Friday H.S. Roundup: Dennis, Unbeaten Bucks Set Down Rivendell

RIVENDELL — Evan Dennis and the Blue Mountain Bucks continued their unbeaten baseball start.
The sophomore right-hander pitched five innings with nine strikeouts to earn the win while going 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles and two RBI to lead the Bucks (6-0) to a 15-2 win at Rivendell on Friday.
Dennis also allowed two hits and two walks on the bump.
Ty Newman took the loss for the Raptors. He had three strikeouts, three walks and allowed four hits and four runs in three-plus innings.
Blue Mountain (6-0) hosts Danville on Tuesday at 4:30. The Bucks won the first meeting 8-4.
BASEBALL
LITTLETON 7, GORHAM 4: In Littleton, senior Josh Finkle shut down the Huskies on the mound (6 ⅔ IP) and lit them up at the plate (3-for-4, two doubles) as the Crusaders went to 6-3 on the season going into Monday’s game at Profile. Freshman Blake Fillion went 3-for-4 at the plate and got the save on the mound.
WHITE MOUNTAINS 12, COLEBROOK 2: In Whitefield, the Spartans’ Karter Deming belted a two-run homer in the first inning, and five teammates took care of the rest on the mound, combining on a one-hitter with 14 strikeouts. Brayden White went the first two while four teammates relieved him, including Deming, who fanned all three batters he faced.
White also had an RBI triple in the second inning as the Spartans had 12 hits on the day. Tyler Hicks (3-for-4, RBI) and Logan Ames (2-for-3, two RBI) also hit effectively in helping WMR to a 7-2 record going into Wednesday’s home finale with undefeated Lin-Wood (8-0).
Spartan seniors White and Parker Valdez will be honored at the finale.
GROVETON 13, PROFILE 11: In Groveton, Eagles junior Chris Corliss went 2-for-4 with a triple and was a defensive standout at third base as the Eagles took their second game of the season from the visiting Patriots.
Junior Riley McVetty went 2-for-2 and played a solid first base for the winners, who take a 2-4 record into Monday’s 4 p.m. home game with Pittsburg-Canaan. Also Monday at 4, Profile hosts Littleton.
SOFTBALL
GORHAM 19, LITTLETON 3: In Gorham, the host Huskies solidified the game with seven runs in the fourth inning, aided by three Crusaders errors in the frame. “We’re walking away from today’s game with things to work on and more experience,” LHS coach Serena Quillin said.
LHS junior Maddie Carbonneau went 2-for-3 with a single and a double, driving in a run in the first inning.
The Crusaders bookend next week visiting Profile on Monday, then hosting the Patriots on Friday. Both games begin at 4 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
BFA-ST. ALBANS 14, SJA 7: In St. Albans, a 4-3 halftime score turned into a rout as the Bobwhites poured in 10 goals in the second half. The Hilltoppers had no answer for Loghan Hughes, who scored eight goals.
Seniors Ella Ceppetelli and Polly Currier scored two each for St. J, which takes a 4-3 record into Tuesday’s game at Rice Memorial. Junior Clara Andre had 18 saves for St. J.
