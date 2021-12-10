NEWPORT — Austin Giroux scored a game-high 12 points as host North Country used a balanced attack to power past rival Lake Region 59-27 on opening night in Vermont high school basketball.
Cayde Micknak added 11 points for the Falcons, who got 12 of their 14 players on the scoresheet. North Country reached the Division II title game last winter and returns a loaded roster.
Aidan Poginy had a team-best nine points in the loss.
The Falcons bolted to a 36-12 halftime lead and limited the Rangers to 14 points through three.
NC hosts Lyndon on Tuesday. Lake Region welcomes the Falcons on Dec. 22.
LR (0-1): Carter Montgomery 3-2-8, William Thomas 1-1-3, Aidan Poginy 2-5-9, Robbie Bowman 2-0-5, Connor Ullrich 0-1-1, Beren Lovejoy 0-1-1. Totals: 8-FG 10-15-FT 27.
NC (1-0): Cooper Brueck 3-0-9, Garrett Heath 0-3-3, Ian Applegate 3-3-9, Haidin Chilafoax 1-0-3, Cayde Micknak 5-1-11, Jorden Driver 1-0-2, Austin Giroux 5-0-12, Mitchell Provoncha 1-0-2, Noah Fortin 1-0-2, Wyatt Descheneau 1-0-2, Connor Delabruere 0-2-2, Brayden Pepin 2-1-5. Totals: 22-FG 11-14-FT 59.
LR 9 3 2 13 — 27
NC 20 16 14 9 — 59
3-Point FG: L 1 (Bowman); N 4 (Chilafoax, Giroux 2, Pepin). Team Fouls: L 16, N 18.
WHITE MOUNTAINS 68, WINNISQUAM 63, OT: In Whitefield, Brody LaBounty (19 points) paced four Spartans in double figures as the Spartans scored a key Division III win in its season opener.
Tyler Hicks and Avery Hazelton each tallied 18 points while Avery Woodburn added 13 to account for all of the Spartans’ scoring.
Hazelton added 14 rebounds for a double-double, Hicks collected six boards and nine assists and LaBounty had five boards and three steals for WM, which hit 17 of 21 from the foul line.
Robert Breault took a huge charge in overtime that iced the win for White Mountains.
“Good team effort against a top-eight team,” Spartan coach Mike Curtis said. “Our kids battled all night. Their effort was tremendous.”
WM hosts Berlin on Tuesday.
WHS (0-1): Boomer 5-0-13, Robbins 6-2-14, Birancardi 3-1-9, Morrison 2-0-4, Bushway 11-0-23. Totals: 27-FG 3-4-FT 63.
WM (1-0): Tyler Hicks 5-7-18, Brody LaBounty 5-6-19, Avery Woodburn 6-1-13, Avery Hazelton 7-3-18. Totals: 23-FG 17-21-FT 68.
WHS 13 16 17 13 4 — 63
WM 16 11 20 12 9 — 68
3-Point FG: W 6 (Boomer 3, Biancardi 2, Bushway 1); WM 5 (Hicks, LaBounty 3, Hazelton). Team Fouls: W 14, WM 4. Fouled Out: Robbins. Technical: Winn, coach.
WOODSVILLE 77, PITTSBURG-CANAAN 43: The defending champion Engineers kicked off their season with a road rout.
Cam Tenney-Burt (22), Elijah Flocke (12) and Cam Davidson (10) all hit double figures for the Engineers, who outscored the hosts 31-5 in the opening frame.
Woodsville is at Lisbon on Monday.
WOODSVILLE (1-0): Jimmy Dooley 1-1-3, Coby Youngman 0-1-1, Connor Houston 2-0-5, Cam Tenney-Burt 7-4-22, Connor Newcomb 4-0-10, Michael Maccini 3-0-7, Landon Kingsbury 2-1-5, Cam Davidson 5-0-10, Elijah Flocke 5-2-12, Josh Vinnacombe 2-1-5. Totals: 31-FG 10-24-FT 80.
PC (0-1): Foote 5-1-15, Haynes 6-0-16, Hoover 1-0-2, Haly 1-0-2, Danlon 3-0-7. Totals: 16-FG 1-2-FT 43.
WHS 31 5 27 17 — 77
PC 5 20 6 12 — 43
3-Point FG: W 8 (Tenney-Burt 4, Maccini, Newcomb 2, Houston); P 9 (Foote 4, Haynes 4, Danlon 2).
GROVETON 54, LIN-WOOD 53: In Groveton, Lin-Wood’s Cam Clermont his a 3-pointer in the waning seconds to make it 54-53. The Eagles missed a pair of free throws with 6.1 seconds left but the Lumberjacks’ try for the win missed the mark.
Aiden Whiting played big for the Eagles with 18 points, 14 rebounds and four assists. Chris Corliss added 19 points, eight boards, six assists and six steals.
Groveton visits Pittsburg-Canaan on Tuesday.
LW (0-1): Cam Clermont 8-1-19, John Perry 1-1-3, Jake Avery 10-3-25, Awan Muizz 3-0-6. 18-FG 5-6-FT 53
GHS (1-0): Jace Ramsey 1-0-2, Kaden Cloutier 1-0-2, Aiden Whiting 5-6-18, Ben Wheelock 4-2-11, Luke Shannon 1-0-2, Chris Corliss 8-3-19, 20-FG 11-21-FT 54.
LW12 11 17 13 — 53
GHS 5 19 16 14 — 54
3-Point FG: L 4 (Clermont 2, Avery 2); G 3 (Whiting 2, Wheelock) Team Fouls: L 18, G 12.
GIRLS HOOPS
ST. JOHNSBURY 51, SPAULDING 38: In Barre, the Hilltoppers Emma Greenan had 12 points in her varsity debut while Hayden Wilkins added 13 on three 3-pointers as the Hilltoppers took a 44-28 lead into the fourth quarter.
“Team played pretty well together for three quarters on both ends of the floor,” SJ coach Jade Huntington said. “Looking forward to working on defensive intensity and being more efficient on the offensive end, taking care of the ball and making decisions. A great start to the season with a win on the road with a team that really enjoys playing together.”
St. J visits Hartford on Monday, then plays its home opener Thursday with Brattleboro.
SJA (1-0): Lilian Kittredge 3-1-7, Kaylee Weaver 2-0-4, Ashley Clark 0-1-1, Emma Greenan 5-2-12, Emily Kostruba 1-2-4, Kyara Rutledge 3-0-6, Kaia Anderson 2-0-4, Hayden Wilkins 5-0-13. Totals: 21-FG 6-10-FT 51.
SPAULDING (0-1): Yvonne Roberge 1-0-2, Emily Paula 3-3-10, Samantha Donahue 3-0-7, Aliyah Elliott 5-0-10, Madison Ashfield 1-1-3, Autumn Lewis 3-0-6. Totals: 16-FG 4-8-FT 38
SJA 15 15 14 7 — 51
SHS 10 8 10 10 — 38
3-Point FG: SJ 3 (Wilkins); Sp 2 (Paula, Donahue). Team Fouls: SJ 7, Sp 7
GORHAM 30, LITTLETON 27: Just three players scored for the visiting Huskies, but it was enough for their season-opening win in Littleton. Littleton fell to 1-2 going into Tuesday’s game at Lin-Wood.
“We didn’t shoot the ball well at all tonight,” Crusaders coach Dale Prior said. “Give Gorham credit, I made a change defensively and they took advantage of my mistake to finish the game on a 5-0 run. We will get better as the year goes on. We just need to learn more discipline on both ends.”
The teams were deadlocked at the end of each of the first three quarters before the final five Gorham points. Lauryn McKee had 16 of Littleton’s 27 points, while Sarah Grondin had 14 for the Huskies.
GORHAM (1-0): Zoe Grondin 3-0-6, Sarah Grondin 6-2-14, Madi Girouard 3-2-10. Totals: 12-FG 4-7-FT 30.
LITTLETON (1-2): Addison Hadlock 1-2-4, Lauryn Corrigan 1-0-3, Lauryn McKee 6-0-16, Ella Horsch 2-0-4. Totals: 10-FG 2-8-FT 27.
GHS 7 5 2 16 — 30
LHS 7 5 2 13 — 27
3-Point FG: G 2 (Girouard); L 5 (McKee 4, Corrigan). Team Fouls: G 10, L 10.
GROVETON 61, LIN-WOOD 17: In the season opener for both teams in Groveton, the Eagles overwhelmed the Lumberjacks with a 22-2 first quarter. “Good way to start out. All the players got into the game, we have a lot of newcomers this year so we tried some different things at both ends of the floor,” Eagles coach Tim Haskins said.
Next for the Eagles, a Tuesday game in Pittsburg with Pittsburg-Canaan. “3-0 Pittsburg-Canaan,” Haskins said. “I’ve told people they could be tough this year. When a team has confidence, things snowball from there.”
LIN-WOOD (0-1): Kylie Clermont 2-3-9; Lablanc 1-1-3; Fitzgerald 1-1-3, Kate Clermont 1-0-2. Totals: 5-FG 4-FT 17.
GROVETON (1-0): Emily Schafermeyer 6-0-18; Melissa Kenison 3-5-13; Madison Ash 2-2-6, Julie Glover 2-0-4, Mackenzie Pape 2-0-4; Aspen Clermont 1-3-5; Paige Lambert 2-0-4; Kandrah Savage 1-1-3; Delaney Whiting 1-0-2, Kaycee Chappell 1-0-2. Totals: 21-FG 11-FT 61.
LW 2 6 3 6 — 17
GHS 22 13 18 8 — 61
3-Point FG: G 8 (Schafermeyer 6, Kenison 2; LW 2 (K. Clermont). Team Fouls: L 15, G 17.
PROFILE 43, FRANKLIN 27: In Franklin, the Patriots’ Mya Brown had 15 points and Maddie Koehler added 10 to key their first win of the season.
Franklin’s Brooke Bedard also had 15 points in the losing cause.
Next for the Patriots, a Wednesday game at Colebrook.
PROFILE (1-1): Evie Burger 1-0-2; Morgan Presby 1-0-3, Mya Brown 5-5-15, Maddie Koehler 4-2-10, Kyah Knight 3-0-6. Totals: 17-FG 7-13-FT 43.
FRANKLIN (0-2): Shaylah McPhail 1-0-2, Brooke Bedard 6-1-15, Raquel McCoy 1-0-2, Savanna Slocum 0-1-1, Alexis Marigs 1-0-2. Totals: 10-FG 2-5-FT 24.
PS 12 10 10 11 — 43
FHS 4 5 11 4 — 24
3-Point FG: F 2 (Bedard). Team Fouls: P 6, F 15.
BLUE MOUNTAIN 47, OXBOW 43: Trailing 36-26 going into the fourth quarter of their season opener in Bradford, the Bucks found a midseason gear and blazed the Olympians 21-7 in the fourth for the win.
“Great win, with big contribution from many different girls,” Bucks coach Scott Farquharson said. “Down 10 going into fourth, the girls kept fighting. Keegan [Tillotson] hit two big 3s, Jordan Alley converted a three-point play, Kyra [Nelson] played excellent defense on [Emma] Parkin, Kolby [Nelson] iced it with two free throws and that’s just a few.”
Alley (13) and Tillotson combined for 25 points, as did Maggie Ellsworth (13) and Parkin for the Olympians.
“Team win for sure. Nice way to start the season!” Farquharson said.
BM (1-0): Kyra Nelson 1-0-3, Jordan Alley 4-5-13, Karli Blood 2-0-6, Emma Gray 1-2-4, Keegan Tillotson 3-4-12, Kolby Nelson 2-4-9. Totals: 13-FG 15-29-FT 47.
OXBOW (0-1): Alexa Kosakowski 3-1-7, Hallee Allen 1-0-2, Maggie Ellsworth 6-1-13, Abigail Carson 1-3-5, Emma Parker 2-8-12, Taylor Bean 1-0-2, Nora Fahey 1-0-2. Totals: 15-FG 13-26-FT 43.
BMU 13 9 4 21 — 47
OHS 12 15 9 7 — 43
3-Point FG: B 5 (Blood 2, Tillotson 2, Ko. Nelson). Team Fouls: N 17, O 20.
WHITE MOUNTAINS 23, WINNISQUAM 22: In Winnisquam, Jaylin Bennett tallied eight points as the Spartans squeaked out a road win in their season opener.
Bennett’s last free throw with a minute to go was the eventual game-winner.
“I was happy with the way we played defensively, but unfortunately, struggled offensively in the second half,” WM coach Chris Foss said. “A few too many turnovers and missed free throws. Not the prettiest game but we will take the win in our first game.”
The Spartans are at Newfound on Tuesday.
WM (1-0): Emma Simpson 1-2-4, Olivia Shallow 1-0-2, Jaylin Bennett 2-4-8, Morgan Doolan 1-2-4, Ainsley Savage 2-1-5. Totals: 7-FG 9-28-FT 23.
WHS (0-1): Bella Sargent 0-2-2, Makenzie Philippy 1-0-2, Triniti Carter 3-0-7, Delaney Skoutis 1-0-2, Vanessa Parker 0-1-1, Lauren MacDonald 2-4-8. Totals: 7-FG 7-12-FT 22.
WM 11 4 5 3 — 23
WHS 5 1 10 6 — 22
3-Point FG: W 1 (Carter). Team Fouls: WM 14, W22. Fouled Out: W, Carter, Victoria Kelly.
