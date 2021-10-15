ST. JOHNSBURY — Fans got a full game’s worth and then some Friday night at festive Fairbanks Field as St. Johnsbury and Essex played 100 minutes of soccer before settling for a 1-1 tie.
The Hornets came in with a 10-0-1 record.
Tucker Chapman’s goal at 10:36 of the first half was matched at 5:20 of the second half by Essex’ Josh Allaire. Chapman’s goal was assisted by Murphy Young. The Hilltoppers’ best chance in second overtime came from a shot from Aiden Brody that was cleared off the line.
Hilltoppers goaltender Liam Laidlaw stood tall, commanding the box and finishing with four saves. Essex’s Andrew Seavers had five.
St. J takes a 4-6-2 record into another night game Wednesday at 6 at Burlington.
FOOTBALL
BURLINGTON/SOUTH BURLINGTON 35, ST. J 14: In Burlington, Hilltopper mistakes proved costly on the road again as the SeaWolves scored 14 points before St. J touched the ball, and went on to a surprise Divison I win at Buck Hard Field.
The Hilltoppers dipped to 3-3 on the season, all three of their losses coming on the road. BHS/SB upped its record to 2-4.
On the game’s opening kickoff, Sam Parris recovered a SeaWolves pooch kick. Four plays later, Amari Fraser scored untouched on a 23-yard run for a 7-0 BHS/SB lead. The hosts recovered another pooch on the ensuing kickoff, and on third-and-12, Fraser dashed in from 44 yards for a 14-0 lead.
Quinn Murphy scored on a 17-yard TD run to trim the deficit to 14-7 with 2:15 left in first quarter, but Fraser scored his third TD of the first half, going 19 yards on a pass from Nick Kelly with 26 seconds left in the first half to put the hosts up 20-7.
Cam Benoit’s pick-6 from 30 yards out gave Burlington/South Burlington a 26-7 lead with 4:44 left in the third quarter.
St. J got within 26-14 on the first play of the fourth quarter, Murphy escaping a near sack, spinning out of trouble and firing a 19-yard TD pass to Karson Clark.
But Evan Knoth tackled Murphy in the end zone for safety — his third sack of the game — and the SeaWolves regained control with 28-14 lead with 6:59 to play.
The hosts added a late touchdown for the final 35-14 margin.
Fraser finished with 140 yards on the ground. Murphy threw for 201 yards while Clark collected seven catches for 105 receiving yards.
St. J hosts Lyndon in the 115th rivalry game next Saturday at 1 p.m.
SPAULDING 50, NORTH COUNTRY 0: In Newport, the visiting Crimson Tide blew open a 16-0 halftime game outscoring the Falcons 27-0 in the third quarter to improve to 4-3 on the season. It was North Country’s first game in three weeks due to COVID issues.
Pick-sixes in the first 5:05 of the third quarter by Christian Titus (40 yards) and Grady Chase (62 yards) made it 29-0. Chase had a big game with two of Spaulding’s three interceptions, and well over 100 yards rushing. It was 43-0 at the end of the third when the clock went to running time.
Highlights for the Falcons included a 40-yard return off an interception in the second quarter to the Tide 15-yard line by Justin Young, and a 52-yard kickoff return by Garrett Heath in the third quarter.
The Falcons play their regular-season finale Friday at 7 at U-32.
FIELD HOCKEY
NEWFOUND 1, WHITE MOUNTAINS 0: In Bristol, an interception of a free hit at the half field led to a breakdown in defense and the lone goal at 5:25 of the third period. The Spartans were held to one shot on goal, and the defense kept the Bears scoreless on 20 penalty corners.
“Jen Fowler was once again great in goal with 12 saves on 13 shots,” WM coach Jeannine LaBounty said.” Newfound missed wide nine times. She held her own against a very active attack.”
It was the last regular-season game for both teams, with Newfound finishing at 11-2-1 in D-III.
“Savannah Stone was strong at the outside back and Abby Friedman played a strong midfield position. Jackie Young carried the ball well down the right side of the field,” LaBounty said
“The girls worked hard, and made great adjustments throughout the game.” Seniors Keshi Dugan-Henriksen, Jackie Young, Abby Friedman, Alyssa Mendez, Olivia Scalley, and Jen Fowler will be missed, she added.
BOYS SOCCER
NORTH COUNTRY 4, STOWE 2: In Newport, the Falcons erased a 2-1 halftime deficit as junior Cooper Brueck tied it 20 seconds into the second half, and sophomore striker Gavin Rondeau scored twice 20 seconds apart with seven minutes to go for the win.
Ryder Richardson scored the first goal for NC with 29 minutes to go in the first half. Wiley Barnett then scored twice for Stowe, both on headers. The first was a corner kick then on a direct kick.
Camrin Gustin had six saves for North Country, which takes an 8-3-1 record into Wednesday’s 4 p.m. home game with Spaulding.
LITTLETON 2, WHITE MOUNTAINS 1, OT: In Whitefield, the visiting Crusaders won their second straight overtime game as senior Grady Hadlock finished a Mike Hampson pass in the 88th minute for their third straight win.
Logan Ames opened the scoring for the Spartans, off a cross at 35:54. Hampson then finished a rebound off a shot from Logan Poulton at 59:20.
The Crusaders take a 9-6 record into Monday’s regular-season finale at Franklin. Also Monday, WM (5-9) visits Profile.
WOODSVILLE 8, GROVETON 0: In Woodsville, Sammy Sarkis had three goals and an assist and Coby Youngman added two goals and an assist as the Engineers won their sixth straight game.
Landon Kingsbury added a goal and assist while Nathaniel Chumbes had two assists. Also scoring for the Engineers were Jack Boudreault and Max Baishbeko. Cam Davisdon and Ethan Kimball split time in goal for the shutout.
Woodsville (10-2-1) looks for its seventh straight win Monday at home at 4 with Moultonborough. Next for the Eagles (3-11), a Wednesday 4 p.m. home match with Profile (7-5-2).
GIRLS SOCCER
WOODSVILLE 7, GROVETON 0: In a home game for the Eagles that was played in Woodsville due to busing issues, the Engineers went to a 12-1-1 record on two goals each by Maddie Roy and Brianna Youngman. Leah Krull and Emily Farr had a goal and assist, and Aliza Boutin also scored for Woodsville.
Under duress throughout, Groveton goalie Katherine Bushey made 28 saves for the Eagles, who host Littleton Monday at 3 p.m. Also Monday, the Engineers host Moultonborough at 4.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
MT. MANSFIELD 3, LYNDON 0: In Jericho, the Cougars (5-6) swept Lyndon 25-16, 25-16 and 26-24 to drop the Vikings to a 6-5 record going into their 10 a.m. home match Saturday with Champlain Valley.
