Friday H.S. Roundup: Hilltoppers, Comets Draw After Double OT; Rangers Race Past Hornets

ST. ALBANS — A late night on the road for the St. Johnsbury girls ended in a hard-fought 1-1 draw with BFA-St. Albans.
The Division I girls soccer clash was originally set to kick off at 7 p.m. Still, lightning delayed the start and two full periods of overtime soccer kept the Hilltoppers and the Comets battling well into the night on Friday.
Anna Ebert tallied with 16 minutes remaining in the first half to open the scoring. Estelle Przybycien sent a through ball into Ebert, who touched it past the goalkeeper and stroked it into the top corner to put SJA up 1-0.
BFA’s Isabelle Montagne snagged the equalizer with 11 minutes to go in the second half to force overtime and eventually the draw.
Jaden Bunnell made fives saves for St. Johnsbury.
“Solid game,” SJA coach Jason Marks said. “It was physical.”
SJA (0-1-1) hosts North Country on Monday in a highly-anticipated Northeast Kingdom clash.
MT. MANSFIELD 4, NORTH COUNTRY 0
In Jericho, Chloe DeJong tallied twice for the Cougars while handing the Falcons their first loss of the season.
Finley Barker and Eva DeJong had the other MMU goals and Sofia Randall recorded two assists.
Izzy Shamp made seven saves in the shutout.
North Country (1-1) looks to rebound in an NEK battle at St. Johnsbury on Monday.
LAKE REGION 5, ENOSBURG 0
In Enosburg, Indie Haney notched a hat trick and Madison Bowman was in a giving mood with four assists as the Rangers jumped all over the Hornets.
Annabella Aiken cleared the ball forward from the defensive line to Isabella Hanover 18 minutes before halftime; Hanover raced onto it, beat the defense and converted the breakaway for the game’s first goal.
Bowman collected her first two assists with less than seven minutes before halftime. The first finding Haney and the second setting up Isabel Walsh for her first varsity goal.
Bowman found Haney again in the 53rd minute and then with two seconds left Haney completed her hat trick off a Bowman direct kick.
Sylvia Brownlow needed to make just two saves en route to her second-straight clean sheet to start the season. Enosburg’s Mariah Lamothe made 14 saves.
“Indie Haney and Madison Bowman lead the LR offense on a dominant run,” Rangers coach Mary Farnsworth said. “It was far from a two-woman show, as many LR players contributed, generating numerous opportunities.”
Lake Region (2-0) travels to Oxbow on Monday.
WOODSVILLE 4, GORHAM 1
In Gorham, Makayla Walker scored twice and goalie Eliza Wagstaff registered a 16-save effort as the Engineers raced past the Huskies.
Woodsville scored twice in each half, with Allee Rowe and Walker making it 2-0 heading into the break.
Kate Vasconcelos assisted Walker’s first-half tally and then opened the second-half scoring with a goal of her own off a feed from Katie Houston. Walker scored the Engineer’s fourth and final goal.
“A slow start led to two late first-half goals with under 10 minutes to halftime,” Woodsville coach Sara Lang said. “A better second half found Woodsville playing with more possession and building offensive attacks with purpose. The defense worked hard all day to secure the victory.”
The Engineers (4-0) welcome Lisbon on Monday.
BOYS SOCCER
WHITE MOUNTAINS 0, GILFORD 0
In Gilford, a storm-shortened game resulted in a tie for the visiting Spartans.
The game was delayed at halftime and then resumed; eventually being called 11 minutes into the second half because of thunder and lightning.
White Mountains goalie Trevor Armstrong recorded six saves in helping preserve the tie, facing 19 total shots compared to just two by the Spartans.
“The Gilford offense pounded us with shots but our defense did a great job forcing them to take a bad shot, most of which went over the net,” WMR coach Andrew Cliche said. “Trevor did a great job in goal and kept us in this game. Corey Silver and Avery Woodburn were solid on defense and blocked many more would be shots. Alden Willey made a goal-saving clear that kept us tied. On offense Jake Silver and Kasen Smith pressed high and pressured their defense. Rob Southworth held the midfield for us, creating our offense and solidifying our defense.”
White Mountains (0-3-1) heads to Littleton on Monday.
GORHAM 1, WOODSVILLE 0
In Gorham, Jack Saladino’s 53rd-minute goal was the game’s lone tally as the Huskies handed the Engineers their first loss of the season.
Woodsville (3-1) hosts Lisbon on Monday.
BOYS GOLF
NCU 186, LR 227, ENOSBURG 237
At Enosburg Country Club, Hazen’s Brendan Moodie earned medalist honors while the North Country claimed the overall team victory in a four-team match.
Moodie’s 41 led all golfers. Cash Mosher paced the Falcons with a 44.
North Country took first place, with a team score of 186 followed by Lake Region 227, and Enosburg 237.
Bronson Smith led Lake Region, carding a 53.
GIRLS GOLF
At Enosburg Country Club, Lake Region’s Bailey Ingalls secured medalist honors in a three-team match.
Just four total golfers competed in the match, meaning there were no team scores.
Ingalls carded a 57 on the afternoon.
