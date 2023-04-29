Friday H.S. Roundup: Crusaders Edge Engineers In Extras

WOODSVILLE — JP Perez (two steals) and Kyle Fuentes each turned in two-hit days with a run scored and three RBIs as Littleton survived Woodsville 14-8 in extra innings in a New Hampshire Division IV high school baseball game in Woodsville on Friday.
The Engineers led 6-0 after two innings but the Crusaders had things tied seven-all by the top of the fifth; largely in part to a five-run fourth.
Still 7-7 after seven, Littleton hung seven more in the top of the eighth to finally pull away.
“We did not get off the bus well and fell behind early,” Crusaders coach AJ Bray said. “The boys showed some toughness today to come back the way they did. Good win for us.”
Juan Hernandez went 3-for-5 with two runs and an RBI for the visitors. Blake Fillion scored twice, had two RBIs and two steals, Cam Cook had a double and two runs and Reece Cook (RBI) had two hits and two runs.
Reece Cook also produced five innings of relief on the mound, allowing just two runs (one earned), five hits and two walks while striking out four.
Ryan Walker put together a nice day at the plate for Woodsville, going 3-for-4 with three runs scored. Jackson Horne (two runs) and Cam Davidson (two hits) each had a pair of RBIs.
Mike Hogan went four innings, surrendering eight hits and six runs (one earned) with three walks and two strikeouts. Horne absorbed the loss after three innings of work (seven runs, six hits, two walks, three Ks).
Littleton (7-0) hosts White Mountains on Monday. Woodsville (4-2) hits the field again on Wednesday at Moultonborough.
BRATTLEBORO 6, ST. JOHNSBURY 5: In Brattleboro, Patrick Hallett had a double with two RBIs in the Hilltoppers’ narrow road loss.
Brattleboro jumped out to an early 3-0 first inning lead. SJA fought back to take a 5-4 lead after the top of the fifth but the Colonels retook the lead in the bottom half of the inning.
Will Eaton and Rex Hauser each had RBI doubles.
Taishiro Yamaoka (four runs, two hits, four walks, 2 Ks) threw two innings and Hallett went 2 2/3 (two runs, hit, two walks, two Ks). Jason Mitchell Jr. tossed a hitless 1 1/3 innings with two strikeouts.
SJA (2-4) hosts BFA-St. Albans on Tuesday.
SOFTBALL
ST. JOHNSBURY 22, BRATTLEBORO 2 (5): In Brattleboro, Addie Jensen had a home run with three RBIs, Kacie Nelson went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs and Cassidy Kittredge tossed eight strikeouts over five innings while also going 3-for-4 at the plate in the Hilltoppers’ dominant victory.
Kittredge allowed four hits and two runs in the circle. Marina Wilson was tabbed with the loss, giving up 10 walks and 10 runs.
Aalizo Speno had a double for the Colonels.
SJA (3-1) has BFA-St. Albans at home on Tuesday.
BOYS TENNIS
ST. JOHNSBURY 6, BRATTLEBORO 1: In St. Johnsbury, the No. 2 doubles team of Andres Correa and Tiago Chang won in straight sets without giving up a point as the Hilltoppers extended their undefeated start to the season.
No. 1 doubles Andres Burillo and Riku Momozawa also secured a win, as did No. 2-5 singles Agustin Gil Tricio, Jorge Trade, Fernando Gutierrez and Nick Wright.
SJA (6-0) welcomes South Burlington on Tuesday.
Singles: Nathan Kim, B def. Luis Guzman, SJA 6-4, 6-1; Agustin Gil Tricio, S def. Thomas Hyde, B 6-0, 6-1; Jorge Trade, S def. Ben Berg, B 6-3, 6-1; Fernando Gutierrez, S def. Eben Wagner, B 6-3, 6-1; Nick Wright, S def. Mark Richards, B 6-1, 6-3.
Doubles: Andres Burillo/Riku Momozawa, S def. Darian Paquette/Tucker Sargent, B 7-5, 6-1; Andres Correa/Tiago Chang, S def. Jackson Pars/Javi Hernandez, B 6-0, 6-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.