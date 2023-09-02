SOUTH BURLINGTON — A four-touchdown day from Cooper Wheeler powered visiting North Country to a 34-22 season-opening football victory at Burlington/South Burlington on Friday night.

Wheeler had eight carries for 86 yards and three ground scores. He added a pair of catches for 26 yards including a touchdown catch. Watson Laffoon racked up 121 rushing yards while throwing for 110 on 10/18 passing.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.