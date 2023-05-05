Friday H.S. Roundup: Hilltoppers Handle Bobwhites; SJA Lax Levels Lakers

ST. JOHNSBURY — An eight run-first inning set an early tone for the Hilltoppers, who muscled their way back to .500 following a 14-4 victory over visiting BFA-St. Albans in a clash between two Vermont Division I ball clubs Friday night.
SJA used six hits and four walks to build the first inning lead and extended that advantage to 11-0 after two.
Rex Hauser knocked in four of St. Johnsbury’s 14 runs and went 3-for-4 on the day. Will Eaton and Cage Thompson each went 2-for-3 with a walk and three RBIs.
Winning pitcher Jason Mitchell Jr. also had a double in the fourth inning as SJA tacked on two more runs. On the mound, he threw all five innings, surrendering four runs, four walks and four hits. The Hilltopper produced seven Ks in the effort.
Carson Neveau and Liam Wood paced the BFA offense, each going 1-for-3 with an RBI.
After the Hilltoppers chased the Bobwhites’ starting pitcher after only 2/3 inning of work, Reed Stygles came in and went three innings, allowing four runs (three earned), three walks, two hits while adding six strikeouts.
SJA (4-4) welcomes Colchester on Monday. The Lakers squeaked by with a 9-8 win back on April 22.
WHITE MOUNTAINS 6, NEWFOUND 0: In Bristol, Robert Breault fired in 14 strikeouts over 6 1/3 innings while allowing just one hit and no walks as the Spartans won their third in a row.
Breault was nearly untouchable; having not allowed a hit through six innings, Newfound finally got to the Spartan junior with one gone in the seventh. With the no-hit bid no longer intact, Deagan Stover relieved Breault and closed out the game.
White Mountains (5-1) awaits a juicy match-up at unbeaten Littleton on Saturday.
PROFILE 16, MOULTONBOROUGH 5: In Moultonborough, Bode DiMarzio smacked a grand slam over the left field fence to help the Patriots pull away.
Tied two-all after two innings, Profile opened up a five-run lead highlighted by singles from Tanner Schmarr and Danny Burnell. The Patriots iced the game away with seven more runs in the fifth inning, including DiMarzio’s dinger.
Burnell (two walks, two RBIs) and Alvah Johnson (two runs, RBI) had two hits apiece for the Pats.
Coen Mullins picked up the win, going three innings and allowing four runs (two earned).
Profile (3-5) welcomes Colebrook on Monday. The Mohawks took round one, 16-6, two weeks ago.
LITTLETON 13, PITTSBURG-CANAAN 3 (5): In Pittsburg, Kyle Fuentes was 3-for-4 and Cam Cook had a pair of doubles — each recording two RBIs — as the Crusaders kept on cruising to another lopsided win.
Blake Fillion (2-for-2, double) and Juan Hernandez (double) also had two RBIs. JP Perez (two steals), Cook, Fillion and Hernandez scored two runs apiece.
Fillion tossed three innings with all but one out coming via strikeout. He surrendered two hits, five walks and three runs. Ross Kelly (1 2/3 innings) and Grady Hadlock relieved and didn’t allow a hit over the next two frames.
Littleton (9-0) welcomes White Mountains on Saturday.
SOFTBALL
BFA-ST. ALBANS 6, SJA 3: In St. Johnsbury, Sierra Yates fanned 17 batters in a five-hitter as the unbeaten Comets escaped St. Johnsbury with a tough Division I victory.
Yates allowed three earned runs and zero walks in the win while Amelia Webber (3-for-4, two doubles, RBI), Molly Smith (2-for-4, double, RBI) and Ava Hutchins (2-for-4, double, RBI) paced the offense for BFA (7-0).
Kaia Anderson went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI for the Hilltoppers (3-3). Cassidy Kittredge gave up five earned runs and 10 hits with two strikeouts and two walks in the loss.
SJA looks to shake a two-game slide, hosting Colchester on Monday. The Lakers nipped SJA 8-7 on April 22.
NEWFOUND 14, WHITE MOUNTAINS 2: In Bristol, a seven run-second inning, which included a giving up a grand slam, was the back-breaker in the Spartans’ road loss.
It was an improved upon result for White Mountains, which had been shut out by Newfound in an earlier season meeting, 18-0.
The Spartans had seven hits on the day, led by Ava Simpson (2-for-3) with a double and a triple and Jaylin Leslie Wakeham (2-for-2) who had a pair of singles.
Emma Merrill and Alexis Hicks shared pitching duties for WMR (2-6).
Next up is another road test for the Spartans, with a trip to undefeated Woodsville on Monday.
LACROSSE
SJA 15, COLCHESTER 8: In St. Johnsbury, Sophia Shippee delivered four goals and three assists while Jenna Jones stepped up with four goals and a pair of assists as the Hilltoppers mowed down the Lakers (2-5).
Maren Nitsche added a hat trick and Maggie Zschau contributed a goal and two assists for the winners. Ruby Rolfe (goal, assist), Emily Morgan (goal), Maggie Langlais (goal) and Molly Kimber (two assists) also produced offensively.
Amelia Clark (five) and Ella Blanchard combined for nine saves in the win.
“We struggled to find our rhythm until the middle of the first half when we lit up the scoreboard and went from 5-4 to 10-4 in a 10-minute span,” Hilltopper coach Tom Forster said. “Strong play by our senior midfield line, goalies played well and Jenna Jones had a breakout game.”
St. J (5-4) has a key tilt at Hartford on Tuesday. The unbeaten Canes toppled SJA 11-7 early in the season.
TENNIS
NORTH COUNTRY 5, U-32 2: In Newport, Grace Elwell battled back to win No. 2 singles in a tie-breaker as the Falcons bested the Raiders.
Elwell lost the first set 4-6, but came back to secure the win, 6-4, 10-5.
Other North Country singles victories included: No. 1 Sophia Salcedo, 6-0, 7-5; No. 3 Jade Francis, 6-1, 7-6; No. 4 Maya Auger, 6-1, 6-1; and No. 5 Cheska Adonis, 6-0, 6-0.
NCU (1-2) hosts Mt. Mansfield on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.