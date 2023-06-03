Friday H.S. Roundup: Bucks Bully Way Back To Semis; NCU Softball, Tennis Bounced In Quarterfinals

WELLS RIVER — Top-ranked Blue Mountain made quick work of visiting Rivendell to earn a third straight trip to the final four, toppling the No. 8 Raptors 14-0 in a shortened game during quarterfinal play of the Division IV baseball tournament.
The game ended after two innings because of inclement weather [Rivendell forfeited], but not before Blue Mountain dropped the hammer with 12 second-inning runs.
Kris Fennimore had two hits (double) and two RBIs while Ricky Fennimore added a double and an RBI. Kason Blood and Evan Dennis also collected a pair of RBIs while Brody Kingsbury, Cameron Roy and Hayden Carle knocked in runs off losing pitcher Harry Molesworth.
Owen Murray was credited for the win, allowing two hits and a walk while fanning five.
The Bucks (16-1) host the winner of Saturday’s clash between No. 5 Mt. St. Joseph and No. 4 Stratton Mountain in Tuesday’s semifinals at 4:30.
SOFTBALL
DIVISION I
No. 1 BFA-ST. ALBANS 3, No. 8 NORTH COUNTRY 1
In St. Albans, Sierra Yates tossed a 12-K no-hitter as the Comets remained unbeaten and moved on to the D-I semis.
Yates walked four in the circle and had a triple at the plate. Ruby Dasaro had a double and a run.
Jenna Laramie turned in an exceptional effort against the state’s top-ranked team, allowing just four hits and a walk with 5 Ks in a complete-game outing.
Kailyn Fortin scored North Country’s lone run on a wild pitch in the third inning.
NCU finishes at 9-8. BFA will play the winner of No. 4 South Burlington and No. 5 Missisquoi.
DIVISION IV
BLUE MOUNTAIN LEADING PROCTOR
In Wells River, the third-seeded Bucks lit out to a 13-0 lead over sixth-ranked Proctor after one inning of their Divsion IV quarterfinal before the game was postponed because of inclement weather. The game is slated to continue on Monday.
GIRLS TENNIS
DIVISION I
No. 2 RUTLAND 5, No. 7 NORTH COUNTRY 2
In Rutland, the seventh-seeded Falcons saw their season come to a close in a quarterfinals loss on the road.
No. 1 Sophia Salcedo and No. 3 Jade Francis both had singles wins.
North Country finishes with a 7-6 record. Rutland (13-2) will have N0. 3 Stowe in the semifinals.
TRACK & FIELD
DIVISION II
U-32, BURR AND BURTON PREVAIL
In Burlington, the U-32 girls capped off a three-peat while the Burr and Burton boys captured the program’s first-ever title at the Division II state track and field meet.
U-32 dominated with 161 points, well in front of Burr and Burton (117), Peoples (90), Middlebury (36) and Harwood (28).
Burr and Burton had a comfortable win as well, tallying a score of 121.5 to distance themselves while the rest of the top five battled for positioning. Runner-up U-32 scored 89, Hartford had 86, Peoples 84 and Fair Haven 81.
The Lyndon boys placed eighth and the girls 13th.
Logan Perry raced to third in the 110 meter hurdles, finishing in 18.42 seconds. Aiden McKenzie grabbed a pair of fifth place finishes in high jump (1.72m) and triple jump (11.52) and Tyler Noyes placed fifth in pole vault (2.74).
Streeter Middleton led the LI girls with a third-place finish in javelin (28.73).
GIRLS
1. U-32, 161; 2. Burr and Burton, 117; 3. Peoples, 90; 4. Middlebury, 36; 5. Harwood, 28; 6. Rice, 22; 7. Milton, 20; 8. Montpelier, 19; 9. Fair Haven, 18; T10. Lamoille, 13; T10. Missisquoi, 13; 12. Hartford, 8; 13. Lyndon, 6; 14. Mount Abraham, 5; 15. Spaulding, 2.
BOYS
1. Burr and Burton, 121.5; 2. U-32, 89; 3. Hartford, 86; 4. Peoples, 84; 5. Fair Haven, 81; 6. Montpelier, 44; 7. Spaulding, 14.5; 8. Lyndon, 11.5; 9. Mount Abraham, 10.5; 10. Lamoille, 8; 11. Middlebury, 7; 12. Missisquoi, 1.
DIVISION IV
GREEN MOUNTAIN SWEEPS
In Manchester, the Green Mountain boys and girls both came away with narrow victories to claim their respective Division IV crowns.
Both teams outlasted runner-up Northfield, with the boys winning by just a single point, 92-91, and the girls securing a four-point win, 112-108.
Hazen’s Lily Castle was third in javelin with a throw of 24.00 meters to help the Wildcat girls finish 9th as a team.
GIRLS
1. Green Mountain 112; 2. Northfield 108; 3. Arlington 96; 4. Sharon 93; 5. Craftsbury 50; 6. Long Trail, 32; 7. Rivendell, 28; 8. Richford, 13; 9. Hazen, 7; 10. Leland & Gray, 4.
BOYS
1. Green Mountain 92; 2. Northfield 91; 3. Craftsbury 90; 4. Sharon 83; 5. Arlington 72; 6. Richford, 51; 7. Leland & Gray, 43; 8. Long Trail, 5; 9. Winooski, 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.