Friday H.S. Roundup: Crusaders Bounce Back, Paste Blue Devils
Buy Now

Littleton's Lauryn Corrigan (14) hit five 3s in the Crusaders' win over Epping on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. (File Photo by Michael Beniash)

LITTLETON — Addison Hadlock delivered 20 points and Lauryn Corrigan hit five 3s and finished with 17 points as the Littleton Crusaders roughed up southern-foe Epping 56-30 in a Division IV girls basketball game Friday night.

JuJu Bromley had 11 points and played a strong all-around game as Littleton bounced back from its first loss of the season, a 56-30 result at Colebrook.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.