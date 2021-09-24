ST. JOHNSBURY — Kaia Anderson scored in the first half and Sophia Shippee tallied in the second as St. Johnsbury Academy battled to a 2-0 Division I win over visiting BFA-St. Albans on Friday at Fairbanks Field.
Maren Nitsche assisted both goals, the first coming in the fifth minute and the second midway through the final frame.
Hayden Wilkins had eight saves for St. J; Ayla Shea made six saves for BFA (2-2).
The Hilltoppers (3-2) host Green Mountain on Monday.
NORTH COUNTRY 7, PEOPLES 0: In Newport, Sabine Brueck scored a pair of goals as the Falcons and their balanced attacked rolled to their fifth win in as many games.
Makenzie Parenteau, Josi Fortin, Lahna Descheneau, Bria Austin and Natalie Holmes also scored.
Rileigh Fortin and Hailie Chilafoux combined for their third shutout of the season. North Country’s BFA-St. Albans on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
MISSISQUOI 4, DANVILLE 0: In Danville, Ava Hubbard tallied a hat trick to lead the visiting Thunderbirds.
Destinee Pigeon scored the second goal for Missisquoi.
Colleen Flinn made 15 saves for Danville (1-5). Madison Aiken had two in the win.
“Danville was slow out of the gate,” said DHS coach Spencer Morse. “Playing an uninspired first half we found ourselves down 3-0 at the half. We came out ready to play in the second half and moved the ball much better. We would have played them to a draw in the second half except for a perfectly placed shot by Ava Hubbard that struck the cross bar and slammed down just over the line inside the goal.”
SPAULDING 6, LYNDON 0: In Barre, Molly Renaudette had 22 saves in goal for Lyndon, which played with only two subs.
“We played well with our most shots on goal so far this season,” Vikes coach Jaclyn Simpson said.
FIELD HOCKEY
ST. J 6, MILTON 0: In Milton, Kyara Rutledge had two goals and an assist and Taylor Farnsworth added a goal and two assists to power the Hilltoppers to a road win.
Madigan Maurer, Hannah MacDonald and Liv Eberherdt also tallied in the win. Ashley Fox and Maurer added assists.
St. J goaltender Maddie Hurlbert had four saves.
“It was a great team win today,” said Academy coach Tara Bailey. “We worked to connect our passes in the midfield and be aggressive in the circle.”
St. J (3-3) hosts Harwood on Monday 4 p.m.
FOOTBALL
RUTLAND 28, ST. J 14: In Rutland, Trey Davine tossed a pair of touchdowns and rushed for another as the Ravens scored the final 14 points to pull away in a Division I clash.
Rutland moved to 4-0 while St. J dropped to 2-2.
St. J opened the third quarter with a long drive, quarterback Quinn Murphy capping it with a 1-yard score to tie the game 14-all with 7:17 left in the frame.
Davine then hit Slade Postemski for a 29-yard TD to make it 21-14 with 4:06 left in the third. St. J drove down the field but turned it over on downs just outside the red zone.
The Ravens responded with a long drive of their own, Davine scoring from a yard out for a 28-14 lead with 7:14 to play.
It was a back-and-forth contest for much of the night.
Rutland went ahead 14-7 late in the first half (43.9 seconds), Davine scrambling out of the pocket and finding Jonah Bassett for a 26-yard score.
Murphy’s 2-yard plunge with 1:26 left in the first half had tied the game 7-all. St. J’s touchdown was set up after the Raven punter mistakenly kneeled on a punt attempt deep in his own end.
Rutland went ahead 7-0 on a Ben Parker 2-yard TD run with 2:40 in the first quarter.
The Hilltoppers were in the Ravens’ red zone three times in the first half. The first drive ended in a missed field goal. The second ended when Murphy tossed an interception on second and goal with 4 minutes to play in the half.
St. J hosts Essex on Friday night.
