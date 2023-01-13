Friday H.S. Roundup: Crusaders Bounce Back, Paste Blue Devils

LITTLETON — Addison Hadlock delivered 20 points and Lauryn Corrigan hit five 3s and finished with 17 points as the Littleton Crusaders roughed up southern-foe Epping 56-30 in a Division IV girls basketball game Friday night.
JuJu Bromley had 11 points and played a strong all-around game as Littleton bounced back from its first loss of the season, a 56-30 result at Colebrook.
“Addison affected a lot of shots on defense and had a solid shooting night offensively,” LHS coach Dale Prior said. “Lauryn’s outside shooting opened up the game in the second half. Her shooting confidence was the best all season. JuJu was outstanding tonight. Her steals, rebounds and attacking the hoop was great to see.”
Littleton visits White Mountains on Tuesday. The Crusaders nipped the Spartans 32-21 on Dec. 13.
EHS (6-3): Loving 0-1-1, Milbury 1-0-2, L. McAniff 2-3-7, Shumway 1-2-4, M. McAniff 2-0-6, Mazzone 5-0-10. Totals: 11-FG 6-8-FT 30.
LHS (9-1): Ella Horsch 2-0-4, Lauryn Corrigan 6-2-17, Addison Pilgrim 1-0-2, JuJu Bromley 5-0-11, Addison Hadlock 8-2-20, Sadie Roberts 1-0-2. Totals: 23-FG 3-15-FT 56.
EHS 6 5 9 10 — 30
LHS 18 3 12 23 — 56
3-Point FG: E 2 (M. McAniff 2); L 7 (Corrigan 5, Hadlock 2). Team Fouls: E 12; L 9.
WOODSVILLE 53, MASCENIC 15: In Woodsville, Eliza Wagstaff netted 16 points, Paige Royer scored 14 and Makayla Walker added 10 in the Engineers’ blowout victory.
Katie Houston chipped in with seven points and Brianna Youngman added six.
Woodsville led 28-5 at the break.
Next for the Engineers is a Friday night showdown against Gorham.
WHS (5-4): Makayla Walker 4-0-10, Brianna Youngman 2-2-6, Eliza Wagstaff 7-0-16, Katie Houston 2-3-7, Paige Royer 6-2-14. Totals: 21-FG 7-13-FT 53.
MRS (1-7): Gregory 1-1-3, Lambert 4-0-8, Pearson 1-0-2, St. John 1-0-2. Totals: 7-FG 1-4-FT 15.
WHS 11 17 13 12 — 53
MRS 3 2 2 8 — 15
3-Point FG: W 4 (Walker 2, Wagstaff 2). Team Fouls: W 6, M 14.
COLEBROOK 56, SUNAPEE 35: In Colebrook, Ariana Lord tallied 19 points, eight rebounds and five steals while teammate Emma McKeage scored 15 points as the Mohawks pushed their record to 7-1.
Sierra Riff collected nine rebounds and three steals, Haley Rossitto had 10 points and four steals and Shyanna Fuller hauled in 10 rebounds, seven on the offensive glass.
Colebrook built a 12-1 first-quarter lead then outscored the visitors 25-15 in the third to get some distance.
Elizabeth Tschudin had 27 of her team’s 35 points in the loss.
Colebrook is at Lisbon on Tuesday.
SHS (6-4): Tschudin 11-3-27, Smith 1-0-3, Reed 2-1-5. Totals: 14-FG 4-18-FT 35.
CA (7-1): Haley Rossitto 4-2-10, Sierra Riff 1-0-2, Shyanna Fuller 3-0-6, Emma McKeage 6-0-15, Sara Fernald 0-2-2, Niomie Nadeau 1-0-2, Ariana Lord 8-3-19. Totals: 22-FG 9-17-FT 56.
SHS 1 13 15 6 — 35
CA 12 11 25 8 — 56
3-Point FG: S 3 (Tschudin 2, Smith); C 3 (McKeage 3). Team Fouls: S 18, C 17. Fouled Out: S, Claus.
GROVETON 38, NEWMARKET 33: In Groveton, Delaney Whiting (14) and Marissa Kenison teamed up for 27 points as the Eagles remained unbeaten.
Groveton led 21-15 at the half. Aspen Clermont added six points in the win.
Amaya Beckles (11 points) and Lena Nicholson (nine) led Newmarket.
“Looked like we might pull away a couple of times but they made a little run at the end,” Eagles coach Tim Haskins said. “They played tough man-to-man. We defended well, but didn’t get our offense clicking consistently and needed to take better care of the ball at the end when we were just trying to milk the clock out and hold on to the lead. Still a good North/South win.”
Groveton looks to make it eight straight wins, Wednesday versus Pittsburg-Canaan.
GHS (7-0): Aspen Clermont 2-1-6, Madison Ash 0-1-1, Katherine Bushey 2-0-4, Delaney Whiting 6-1-14, Marissa Kenison 6-1-13. Totals: 16-FG 4-11-FT 38.
NHS (6-3): Gallion 1-1-4, Long 2-1-5, Beckles 5-0-11, Pobberstein 2-0-4, Nicholson 4-1-9. Totals: 14-FG 3-10-FT 33.
GHS 11 10 9 8 — 38
NHS 5 10 7 11 — 33
3-Point FG: G 2 (Clermont, Whiting); N 2 (Beckles, Gallion). Team Fouls: G 14, N 15. Fouled Out: G, Kenison.
LISBON 32, PITTSFIELD 22: In Pittsfield, Kaitlyn Clark turned in 16 points, 10 steals and six assists and Meredith Barnes recorded nine steals as the Panthers chalked up their first win of the season.
Lisbon got down early and trailed 16-7 at the half. A 15-2 third quarter by the Panthers quickly swung the momentum and led to a 25-6 second-half score differential.
Arya Kimball added eight points and five steals and Tori Jellison chipped in with six points and five rebounds.
“We played a very lackluster first half, we got off the bus very flat,” Panthers’ coach Brent Covell said.”We had a really good halftime talk and the team responded. Kaitlyn Clark had a great game. We started a couple different players today. The seventh-grader Arya Kimball started and she played very well. Tori Jellison was the verbal leader on the court.”
The 32 points scored were a season-high for the Panthers and the 22 allowed were a season-best as well.
Briar Bell’s nine points paced Pittsfield.
Lisbon shoots for another win against Colebrook on Tuesday.
LRS (1-7): Kaitlyn Clark 3-8-16, Arya Kimball 2-3-8, Meredith Barnes 1-0-2, Tori Jellison 3-0-6. Totals: 8-FG 11-25-FT 32.
PHS (1-5): Clark 3-1-7, Bell 2-4-9, Wood 1-0-2, Provencal 1-0-2, Carney 1-0-2. Totals: 8-FG 5-12-FT.
LRS 4 3 15 10 — 32
PHS 9 7 2 4 — 22
3-Point FG: L 3 (Clark 2, Kimball); P 1 (Bell). Team Fouls: L 15, P 17.
BOYS BASKETBALL
LITTLETON 76, EPPING 54: In Littleton, Kayden Hoskins hit five 3s and tallied 26 points while Carmichael Lopez added 17 points as the Crusaders pushed their unbeaten start to 10 games.
The two teams combined to hit 19 3s, 10 from the hosts.
Grady Hadlock finished with 11 rebounds and five steals for the Crusaders.
“Played well in spurts,” LHS coach Trevor Howard said. “Still missing too many bunnies. Carmichael played very well and Calef did a nice job defensively on their 6-foot-8 kid.”
Littleton visits White Mountains on Tuesday. The Crusaders rolled over the Spartans 68-43 on Dec. 13.
EHS (4-5): Snyder 2-1-5, Dwyer 3-0-6, Twombley 4-1-9, Hodgkins 3-0-9, Rossel 0-3-3, Cummings 4-0-12. Totals: 20-FG 5-9-FT 54.
LHS (10-0): Dre Akines 3-2-8, Kayden Hoskins 10-1-26, Carmichael Lopez 10-1-17, Grady Hadlock 2-0-4, Calef Maccini 2-0-4, Landon Lord 2-3-7, Gavin Lewis 1-0-3, Braiden Lewis 2-0-5, Camden Cook 1-0-2. Totals: 30-FG 6-8-FT 76.
EHS 10 6 19 19 — 54
LHS 16 16 27 17 — 76
3-Point FG: E 9 (Twombley, Hodgkins 3, Cummings 4); L 19 (Hoskins 5, Lopez 3, G. Lewis, B. Lewis). Team Fouls: E 10; L 8.
WOODSVILLE 67, MASCENIC 39: In Woodsville, the one-two punch of Cam Davidson (25 points) and Landon Kingsbury (20 points) was on display once again as the Engineers rolled to another win.
It was a tale of two halves for each player as Kingsbury scored 12 of his points in the first and Davidson scored all but four of his in the second.
Woodsville led 20-6 after a quarter.
Ryan Walker added 11 points and Jack Boudreault had eight in the win.
Woodsville is at Gorham on Friday.
WHS (8-1): Mike Hogan 0-2-2, Ryan Walker 4-0-11, Coby Youngman 0-1-1, Jack Boudreault 3-0-8, Landon Kingsbury 7-4-20, Cam Davidson 7-9-25. Totals: 21-FG 16-21-FT 67.
MRS (3-4): Cocozella 2-1-5, Bartnel 4-0-8, Duval 4-3-13, Laroux 0-2-2, Lowe 4-0-9, O’Shea 1-0-2. Totals: 15-FG 6-14-FT 39.
WHS 20 7 20 20 — 67
MRS 6 9 10 14 — 39
3-Point FG: W 9 (Walker 3, Boudreault 2, Kingsbury 2, Davidson 2); M 3 (Duval 2, Lowe). Team Fouls: W 10, M 17.
GROVETON 51, NEWMARKET 46: In Groveton, Ashton Kenison fired in 20 points and Kaden Cloutier registered 14 points, six assists and five boards as the Eagles rebounded with a win following their first loss of the year.
Luke Shannon also had a solid night, collecting 11 points via three triples, to go along with four assists and three steals.
Groveton trailed 17-8 after a quarter but managed to get things tied by halftime. An 18-10 fourth-quarter advantage, fueled by seven points from Cloutier, proved to be the difference.
Parker Sweitzer (11 points), Jameson Senesombath (10), Alexander Henry (nine) and Baris Fortier (eight) paced a balanced Newmarket squad.
Groveton is back in action Wednesday against Pittsburg-Canaan.
GHS (6-1): Corbin Frenette 1-0-2, Kaden Cloutier 5-3-14, Aiden Whiting 1-2-4, Luke Shannon 4-0-11, Ashton Kenison 10-0-20. Totals: 21-FG 5-10-FT 51.
NHS (4-5): Sweitzer 4-2-11, Senesombath 5-0-10, Henry 4-1-9, Labrange 2-0-5, Vincent 1-0-3, Fortier 3-2-8. Totals: 19-FG 5-6-FT 46.
GHS 8 13 12 18 — 51
NHS 17 4 15 10 — 46
3-Point FG: G 4 (Cloutier, Shannon 3); N 3 (Sweitzer, Henry, Vincent). Team Fouls: G 11, N 15. Fouled Out: N, Sweitzer.
COLEBROOK 60, SUNAPEE 42: In Colebrook, Kolten Dowse connected on five threes en route to his game-high 25 points during the Mohawks’ home win.
Colebrook held a 20-point advantage at the half.
Keenan Hurlbert picked up 11 points for CA and Jackson Weir added seven.
Sam Flint scored 15 points for Sunapee.
Colebrook visits Lisbon on Tuesday.
CA (5-3): Kaiden Dowse 3-0-6, Kolten Dowse 9-2-25, Keenan Hurlbert 4-1-11, Balin LaPerle 1-0-2, Jack Kyller 1-1-3, Dart Cauller 3-0-6, Jackson Weir 3-0-7. Totals: 24-FG 4-11-FT 60.
SHS (1-7): Belisle 2-0-5, Kangas 4-0-9, Smith 2-0-5, Knapp 3-0-6, Gaudet 1-0-2, Flint 5-2-15. Totals: 17-FG 2-6-FT 42.
CA 22 1719 2 — 60
SHS 10 9 10 13 — 42
3-Point FG: C 8, Ko. Dowse 5, Hurlbert 2, Weir); S 6 (Belisle, Kangas, Smith, Flint 3). Team Fouls: C 12, S 15.
