ST. JOHNSBURY — Ride the wave.
On “Beach Night” in the crowded student section, the St. Johnsbury Academy football team boogied past Colchester 44-21 in a Division I football clash under the lights at Fairbanks Field.
Junior quarterback Quinn Murphy completed 2o-of-23 for 277 yards and four touchdown passes, speedster Alejandro Orozco collected three touchdowns, two via the pass, and Jacob Silver powered the run game as the Hilltoppers reeled off 37 unanswered points in the rout.
St. J (2-1), which opened the season with an ugly 41-9 loss at Hartford, has bounced back in a big way. Playing the first game on artificial turf under the lights at their newly-renovated complex last week, St. J blew past Champlain Valley 35-23 last week.
The Hilltoppers looked tough again Friday night, despite a fast start from Colchester (0-3).
After the Lakers forced St. J to go three-and-out on the opening drive, Laker scatback Caleb LeVasseur took a handoff on CHS’ second play from scrimmage and bolted 68 yards down the sideline for an early 7-0 lead.
But St. J responded.
Murphy hit Orozco for a short passing score, then Orozco hit the edge and ran it in 6 yards for a 14-7 Hilltopper lead. St. J extended the lead to 21-7 just before half on a beautiful Murphy-to-Sam Begin fade rout on the sideline.
St. J forced a three-and-out on Colchester’s first drive of the second half, then blocked the ensuing punt. That set up a Murphy-to-Silver 10-yard touchdown on a screen pass (28-7).
The lead swelled to 34-7 after a Murphy-to-Orozco 70-yard bomb midway through the third quarter.
Karson Clark added a 22-yard field goal and Anthoni Guniard of Danville scored the final touchdown for St. J, a 6-yard scamper in the fourth quarter.
LeVasseur added a 42-yard score with 1:36 to play to make it 44-21.
“Thought we were able to run our offense tonight,” said Academy coach Rich Alercio. “I felt like we were always a play ahead tonight. We will have a tough matchup next week.”
St. J (2-1) visits undefeated Rutland (3-0) next Friday night.
BRATTLEBORO 34, NORTH COUNTRY 0: In Newport, the trio of quarteback Devin Speno, running back Cam Frost and wide receiver Aaron Petrie ran rampant as the visiting Colonels shut out the Falcons in their home opener at Veterans Field.
Speno completed 25-of-34 passes for three touchdowns, also rushing for 47 yards on 11 carries. Most of his completions were to Petrie, who at halftime had nine catches for 120 yards. He ended up with two TD receptions, while Frost had 83 yards on 17 carries.
The Falcons made some noise late in the second quarter, getting to the Colonels 14 yard line after a 17-yard reception by Wyatt Descheneau, and a 28 yard run by Justin Young. The drive stalled there though.
It was a dominant first half for the visitors, which had a 263-59 advantage in total yards at intermission. They led 14-0 at that point, then a 30-yard TD catch by Tristen Evans made it 21-0 with 6:01 left in the third.
It was Brattleboro’s first win of the season, while the Falcons went to 0-3 going into next Friday’s 7 p.m. home rivalry game with Lyndon.
CROSS COUNTRY
SJA BOYS, MMU GIRLS DOMINATE: In St. Johnsbury, the Hilltopper boys team took the top four spots, and the Mt. Mansfield girls team did the same in posting wins in a dual meet at the Academy.
The Hilltoppers’ Hale Boyden (17:25) was in top form, winning the boys race by more than a minute over teammate Nathan Lenzini. Andrew Thornton was third while Nathaniel Bernier rounded out the top four. The Hilltoppers won with 17 points, to 41 for MMU. There were 35 athletes in the field.
“We finally won one! Monkey off our back,” Hilltoppers coach Chip Langmaid said. “Going 1-4 against a young, quality team like MMU was a great step up for the boys. Andrew Thornton-Sherman continues his move up the team, and Ryan Callaghan had a very good race as fifth man.”
MMU’s Tess Drury won the girls race in a time of 21:05, edging teammate Emma Page by four seconds. At 23 minutes even, Bennett Crance was the top finisher for St. J Academy. With 25 scoring finishers, the Cougars had 18 points to 39 for the Hilltoppers.
Complete results are at athletic.net. Next for the SJA boys is the Manchester Invitational, on Saturday, Sept. 25. Next for the girls team, according to its schedule, is an Oct. 2 meet in Thetford.
BOYS SOCCER
NORTHFIELD/WILLIAMSTOWN 1, LAKE REGION 0 (OT): In Northfield, the Rangers were shut out in this Friday road game, with the lone goal coming six minutes into overtime. The winners had 23 shots on goal, to 11 for the Rangers. Next for Lake Region, a Wednesday 4:30 home game with Randolph.
