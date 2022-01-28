Friday H.S. Roundup: Hilltoppers Rally Past Hornets To Stay Unbeaten Jan 28, 2022 Jan 28, 2022 Updated 59 sec ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 68 Buy Now St. J rallies to beat Essex 50-48 in a Metro Division clash at Alumni Memorial Gymnasium on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. The unbeaten Hilltoppers elevated their record to 8-0. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Buy Now St. J rallies to beat Essex 50-48 in a Metro Division clash at Alumni Memorial Gymnasium on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. The unbeaten Hilltoppers elevated their record to 8-0. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Buy Now St. J rallies to beat Essex 50-48 in a Metro Division clash at Alumni Memorial Gymnasium on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. The unbeaten Hilltoppers elevated their record to 8-0. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Buy Now St. J rallies to beat Essex 50-48 in a Metro Division clash at Alumni Memorial Gymnasium on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. The unbeaten Hilltoppers elevated their record to 8-0. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Buy Now St. J rallies to beat Essex 50-48 in a Metro Division clash at Alumni Memorial Gymnasium on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. The unbeaten Hilltoppers elevated their record to 8-0. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Buy Now St. J rallies to beat Essex 50-48 in a Metro Division clash at Alumni Memorial Gymnasium on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. The unbeaten Hilltoppers elevated their record to 8-0. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Buy Now St. J rallies to beat Essex 50-48 in a Metro Division clash at Alumni Memorial Gymnasium on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. The unbeaten Hilltoppers elevated their record to 8-0. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Buy Now St. J rallies to beat Essex 50-48 in a Metro Division clash at Alumni Memorial Gymnasium on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. The unbeaten Hilltoppers elevated their record to 8-0. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Buy Now St. J rallies to beat Essex 50-48 in a Metro Division clash at Alumni Memorial Gymnasium on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. The unbeaten Hilltoppers elevated their record to 8-0. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Buy Now St. J rallies to beat Essex 50-48 in a Metro Division clash at Alumni Memorial Gymnasium on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. The unbeaten Hilltoppers elevated their record to 8-0. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Buy Now St. J rallies to beat Essex 50-48 in a Metro Division clash at Alumni Memorial Gymnasium on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. The unbeaten Hilltoppers elevated their record to 8-0. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Buy Now St. J rallies to beat Essex 50-48 in a Metro Division clash at Alumni Memorial Gymnasium on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. The unbeaten Hilltoppers elevated their record to 8-0. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Buy Now St. J rallies to beat Essex 50-48 in a Metro Division clash at Alumni Memorial Gymnasium on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. The unbeaten Hilltoppers elevated their record to 8-0. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Buy Now St. J rallies to beat Essex 50-48 in a Metro Division clash at Alumni Memorial Gymnasium on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. The unbeaten Hilltoppers elevated their record to 8-0. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Buy Now St. J rallies to beat Essex 50-48 in a Metro Division clash at Alumni Memorial Gymnasium on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. The unbeaten Hilltoppers elevated their record to 8-0. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Buy Now St. J rallies to beat Essex 50-48 in a Metro Division clash at Alumni Memorial Gymnasium on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. The unbeaten Hilltoppers elevated their record to 8-0. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Buy Now St. J rallies to beat Essex 50-48 in a Metro Division clash at Alumni Memorial Gymnasium on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. The unbeaten Hilltoppers elevated their record to 8-0. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Buy Now St. J rallies to beat Essex 50-48 in a Metro Division clash at Alumni Memorial Gymnasium on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. The unbeaten Hilltoppers elevated their record to 8-0. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Buy Now St. J rallies to beat Essex 50-48 in a Metro Division clash at Alumni Memorial Gymnasium on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. The unbeaten Hilltoppers elevated their record to 8-0. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Buy Now St. J rallies to beat Essex 50-48 in a Metro Division clash at Alumni Memorial Gymnasium on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. The unbeaten Hilltoppers elevated their record to 8-0. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Buy Now St. J rallies to beat Essex 50-48 in a Metro Division clash at Alumni Memorial Gymnasium on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. The unbeaten Hilltoppers elevated their record to 8-0. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Buy Now St. J rallies to beat Essex 50-48 in a Metro Division clash at Alumni Memorial Gymnasium on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. The unbeaten Hilltoppers elevated their record to 8-0. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Buy Now St. J rallies to beat Essex 50-48 in a Metro Division clash at Alumni Memorial Gymnasium on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. The unbeaten Hilltoppers elevated their record to 8-0. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Buy Now St. J rallies to beat Essex 50-48 in a Metro Division clash at Alumni Memorial Gymnasium on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. The unbeaten Hilltoppers elevated their record to 8-0. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Buy Now St. J rallies to beat Essex 50-48 in a Metro Division clash at Alumni Memorial Gymnasium on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. The unbeaten Hilltoppers elevated their record to 8-0. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Buy Now St. J rallies to beat Essex 50-48 in a Metro Division clash at Alumni Memorial Gymnasium on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. The unbeaten Hilltoppers elevated their record to 8-0. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Buy Now St. J rallies to beat Essex 50-48 in a Metro Division clash at Alumni Memorial Gymnasium on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. The unbeaten Hilltoppers elevated their record to 8-0. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Buy Now St. J rallies to beat Essex 50-48 in a Metro Division clash at Alumni Memorial Gymnasium on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. The unbeaten Hilltoppers elevated their record to 8-0. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Buy Now St. J rallies to beat Essex 50-48 in a Metro Division clash at Alumni Memorial Gymnasium on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. The unbeaten Hilltoppers elevated their record to 8-0. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Buy Now St. J rallies to beat Essex 50-48 in a Metro Division clash at Alumni Memorial Gymnasium on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. The unbeaten Hilltoppers elevated their record to 8-0. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Buy Now St. J rallies to beat Essex 50-48 in a Metro Division clash at Alumni Memorial Gymnasium on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. The unbeaten Hilltoppers elevated their record to 8-0. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Buy Now St. J rallies to beat Essex 50-48 in a Metro Division clash at Alumni Memorial Gymnasium on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. The unbeaten Hilltoppers elevated their record to 8-0. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Buy Now St. J rallies to beat Essex 50-48 in a Metro Division clash at Alumni Memorial Gymnasium on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. The unbeaten Hilltoppers elevated their record to 8-0. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Buy Now St. J rallies to beat Essex 50-48 in a Metro Division clash at Alumni Memorial Gymnasium on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. The unbeaten Hilltoppers elevated their record to 8-0. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Buy Now St. J rallies to beat Essex 50-48 in a Metro Division clash at Alumni Memorial Gymnasium on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. The unbeaten Hilltoppers elevated their record to 8-0. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Buy Now St. J rallies to beat Essex 50-48 in a Metro Division clash at Alumni Memorial Gymnasium on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. The unbeaten Hilltoppers elevated their record to 8-0. (Photo by Michael Beniash)