ST. JOHNSBURY — A goal by Brook Weber with just 19 seconds left in regulation gave Burr and Burton a 2-1 Division I girls soccer win over Sr. Johnsbury Academy on Friday, spoiling the debut game for the Hilltoppers on the new artificial turf of Fairbanks Field.
A goal by Hannah Amadon just 1:10 into the second half gave the Hilltoppers a 1-0 lead, with Sophia Shippee assisting. The Bulldogs tied it with 17:04 left on Daisy O’Keefe’s goal, leading to Weber’s game-winner in the final seconds.
St. J coach Beth Choiniere saw some good things in the season opener. “It was a welcomed opportunity to be the first team to play on our new turf field,” she remarked. “I am pleased with our effort, intensity, and desire to compete. For our first game, against a quality team, we will take what we learned about ourselves and look to build upon this effort as we prepare for our next opportunity.”
That will come Monday, Sept. 13 at Lake Region.
Hilltoppers goalie Keating Maurer made 12 saves, to five for Burr and Burton’s Antonia Levitra.
FOOTBALL
HARTFORD 41, ST. J 9: In White River Junction, sophomore quarterback Brayden Trombley tossed three touchdowns in his first varsity game as the host Hurricanes walloped the visiting Hilltoppers in both teams’ 2021 Division I season opener.
It was the first 11-on-11 tackle football game for both teams since 2019 after COVID forced a 7-on-7, touch season last fall.
Tarin Prior caught a pair of TD passes and Brody Tyburski had a pick-six and added a 45-yard TD run to lead the Hurricanes.
Hartford led 20-0 in the third quarter before St. J got its first points — a 28-yard field goal from former soccer player Karson Clark with 17 seconds left in the frame.
Anthoni Guinard scored the Hilltoppers’ lone TD, a 20-yard scamper up the middle with 4:20 to play.
St. J, however, never settled in Friday night. An early Quinn Murphy interception led to a Hartford 6-0 and the penalties and mistakes piled up from there.
Murphy finished with 137 total yards in his first varsity start under center, 93 coming through the air. Jacob Silver had 59 total yards to pace the Hilltoppers.
St. J had an early opportunity to tie the score 6-all, but a holding penalty negated a Murphy rushing TD.
The Hilltoppers host Champlain Valley next Friday night at 7 at Fairbanks Field. It will be the school’s first night game on artificial turf.
SPAULDING 20, LI 14: In Barre, the host Crimson Tide rallied from a 14-0 halftime deficit, getting the go-ahead TD when runnung back Grady Chase ran 66 yards to the end zone on third-and-17 with 6:07 left in the fourth quarter.
LI was dominant in the first half, especially its defensive line. A good second-effort run by Vikings running back Jake Sanville from 7 yards out gave LI a 6-0 lead after a blocked PAT with 7:29 left in the second quarter. They added to that on a 36 yard-TD strike from quarterback Zach Hale to wide receiver Ethyn Chhoeung with 21 seconds to halftime.
Things started badly in the second half for LI when, just 49 seconds in, Zach Wilson ran it in from 33 yards for a TD after the ball was jarred loose from Hale, who was under heavy pressure. Spaulding got it back after a 3-and-out and, aided by four pass interference calls on LI, Spaulding quarterback Andrew Trottier found Riley Vincent from 9 yards out for a 14-14 tie with 4:07 left in the third.
After a turnover by LI, the Tide appeared to take the lead on a double reverse from 28 yards out with 3:15 left in the third, but the play was called back.
That led to Chase’s 66-yard scamper with 6:07 left in the fourth. The PAT was blocked.
The Vikings had a great chance to score on a busted Tide punt, giving the Vikings the ball at the Spaulding 15, but they couldn’t convert, with Wilson sacking Hale on fourth down with 14 seconds left.
Unofficially, Trottier was 17-of 28 for 144 yards passing while Chase had 102 yards rushing. For LI, Sanville picked up 61 yards on nine carries, and Luke Dudas, 44 yards on six carries.
The Vikings again play under the lights next Friday at 7 at Brattleboro.
MILTON 34, NORTH COUNTRY 23: In Milton, the hosts scored on the game’s opening kickoff and built an 28-0 halftime lead before holding off North Country’s second-half charge.
After closing to within 28-15 early in fourth quarter, North Country turned the ball over on downs in Milton territory. On the next play from scrimmage, Caleb Barnier went 81 yards for the game-sealing score with 4:31 to go.
STATS
Milton
Caleb Barnier: 22 carries, 214 yards, 3 TDs (including 81-yarder to seal game in fourth quarter)
Colin Mathis: 4 catches, 43 yards.
Caleb Martin: 77-yard kickoff return for TD to open the game; also had 50 receiving yards.
Kayden Burke: 35 rushing yards, 1 TD
Justin Rhoades: INT in end zone to end first half.
North Country
Watson Laffoon: 13 carries, 93 rushing yards, 2 TDs.
Garrett Heath: 7 catches, 103 yards.
Wyatt Descheneau: 5 catches, 59 yards.
Tyler Dewing tackle/block in end zone on punt for safety (NC’s first points).
BOYS SOCCER
LYNDON 5, OXBOW 1: In the season opener for both teams in Lyndon Center, Gavin Williams had two goals and an assist and Sullivan Davis added two goals as the host Vikings blazed to a 4-0 halftime lead.
Reese Barany also scored for LI, which went up 5-0 on Williams’ second goal in the 12th minute. Reese Isley had Oxbow’s goal in the 20th minute.
Ezra Goss and Aiden Hale drew assists for LI on the game, while goalie Nick Matteis made six saves. Sakota Goodrich made 10 for the Olympians.
Next for the Vikings, a Sept. 11 game at U-32.
FIELD HOCKEY
LITTLETON 2, LACONIA 1 (OT): In Laconia, Rebecca Colby scored the game-winner in overtime to lift the Crusaders in a Division III battle.
Laconia scored first, but Crusader Alba Perez tallied the equalizer before halftime.
Littleton (1-1) hosts rival White Mountains on Tuesday at 4.
