BETHLEHEM — Sophomore Avery Gignack delivered a walk-off double in the bottom of the seventh and the Profile Patriots staved off a Lisbon rally for a 13-12 Division IV softball win on Friday.
It was the Patriots’ third straight win.
Lisbon scored five runs in the fourth to cut it to 10-9. The Panthers finally tied it 12-12 in the top of the seventh. In the bottom of the frame, a hit batsman, passed ball and stolen base put a runner at third, who was then thrown out at home trying to score on a passed ball.
After a Kaia Knight double for Profile, Gignack belted her walk-off double, plating Knight.
Both teams had 15 hits on the day. Mya Brown (3-for-4) had two doubles for Profile, while Ella Stephenson also went 3-for-4.
The Patriots take a 4-6 record in a Wednesday home game. Next for the 4-8 Panthers, a Monday game at Woodsville.
WOODSVILLE 14, LIN-WOOD 2 (6): In Woodsville, Mackenzie Griswold pitched a one-hitter with 10 strikeouts, two unearned runs and one walk.
Teammates Mackenzie Kingsbury, Anna McIntyre and Eliza Wagstaff each went 2-for-3 as Woodsville collected nine hits. The undefeated D-IV champs started fast with five runs in the first inning and three in the third.
Woodsville looks to go 15-0 on Monday at home with Lisbon.
GIRLS ULTIMATE
ST. J 15, BFA-FAIRFAX 3: In Fairfax, the Hilltoppers moved to an 8-0 record as Hannah Keith and Kalei Foley had 11 knockdowns combined on defense.
“Great team effort on offense, with 15 points spread out over seven players,” first-year SJA coach Russ Wilcox said.
The Hilltoppers (9-0) host Middlebury on Monday. St. J beat the Tigers 15-2 on May 3.
BOYS ULTIMATE
ST. J 15, ESSEX 10: In Essex, the Hilltoppers’ balance showed in the final tallies, with eight players scoring in the home win.
That included Cole Banks (four goals, three assists); Charlie Vaal (four goals, assist); Liam Ryan (goal); Krane Davis (goal, three assists); Zeb Kane (goal, assist); Kaelen Glentz Brush (goal, six assists); Eric Meakem (goal, assist); and Gehrig Beck (two goals).
The Hilltoppers (4-4) visit Harwood on Saturday.
BOYS TENNIS
PROFILE 5, WHITE MOUNTAINS 4: In Bethlehem, the hard-luck Spartans lost their fourth in a row by a 5-4 score. They bring a 3-10 record into their final week of the regular season Monday at Littleton and Tuesday at home with Prospect Mountain.
Profile (9-4) wraps up on Wednesday at Littleton.
Singles: 1. Rob Southworth, W, def. Sam White 8-1; 2. Keran Tobin, W, def. Satchel Miller 8-1; 3. Jude Percy, W, def. Adam Bell 9-7; 4. Quincy Burger, P, def. Scott Black 8-0; 5. Jed Kenerson, P, def. Theu Von Merveldt 8-2; 6. Pierson Freligh, P, def. Eli Carrier 8-4. Doubles: 1. Southworth/Tobin def. White/Miller 8-1; 2. Profile won; 3. Kenerson/Freligh, P, def. Von Merveldt/Carrier 8-1.
