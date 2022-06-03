HIGHGATE — The Cardiac Kids were at it again.
Three days after breaking Champlain Valley’s hearts in a 7-6, eight-inning playoff win on Tuesday, the St. J Academy softball team produced another heart-stopping triumph on Friday — this time in a three-hour marathon thiller.
Delaney Rankin hit a go-ahead double in the top of the 11th, then completed a gutsy complete-game performance from the circle as the sixth-seeded Hilltoppers outlasted No. 3 Missisquoi 6-4 in an epic Division I softball quarterfinal.
“The girls went there with the attitude that they were going to win and they never let up,” Academy coach Jeremy Roberts said.
Finally overcoming the Thunderbirds — the Hilltoppers lost a one-run game to the MVU in last year’s playoffs and fell by a total of three runs in two defeats to Missisquoi this spring — St. Johnsbury advances to the program’s first final four since 2011.
“Our team this year has the drive to win,” said Rankin, the hard-throwing senior who twirled 162 pitches and finished with 12 strikeouts in Friday’s win. “We’ve gone through a lot with illness and injury and we all really just want to win for each other. I’m so proud of my teammates for staying in the game and pulling it out.”
The Hilltoppers will clash with No. 2 South Burlington — 4-2 winners over No. 10 Colchester — in Tuesday’s semifinal.
“It feels amazing to finally make it to the final four,” Rankin said. “I’m so happy to be able to do this with this team and our coaches. They’ve been with us through a lot and we’ve all picked each other up through various hardships.
Kaia Anderson hit a go-ahead two-run home in the 10th inning in a contest that featured all 10 runs coming after the eighth frame. Twice St. J grabbed two-run leads, but twice Missisquoi battled back.
Scoreless after eight, Cassidy Kittredge (2-for-4) delivered a two-out triple in the top of the ninth. Taylor Farnsworth followed with an RBI double, then raced home from second on an infield popup (error) for a 2-0 St. J lead.
MVU drew within 2-1 before the T-Birds tied the game 2-all on a two-out Hilltopper error in the outfield.
In the 10th, Anderson put a charge into a high heater, belting a deep two-run homer over the left-center fence for a 4-2 lead. But the T-Birds fought back again, knotting the game at 4-all and sending the game to the 11th.
After consecutive singles from Kittredge and Lemieux, Rankin smoked a one-out, two-run double to put the visitors up 6-4.
“I just wanted to get a hit for my team,” Rankin said of her at-bat. “They’d done such a great job rallying and I wanted to perform at the plate for them.”
With two outs in the bottom of the 11th, Rankin sealed the victory with her 12th strikeout of the game and the Hilltoppers celebrated.
Tuesday’s final four clash in South Burlington is set to start at 4:30 p.m. The Wolves topped St. J 8-2 on May 20.
“We did not show up that day. We had a bad game,” Roberts said. “We are looking forward to playing them again.”
— BY MICHAEL BENIASH
DIVISION IV
No. 2 DANVILLE 14, No. 7 NORTHFIELD 2: In Danville, Zoe Crocker’s big bat paved the way for the Bears as the defending champions reached their seventh consecutive D-IV semifinal.
Crocker had two doubles, a triple, two runs and four RBI in the victory.
“Zoe was tremendous today,” Danville coach Paul Remick said. “Pretty much everything went well today for us. Strong pitching, good defense, it was a clean game all around.”
Colleen Flinn threw all six innings, surrendering five hits and two walks while striking out five. On the other side, Piper Mattsson gave up 11 hits and 11 walks with five strikeouts.
Danville draws the winner of No. 3 Blue Mountain (12-3) and No. 6 Richford (9-6) for Tuesday. The Bucks are the only team to beat the Bears this season, winning two games by a combined total of just four runs.
BASEBALL
DIVISION I
No. 4 ESSEX 4, No. 12 ST. JOHNSBURY 3: In Essex, Andrew Goodrich’s seventh-inning walk-off double put an end to the Hilltoppers’ hopes of upset and lifted the Hornets to the D-I semifinals.
St. J had control of the game with a 3-1 lead in the fifth inning, including turning a triple play to keep Essex at bay entering the final frames.
Goodrich also picked up the win on the mound, closing out the last four innings with eight strikeouts and giving up just two hits. Rex Hauser was credited with the loss, pitching 2/3 innings and giving up two hits and the game-winning run. Will Fowler went four innings and gave up six hits before that.
At the plate, St. J’s Tim Tremblay (2-for-3, RBI, run) and Liam Laidlaw (1-for-3, two RBI) led the way.
Essex’s Tony Appenzeller (2-for-4, double) scored the winning run while Goodrich (2-for-4, two doubles, RBI), Eli Bostwick (2-for-3, two doubles, two runs, RBI) and Hazen Randall (2-for-3, RBI) accounted for eight of the team’s 10 hits.
Essex (13-5) will await the winner of No. 1 CVU (12-2) and No. 8 South Burlington (11-7) for Tuesday’s semifinals.
— BY KEVIN DOYON
