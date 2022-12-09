ORLEANS — Haidin Chilafoux canned four 3-pointers and scored a game-high 20 points to lead North Country past Lake Region 53-23 in their boys basketball season opener on Friday night.

Cooper Brueck had 11 points in the victory and Lincoln Racine tallied eight for the Rangers.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.