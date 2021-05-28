Friday H.S. Roundup: Currier, Hilltoppers Upend Rice On Senior Day

ST. JOHNSBURY — Polly Currier scored four times and the St. Johnsbury Academy girls lacrosse team rode the energy from senior day to knock off Division I Rice for the second time this season, 9-6 in both teams’ regular-season finale.
Ella Ceppetelli, Mairen Tierney, Millie Clarner, Maren Nitsche and Sophia Shippee also tallied for the Hilltoppers (8-3), who closed the season on a four-game win streak. They are the likely No. 4 seed when the bracket is released next week for the D-II tournament.
Tierney and Clarner each added two assists while Currier added on in the win.
Bibi Frechette scored four goals for Rice (4-7).
Clara Andre stopped three shots in the first half while Maddie Hurlbert played great in goal in the second half, making eights saves.
The Hilltoppers’ 11 seniors were celebrated before the game. They include Ceppetelli, Clarner, Currier, Tierney, Anona Hening, Grace Clark, Isabel Bourgeois, Sierra Shippee, Holly Stein, Katie Cushing and Ruby Yerkes.
BOYS LACROSSE
RICE 12, ST. JOHNSBURY 4: In their regular-season finale in South Burlington, Jaden Hayes and Gardner Auchincloss each scored twice while Karson Clark added two assists, but it wasn’t enough as four goals and four assists by Jackson Harris keyed the Green Knights’ effort.
Rice ends in first place in D-II with a 10-0 record. The Hilltoppers got 12 saves from goalie Dominik Gray, and finish the regular season at 3-8 ahead of next week’s playoffs.
GIRLS TENNIS
NORTH COUNTRY 5, HARWOOD 2: On senior day in Newport, North Country seniors Ruth Petzoldt, Haley Goff and Marta Potter won their matches and played extremely well, coach Liz Bosco said.
First-year player Anna Maurice played her first singles match of the year. “She lost the first set, but [won] the second bringing it to a tiebreaker,” Bosco said. “It was long and very close, with Josie Rand from Harwood winning 17-15.
Singles: 1. Ruthie Petzoldt, N def. Anda Gulley 6-3, 6-3; 2. Haley Goff, N def. Ella Dice 6-2, 6-2; 3. Marta Potter, N def. Liv Sprague 7-5, 6-0; 4. Lexi Booth, N def. Cassidy Berry 6-2, 6-0; 5. Josie Rand, H def. Anna Maurice 6-3, 2-6, 17-15. Doubles: 1. Maeven Cattanach/Sierra McKay, H def. Grace Elwell/Anisa Brasseur 7-5, 6-2; 2. Maeve Wright/Thea Potter, N def. Claudia Derryberry/Bella Snow 6-4, 6-4.
