ORLEANS — Haidin Chilafoux canned four 3-pointers and scored a game-high 20 points to lead North Country past Lake Region 53-23 in their boys basketball season opener on Friday night.
Cooper Brueck had 11 points in the victory and Lincoln Racine tallied eight for the Rangers.
North Country (1-0) is at Lyndon Tuesday at 6:30. Lake Region (0-1) travels to Missisquoi on Friday at 7.
NCU (1-0): Cooper Brueck 3-5-11, Brayden Pepin 1-0-2, Jordan Driver 2-0-5, Gavin Wells 2-0-4, Haidin Chilafoux 7-2-20, Levi Brewer 2-0-4, Noah Fortin 1-3-5, Wyatt Descheneau 1-0-2. Totals: 19-FG 9-15 FT 53.
LR (0-1): Owen Rogers 1-0-3, Jonathon Piers 3-0-6, Lincoln Racine 3-2-8, Aidan Poginy 1-0-2, Colby Lafleur 1-2-4. Totals: 9-FG 4-7-FT 23.
NCU 8 17 16 12 — 53
LR 4 9 8 2 — 23
3-Point FG: N 5 (Chilafoux 4, Driver); L 1 (Rogers). Team Fouls: N 12, L 21.
LITTLETON 51, GORHAM 37: In Gorham, Kayden Hoskins had a game-high 13 points, Grady Hadlock had 9 points and 12 rebounds and Dre Akines added 7 points and 7 steals to pace the Crusaders.
Landon Lord (12) and Carmichael Lopez (10) also scored in double digits for LHS, which pulled away in the fourth.
“Had to grind one out tonight,” Crusader coach Trevor Howard said. “The defensive pressure by Dre in the second half sparked us. Good balance tonight. Grady and Landon stepped up when we needed. We need to keep improving but it is a win on the road.”
Littleton hosts White Mountains on Tuesday.
LHS (3-0): Dre Akines 1-4-7, Kayden Hoskins 4-2-13, Carmichael Lopez 5-0-10, Landon Lord, 5-2-12, Grady Hadlock 3-3-9. Totals: 18-FG 11-15-FT 51.
GHS (0-2): B. Saladino 2-0-4. Langlois 5-0-10, J. Saladino 5-2-13, Corder 4-2-10. Totals: 16-FG 4-7-FT 37.
LHS 11 10 12 18 — 51
GHS 6 12 9 10 — 37
3-Point FG: L 4 (Akines, Hoskins 3); G 1(J. Saladino). Team Fouls: L 15, G 13.
WOODSVILLE 74, PITTSBURG-CANAAN 44: In Woodsville, Landon Kingsbury (20 points) and Cam Davidson (19) each turned in solid outings as the Engineers cruised to a second-straight blowout victory.
Ryan Walker scored 11 and Connor Houston had 9.
Koal Hurlbert led PC with 22.
Woodsville (2-0) heads to Lisbon on Tuesday at 6:30.
WHS (2-0): Ryan Walker 4-2-11, Connor Houston 3-0-9, Jack Boudreault 2-3-7, Landon Kingsbury 8-0-20, Cam Davidson 8-0-19, Mike Hogan 2-1-5, Austin Roy 1-0-3. Totals: 28-FG 6-9-FT 74.
PC (0-3): Koal Hurlbert 11-0-22, Caleb Umlah 5-0-10, Daemon James 0-2-2, Drew Petit 1-0-2, Caleb Hailey 1-2-4, Joey Cristaforo 2-0-4. Totals: 20-FG 4-8-FT 44.
WHS 20 16 26 12 — 74
PC 8 12 6 18 — 44
3-Point FG: W 12 (Kingsbury 4, Davidson 3, Houston 3, Walker, Roy). Team Fouls: W 12, P 18. Fouled Out: W, Boudreault; P, Hailey.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
ENOSBURG 50, HAZEN 41: In Enosburg, Caitlyn Davison notched a game-high 24 points but the Wildcats dropped their season-opener on the road.
Ella Gillespie added eight, all in the second half.
Lilly Robtoy had 14 points and four steals for the Hornets which trailed by nine points in the third quarter before a bench-ignited comeback led to a 34-32 advantage entering the fourth.
Hazen (0-1) sqaures off with Danville at home, Tuesday at 7:30.
HU (0-1): Alexis Christensen 1-0-2, Ella Gillespie 2-5-8, Caitlyn Davison 9-3-24, Tessa Luther 1-0-3, Isabelle Gouin 2-0-4. Totals: 15-FG 8-11-FT 41.
EHS (1-0): Benoit 1-0-2, Gabrea 2-0-4, Gervais 3-1-7, Ovilt 3-0-6, Robtoy 5-2-14, Simmons 1-0-2, Goodhue 1-0-2, Stiebeis 1-0-2, Spaulding 3-3-11. Totals: 20-FG 6-11-FT 50.
HU 4 17 11 6
EHS 10 9 15 13
3-Point FG: H 4 (Davison 3, Luther); E 4 (Robtoy 2, Spaulding 2). Team Fouls: H 11, E 9.
LITTLETON 38, GORHAM 31: In Gorham, Addison Pilgrim had nine of her 12 points in the second half as the Crusaders staved off the Huskies to go to 3-0.
Pilgrim hit 6 of 7 free throws for Littleton, which went into break tied 16-all before taking a 6-point lead to the fourth.
Madi Girouard had a game-high 19 points for the Huskies.
“Addie Pilgrim had a solid 2nd half and scored double digits for the third consecutive game,” LHS coach Dale Prior said. Lauryn was consistent all night on both ends and her experience was key at the end. Avah gave us a much-needed spark off the bench and we were 13 of 18 from the FT line in the second half to build a lead. Girouard had a nice game offensively for Gorham.”
Littleton hosts White Mountains on Tuesday.
LHS (3-0): Ella Horsch 0-2-2, Avah Lucas 2-1-5, Lauryn Corrigan 2-4-9, Addison Pilgrim 3-6-12, Juliann Bromley 2-0-4, Addison Hadlock 2-1-6. Totals: 11-FG 14-26-FT 38.
GHS (1-1): Madi Girouard 6-4-19, Sarah Godin 2-0-4, Jess Burton 2-2-6, Lily Gorban 0-2-2. Totals: 10-FG 8-FT 31.
LHS 8 8 7 15 — 38
GHS 8 8 2 13— 31
3-Point FG: L 2 (Corrigan, Hadlock); G 3 (Girouard 3). Team Fouls: L 14, G 22. Fouled Out: G, Burton, Gorban.
PITTSBURG-CANAAN 49, WOODSVILLE 43: In Woodsville, Leahana Haynes scored 16 points to help the visiting Yellow Jackets topple the Engineers.
Eliza Wagstaff scored 12 and Makayla Walker added 11 for Woodsville, which led after the first quarter and was tied at halftime.
“We played hard but came up short,” WHS coach Tori Clough said. “We had trouble rebounding and taking care of the basketball. We hope to return everyone healthy next week and work hard.”
Woodsville travels to Lisbon on Tuesday for a 5 o’clock start.
WHS (1-1): Makayla Walker 4-0-11, Eliza Wagstaff 5-0-12, Aliza Boutin 4-0-8, Allee Rowe 1-0-3, Katie Houston 1-2-5, Paige Royer 2-0-4. Totals: 17-FG 2-4-FT 43.
PC (1-2): Jacqueline Giroux, 1-3-6, Janessa Hodge 2-1-5, Saidy Placey 3-0-7, Sienna Grondin 3-0-6, Leahana Haynes 6-4-16, Paige Robinson 4-0-9. Totals: 19-FG 8-11-FT 49.
WHS 13 8 11 11 — 43
PC 10 11 13 15 — 49
3-Point FG: W 7 (Walker 3, Wagstaff 2, Rowe, Houston); P 3 (Giroux, Placey, Robinson). Team Fouls: W 13, P 8.
WHITE MOUNTAINS 39, BELMONT 14: In Whitefield, Ainsley Savage poured in 26 points and the Spartans coasted in their season opener.
Ava Simpson added 9 in the win.
White Mountains (1-0) is at Littleton Tuesday at 5.
WMR (1-0): Ciera Challinor 1-0-2, Jaylin Bennett 1-0-2, Ainsley Savage 12-2-26, Ava Simpson 3-1-9. Totals: 17-FG 3-6-FT 39.
BHS (0-1): Rodrigues 1-0-3, Stone 1-1-3, Edgren 3-0-6, Besegai 1-0-2. Totals: 6-FG 1-4-FT 14.
WMR 9 17 11 2 — 39
BHS 5 4 5 0 — 14
3-Point FG: W 2 (Simpson); B 1 (Rodrigues). Team Fouls: W 10, B 11.
GROVETON 60, LISBON 12: In Groveton, Marissa Kenison’s 20-point night led the way as the Eagles picked up a comfortable win.
Delaney Waking helped out with 14 points and Aspen Clermont had 10 for the hosts, who only gave up 2 points in the second half.
Tori Jellison led Lisbon with 6.
Groveton (1-0) is at Pittsburg-Canaan on Wednesday while Lisbon (0-2) will host Woodsville on Tuesday, both at 5.
GHS (1-0): Aspen Clermont 5-0-10, Julia Chappell 2-0-4, Paige Lambert 3-0-7, Madison Ash 1-1-3, Katherine Bushey 1-0-2, Delaney Waking 6-2-14, Marissa Kenison 8-2-20. Totals: 26-FG 5-8-FT 60.
LRS (0-2): Kaitlyn Clark 1-0-3, Tori Jellison 3-0-6, Natasha Holbrook 1-1-3. Totals: 5-FG 1-6-FT 12.
GHS 17 21 11 11 — 60
LRS 5 5 2 0 — 12
3-Point FG: G 3 (Kenison 2, Lambert); L 1 (Clark). Team Fouls: G 10, L 8.
