opener on Friday in Fairfax.

The Hilltoppers got two goals apiece from Camden Ijngatovic (two assists) and Noah Pekarski (assist). Simon North also tallied and Connor McElroy had two assists.

