Friday H.S. Roundup: Crusaders Edge Engineers In Extras
Littleton downs Groveton 7-0 in a New Hampshire Division IV baseball game at Remich Park on Saturday, May 7, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

WOODSVILLE — JP Perez (two steals) and Kyle Fuentes each turned in two-hit days with a run scored and three RBIs as Littleton survived Woodsville 14-8 in extra innings in a New Hampshire Division IV high school baseball game in Woodsville on Friday.

The Engineers led 6-0 after two innings but the Crusaders had things tied seven-all by the top of the fifth; largely in part to a five-run fourth.

