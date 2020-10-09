Friday H.S. Roundup: Berlin Slips Past Fowler, Spartans

WHITEFIELD — The third time around with Berlin wasn’t the charm for White Mountains Regional despite a hard-fought effort. Cienna Langlais scored a pair of goals as the Mounties prevailed 2-0 in a Friday field hockey battle.
A small victory for WMR was to hold the Mounties scoreless in the first quarter as the Spartans have often been scored on early. The effort of Jennifer Fowler in goal made a difference as the Spartan junior stopped 23 shots on goal, 17 in the first half and faced 13 corners, nine in the first half.
WMR coach Jeannine LaBounty called her performance outstanding. “She made a couple saves that were just crazy. She knows the game and can call it and she doesn’t get flustered.”
The Mountie pressure is always relentless and at 12:30 of the second quarter, Kelly McCormick sent the ball to Becca Pouliot for a feed into the middle that Langlais whistled into the cage.
The half closed with the Spartans in the circle and trying to break through, but the Berlin freshman in goal did not have to make one save on the day.
“We haven’t been able to play the same lineup yet,” Labounty said. “We have some injuries — a couple of concussions. The girls are constantly having to figure each other out.”
The 1-0 lead for Berlin at the half held for another few minutes before Langlais struck from the back door with help from Pouliot and Emily Roy.
The Spartans had a strong effort at midfield from Abi Freidman. “She’s a consistent force,” Labounty said. “Olivia Baker is a third year player and worked all year to get stronger. She is steady back there at sweeper. She doesn’t get rattled.”
Baker was one of six seniors honored before the game. During the game she made a key push away from the post and stopped a breakaway by Langlais.
The Spartans (2-3-1) have one game left and will host Littleton on Thursday, while Berlin (5-3) has five games left.
As for the playoffs, LaBounty explained: “Everybody gets a play-in game on Monday, Oct. 19. We’re just not sure if we can play. We can’t travel to a COVID hot spot and a hot spot team can’t come here so we’ll just have to wait and see.”
— BY ARLENE ALLIN
GIRLS SOCCER
WOODSVILLE 11, BLUE MOUNTAIN 0: In Woodsville, Leah Krull had a hat trick and Olivia Sarkis added two goals and two assists to lead the undefeated Engineers.
Maachah Krull scored twice, while Maddie Roy, Brianna Youngman, Emily Prest (PK) and Morgan Wagstaff found the back of the net.
WHS (6-0) visits Colebrook on Monday.
BFA-ST. ALBANS 3, ST. J 0: In St. Albans, Alexis Kittell tallied twice and Cadence Moore added another as the Comets (1-2) got their first win of the season.
Hayden Wilkins had seven saves for the Hilltoppers (0-2); Maren McGinn five for the hosts. St. J is off until Oct. 19, an away game under the lights at Montpelier.
BOYS SOCCER
NORTH COUNTRY 2, LYNDON 0: In Newport, Ian Applegate scored on a feed from Cayde Micknack and Noah Cheney scored unassisted in the second half to lead the Falcons on senior day.
Travis Pepin had four saves for the clean sheet. Alejandro De Cardenas made 14 for Lyndon.
The Vikings (0-3) host Lake Region on Monday. The Falcons (2-3) visit U-32 on Wednesday.
WOODSVILLE 8, BLUE MOUNTAIN 0: In Woodsville, Cam Burt had four goals and an assist while Corey Bemis delivered two goals and three assists in the Engineers’ victory.
Sammy Sarkis and Nathaniel Chumbes got a goal and assist for WHS. Cam Davidson made six saves in the win.
The Engineers (4-2) host Colebrook on Monday. The Bucks (2-3) host Sharon at 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.