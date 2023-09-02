SOUTH BURLINGTON — A four-touchdown day from Cooper Wheeler powered visiting North Country to a 34-22 season-opening football victory at Burlington/South Burlington on Friday night.
Wheeler had eight carries for 86 yards and three ground scores. He added a pair of catches for 26 yards including a touchdown catch. Watson Laffoon racked up 121 rushing yards while throwing for 110 on 10/18 passing.
Justin Young added 55 yards on 15 carries and Mark Guebara had three catches for 25 yards.
NCU trailed 14-6 after a quarter, with a 4-yard TD run by Wheeler being the lone source of offense for the visitors. The Seawolves got six quick points on a defensive scoop-and-score by Brennen Crete and then scored again right before the end of the frame via an Ahmed Diawara 24-yard rush.
Following a fumble recovery, Hayden Boivin made the NCU deficit just two points after snagging a 4-yard touchdown catch. But Diawara had the answer again, taking his second TD 73 yards to the house, B/SB now in front 22-12 with 9:33 before the break.
Two-and-a-half minutes later Wheeler struck again, this time hauling in a pass from Laffoon, making it 22-18. Wheeler’s third score gave NCU a 27-22 lead midway through the third and then for good measure the Falcon added his fourth end zone visit with 38 seconds left in the third — making it 34-22 in favor of North Country and resulting in the game’s final tally before a scoreless fourth.
Diawara finished with 13 carries for 153 yards and Sam Parris carried eight times for 45 yards.
North Country will be in Lyndon Center on Saturday, taking on the Vikings in the Barrel Bowl.
NOTE: The game was stopped for a North Country player who suffered a significant injury during play. The NCU player left the field in an ambulance and play was resumed.
GIRLS SOCCER
U-32 2, ST. JOHNSBURY 1
In St. Johnsbury, the Raiders led from start to finish, besting the Hilltoppers on their home turf.
Maia Pasco recorded both goals for U-32, first in the 34th minute and again in the 75th.
SJA’s Meredith Rogers added a goal in the 79th.
St. Johnsbury travels to Lake Region on Tuesday.
NORTH COUNTRY 4, MILTON 1
In Milton, Sabine Brueck scored twice as the Falcons got their revenge against the Yellowjackets.
Milton upset second-seeded North Country in last season’s quarterfinals. Friday night, the Falcons dished out payback.
NCU’s other tallies came from Reeve Applegate and Morgan Schaffer.
Holley MacLellan had Milton’s goal.
North Country welcomes BFA-St. Albans on Tuesday.
LAKE REGION 1, MISSISQUOI 0
In Orleans, Avery Hansen scored the game’s lone goal as the Rangers picked up the season-opening victory.
Hansen struck in the 36th minute, with her shot deflecting off a Thunderbird defender. It was the first varsity goal for the freshman.
Sylvia Brownlow collected the clean sheet for LR. Lizi Bourdeau made five saves in net for Missisquoi.
“Hard fought game by both teams,” Rangers coach Mary Farnsworth said. “LR’s defense stood out, closing down opportunities and transitioning quickly to generate offensive opportunities. Lilliana Fournier was a key standout in Missisquoi’s effort in the midfield.”
Lake Region welcomes St. Johnsbury on Tuesday.
FIELD HOCKEY
ST. JOHNSBURY 0, NORTH COUNTRY 0
In Newport, the Falcons and Hilltoppers battled to a draw to open their respective seasons.
St. Johnsbury goalie Samara Rutledge recorded five saves while North Country’s Ava Bouchard made seven.
SJA led in corners 6-2.
“We played really well, but were unable to score,” Hilltopper coach Tara Bailey said. “Although we had some really good looks at the goal. The game was played largely in the midfield with both SJA and NCU fighting hard to maintain possession. I’m happy with the play in our first game, we had some great looks at goal, some strong midfield play and some stellar defense to stop the NCU offense. I’m looking forward to seeing this team grow and become stronger over the course of the season.”
North Country will be at Missisquoi on Tuesday. SJA heads to Hartford on Thursday.
VOLLEYBALL
CHAMPLAIN VALLEY 3, ST. JOHNSBURY 0
In St. Johnsbury, the Redhawks won in straight sets to spoil the Hilltoppers’ season opener.
CVU won 25-11, 25-12 and 25-16.
“This is our first game of the season with a very young team playing against a tough team,” SJA coach Laura Gary said. “I am incredibly proud of how they played and I can’t wait to see their growth as the season goes on.”
St. Johnsbury hosts Burlington on Tuesday.
