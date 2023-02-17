Friday H.S. Roundup: Falcons Rally, Secure First Unbeaten Season, No. 1 Seed

COLCHESTER — Make it 20 straight for the Falcons.
After a sluggish start, North Country heated up late to secure a 39-24 victory over Colchester while also clinching the top seed in Division II and the program’s first-ever undefeated regular season.
Sabine Brueck supplied 16 points and Maya Auger tallied 11 to lead the Falcons in completing their quest for perfection.
North Country did it the hard way, trailing 15-8 after the first quarter but trimmed the lead to just one by halftime after holding Colchester scoreless in the second. Entering the fourth down by three, North Country cranked things up a notch and rattled off a 20-2 run.
“That was a good test tonight,” NC coach Sarah Roy said. “Great opportunity to battle and to see how we handle pressure. We still have plenty to fine-tune.”
Brueck (four) and Auger drained all of North Country’s seven three-pointers. Cora Nadeau added seven points in the win.
“These girls have worked hard every single day to reach this point,” Roy said of ending the regular season at 20-0. “They lift each other up, and push each other to be better, and make one another laugh and have fun playing together. This season is a result of their energy, and their commitment to one another. We are so proud of them.”
North Country awaits official D-II playoff seeding. The Falcons won the program’s only title in 2021.
NCU (20-0): Sabine Brueck 4-4-16, Maya Auger 3-2-11, Rileigh Fortin 1-0-2, Addie Nelson 0-1-1, Cora Nadeau 2-3-7, Aaliyah Wilburn 1-0-2. Totals: 11-FG 10-12-FT 39.
CHS (9-11): Wirtz 1-0-3, Garrow 1-4-6, Norton 1-0-3, Karpinski 2-0-5, Thompson 3-0-7. Totals: 8-FG 4-6-FT 24.
NCU 8 6 5 20 — 39
CHS 15 0 7 2 — 24
3-Point FG: N 7 (Brueck 4, Auger 3); C 4 (Wirtz, Norton, Karpinski, Thompson). Team Fouls: N 12, C 17.
BOYS BASKETBALL
HAZEN 83, LAKE REGION 32: In Orleans, Tyler Rivard registered 38 points, 19 rebounds and four steals, Xavier Hill notched 11 points and five assists and Jadon Baker stuffed the stat sheet with eight points, eight assists, six rebounds and four steals as the Wildcats ran by the Rangers.
Lake Region hung tough through the first eight minutes and trailed by just one after the first. Hazen used a strong, 31-7 second quarter to build a healthy halftime lead and cruised from there.
Ryan Morrison added nine points and eight rebounds as HU earned win number 15 on the season. Lincoln Michaud hauled in six boards.
Schuyler Butterfield drained three triples and led LR with 11 points
Hazen heads to Williamstown and Lake Region is at Harwood, both on Monday.
HU (15-3): Brendan Moodie 1-0-3, Jadon Baker 3-0-8, Xavier Hill 5-0-11, Tyler Rivard 15-7-38, Morgan Michaud 0-3-3, Gabriel Michaud 3-0-6, Ryan Morrison 4-1-9, Lincoln Michaud 2-1-5. Totals: 33-FG 12-21-FT 83.
LR (2-15): Owen Rogers 1-0-2, Jacob Sicard 1-0-2, Charlie Thompson 2-0-5, Justin Young 1-0-2, Jonathon Piers 2-0-6, Carlos Martinez 1-0-2, Jeffery Loe 1-0-2, Schuyler Butterfield 4-0-11. Totals: 13-FG 0-2-FT 32.
HU 10 31 23 19 — 83
LR 9 7 11 5 — 32
3-Point FG: H 5 (Moodie, Hill, Baker 2, Rivard); L 6 (Thompson, Piers 2, Butterfield 3). Team Fouls: H 12, L 18. Fouled Out: L, Lincoln Racine.
DANVILLE 58, MID-VERMONT 43: In Danville, Andrew Joncas pumped in 20 points and Anthony Raymond added 14 as the Bears stormed past the 15-win Eagles.
Mid-Vermont sits in third place while Danville is fourth in the Division IV standings.
Christian Young and Arius Andrews combined for 18 points for Danville, which trailed 28-21 at halftime, but outscored the visitors 21-8 in the third and 16-7 in the fourth.
“Our bigs showed up big tonight,” DHS coach Jason Brigham said. “Brothers Arius and Anthony were huge in the paint. Christian and Andrew were great on both ends of the floor. Defense in the second half was amazing.”
Only three players scored for MV.
The Bears are back at it Saturday at Blue Mountain (4:30).
MV (15-5): Goeppner 3-0-6, Robert 7-2-19, Goodwin 7-2-18. Totals: 17-FG 4-8-FT 43.
DHS (12-5): Andrew Joncas 7-3-20, Christian Young 3-1-9, Luke Ste. Marie 1-0-2, Cooper Calkins 1-0-2, Kohl Guinard 1-0-2, Arius Andrews 3-3-9, Anthony Raymond 7-0-14. Totals: 23-FG 7-12-FT 58.
MV 12 16 8 7 — 43
DHS 12 9 21 16 — 58
3-Point FG: M 5 (Roberts 3, Goodwin 2); D 5 (Joncas 3, Young 2). Team Fouls: M 12, D 12.
BLUE MOUNTAIN 49, STOWE 37: In Stowe, Evan Dennis powered in 23 points as the Bucks edged the Raiders.
Tied 21-all at the break, Blue Mountain pulled away with a 14-1 third quarter.
Kris Fennimore and Kason Blood netted seven points each.
“Great road win,” BMU coach Chris Cook said. “We were without two starters. Chris Frey stepped up huge for us.”
Blue Mountain hosts Danville on Saturday.
BMU (12-5): Kris Fennimore 3-0-7, Evan Dennis 11-1-23, Kason Blood 2-3-7, Chris Frey 2-2-6, Ricky Fennimore 3-0-6. Totals: 22-FG 6-15-FT 49.
SHS (3-14): Heidelbergar 3-0-9, Sautter 0-1-1, McFarnay 2-1-5, Guffey 1-0-2, Brown 6-0-15, Bell-Derry 1-0-2. Totals: 15-FG 2-6-FT 37.
BMU 14 7 14 14 — 49
SHS 9 12 1 15 — 37
3-Point FG: B 1 (K. Fennimore); S 6 (Heidelbergar 3, Brown 3). Team Fouls: B 6, S 15.
