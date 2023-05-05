Friday H.S. Roundup: Hilltoppers Handle Bobwhites; SJA Lax Levels Lakers
St. Johnsbury’s Rex Hauser makes a play at shortstop during the Hilltoppers’ 14-4 win over BFA-St. Albans in a Vermont Division I high school baseball game at St. Johnsbury Academy on Friday, May 5, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Doyon)

ST. JOHNSBURY — An eight run-first inning set an early tone for the Hilltoppers, who muscled their way back to .500 following a 14-4 victory over visiting BFA-St. Albans in a clash between two Vermont Division I ball clubs Friday night.

SJA used six hits and four walks to build the first inning lead and extended that advantage to 11-0 after two.

