Friday H.S. Roundup: Garey-Wright, St. J Rally In Barre

BARRE — Quarterback Colby Garey-Wright connected with Sam Begin for an 8-yard touchdown with 49 seconds left as St. Johnsbury rallied for a 20-14 win over Spaulding in a 7-on-7 contest Friday night.
It was the third game in three days for the Hilltoppers, who upped their record to 5-1.
Garey-Wright tossed a 4-yard score to Jaden Hayes and caught a 10-yard TD from Quinn Murphy.
St. J hosts Oxbow on Tuesday at 4.
GIRLS SOCCER
HAZEN 3, WINOOSKI 1: In Hardwick, eighth-grader Natalie Michaud, Madison Bartlett and Macy Molleur all scored as the Wildcats snatched their first win of the season on senior day.
Gabby Stanciu and Alexis Christensen added assists for Hazen (1-5). Alleigh Gabaree made five saves for the shutout. Kiara Mack had six in the loss.
The Wildcats visit Richford on Wednesday.
HARWOOD 6, NORTH COUNTRY 1: In Newport, a three-goal, two-assist performance by Tanum Nelson overwhelmed the Falcons.
Louisa Thomsen scored two goals in the victory and teammate Katie Rush buried a free kick in the second half. Ashley Proteau notched one assist for the Highlanders, while HU goalies Poppy Woods and Sara Bartolomei split time.
“We had a really good game,” Harwood coach Mike Vasseur said. “We attacked well and we played very well in spurts and put a lot of pressure on them. Our D was really solid and limited NC’s opportunities. It was a very good team effort.”
North Country was a formidable foe after advancing to the Division I semifinals for the first time in program history last fall. The Falcons opened this season with four straight victories, outscoring opponents 12-1 along the way. The team’s perfect record was spoiled during Wednesday’s 1-0 loss at U-32, and the Highlanders were prepared for a close battle during their long trek to the Northeast Kingdom.
“We went up there expecting that it wold be a closer game because of what North Country brought and how well they played against U-32,” Vasseur said. “We were able break through a few times and Tanum played a spectacular game. She passed the ball around well and utilized all of her teammates. And (Thomsen) did the same. The movement in the midfield was very good.”
Harwood (5-0) has outscored opponents 30-1. North Country (4-2) is at Lamoille on Monday.
— James Biggam/Times Argus
STOWE 2, LAKE REGION 1, 2OT: In Orleans, Lucia Lovell netted two goals, including the game-winner 2 minutes into second overtime that lifted the visiting Raiders (2-4).
Reese Petit tallied an unassisted goal, her first varsity tally, early in the first half that put the Rangers up 1-0. The goal came off a goalkeeper rebound on a shot from Ally Cotnoir.
Marina Rockwell for LR and Stowe’s Anika Wagner each had four saves.
Annika Socia, Emily Rogers, Robin Nelson, Keira Butler and Cotnoir were recognized during the Rangers’ senior day ceremony.
“Very evenly matched game, much fought out in the midfield,” said LR coach Mary Farnsworth. “LR pressed hard, attempting multiple attacks on net late in the second and OT periods, but ultimately Stowe pulled through with the win on a through ball from Sarah Hailey giving Lucia Lovell a breakaway. Alexis Sicard played a standout game on defense for LR.”
The Rangers (3-4) play at U-32 on Wednesday.
MISSISQUOI 2, DANVILLE 0: In Swanton, Alexandra Brouillette scored once in each half as the Division II Thunderbirds handed the D-IV Indians their first loss.
Danville’s Colleen Flinn was active with 15 saves. Madison Conley made eight for MVU (4-3).
“Danville played fairly even territorially but Missisquoi held the advantage in shots and goals. Both squads fought hard for each possession,” DHS coach Spenser Morse said.
Danville (5-1) welcomes Enosburg on Wednesday at 4.
BOYS SOCCER
WOODSVILLE 1, LIN-WOOD 0: In Woodsville, Cam Burt netted a penalty kick in the 70th minute to lift the Engineers.
WHS (5-3) is at Littleton on Monday. Lin-Wood dips to 3-6.
