Friday H.S. Roundup: Hilltoppers Stymie Coogs To Stay Undefeated

JERICHO — Big man Fritz Hauser netted 16 points to lead unbeaten St. Johnsbury to a 43-31 win over Mount Mansfield in a Metro clash Friday night.
Sam Begin added 10 points for St. J, which kept the Cougars winless while upping its record to 6-0. Begin also stole an inbounds pass and banked in a three-quarter court shot at the third-quarter buzzer that gave St. J a 30-22 lead and helped swing the ballgame.
How’s this for a buzzer-beater?@StJAcademy’s Sam Begin with the steal and three-quarter court bomb off glass. #vthshoops pic.twitter.com/PEYka3BuZr— Michael Beniash (@BeniAsh12) January 22, 2022
The Hilltoppers held the hosts to eight points combined in the middle two quarters. It’s the fifth time in six games St. J has limited an opponent to less than 40 points.
Up next for the Academy is a showdown with fellow unbeaten Rice in South Burlington on Tuesday night.
SJ (6-0): Tim Tremblay 0-1-1, Nathan Clay 1-1-4, Tobias Kamaan 1-0-2, Murphy Young 2-0-5, Sam Begin 4-1-10, Fritz Hauser 7-1-16. Totals: 17-FG 5-10-FT 43.
MM (0-8): Pinaud 2-0-6, Hamilton 4-1-10, Farrell 1-0-2, Johnston 1-0-2, Strauss 2-0-5, Syverson 2-2-6. Totals: 12-FG 3-8-FT 31.
SJ 14 7 9 13 — 43
MM 14 5 3 9 — 31
3-Point FG: S 4 (Clay, Young, Begin, Hauser); M 4 (Pinaud 2, Hamilton, Strauss). Team Fouls: S 8, M 15.
HAZEN 62, HARWOOD 37: In Hardwick, Tyler Rivard finished with 23 points and 19 rebounds and Xavier Hill contributed 13 points as the Wildcats returned to the court after a nearly three-week hiatus and stayed undefeated.
Tied 21-all at the break, Hazen scored the first 24 of the third quarter to seize control.
The Wildcats have a key Division III showdown on Monday night at Williamstown. Hazen handed the Blue Devils their lone loss earlier this winter, a three-point win in the championship game of the Dave Morse Classic.
HU (2-6): Olney 2-0-4, Kudnavetz 1-1-3, Bellows 1-0-2, Hill 1-1-5, Maher 1-0-2, Smith 1-0-3, Clapp 1-2-4, Davey 1-2-4, Kretz 0-1-1, Daley 0-5-5, Washington 1-0-2, Lavit 0-1-1, McHugh 0-1-1. Totals: 11-FG 13-25-FT 37.
HAZEN (7-0): Aasha Gould 0-1-1, Jadon Baker 3-1-8, Xavier Hill 3-5-13, Carter Hill 3-2-8, Tyler Rivard 7-9-23, Gabe Michaud 0-2-2, Lincoln Michaud 2-3-7. Totals: 18-FG 23-34-FT 62.
HU 6 15 4 12 — 37
HAZEN 8 13 27 4 — 62
3-Point FG: H 2 (Hill, Smith); Hazen 3 (X. Hill 2, Baker). Team Fouls: H 17, Hazen 17.
U-32 58, LAKE REGION 41: In Orleans, Elvin Stowell scored 13 of his 17 points in the first half as the Raiders (6-2) built a 28-14 halftime lead.
The Rangers were led by Carter Montgomery (14 points) and David Piers and Connor Ullrich (nine each).
Lake Region hosts Montpelier Monday at 7.
LYNDON 52, PEOPLES 44: In Lyndon Center, Austin Wheeler (14) and senior Chevy Bandy combined for 27 points to lead the Vikings to their first win since Jan. 7.
It was the first game since Jan. 4 for the Wolves.
“Tonight was a gritty win and we responded well after tough stretches,” Vikings coach Patrick Rainville said.
All of LI’s fourth-quarter points came from the free-throw line, where they converted 21-of-33 attempts on the game.
The Vikings visit defending Division II champion Montpelier Wednesday at 7. The Solons beat Lyndon 79-52 earlier this season.
PA (2-3): Grant 1-1-3, Veit 4-0-11, Follensbee 6-2-14, Lamare 1-0-3, Allen 1-0-2, Richard 3-5-11. Totals: 16-FG 8-10-FT 44.
LI (3-6): Gavin Williams 1-3-5, Austin Wheeler 3-6-14, Evan Sanborn 3-3-10, Aiden Bogie 2-4-8, Zach Hale 1-0-2, Chevy Bandy 4-5-13. Totals: 14-FG 21-33-FT 52.
PA 6 13 12 13 — 44
LI 8 23 9 12 — 52
3-Point FG: P 4 (Veit 3, Lamare); L 3 (Wheeler 2, Sanborn). Team Fouls: P 19, L 11. Fouled Out: P, Veit, Allen.
LITTLETON 57, PROFILE 53: In Littleton, Jeff Santos had 12 points and eight rebounds and the Crusaders survived another Friday night Division IV thriller.
Kayden Hoskins scored 11 while Grady Millen and Dre Akins chipped in 10 apiece for the Crusaders, who won their fourth straight, including a tight 71-65 victory over Colebrook last Friday.
“Another good Friday night game,” LHS coach Trevor Howard said. “Glad to see different guys step up and answer some of Profile’s runs. Santos had eight rebounds and Millen hit some big shots down the stretch.
Alex Leslie pumped in a game-high 28 to lead the Pats. Josh Robie hit five 3s and scored 17 in the loss.
Littleton shot 22 foul shots to Profile’s 6.
The Crusaders are at Lisbon on Tuesday. The Pats visit Lin-Wood on Wednesday.
PS (6-4): Jackson Clough 2-1-6, Josh Robie 6-0-17, Riley Plante 1-0-2, Alex Leslie 12-3-28. Totals: 21-FG 3-6-FT 53.
LHS (7-1): Grady Millen 4-1-10, Dre Akins 4-2-10, Kayden Hoskins 3-2-11, Miek Hampson 1-2-4, Jeff Santos 5-2-12, Carmichael Osorio 2-2-6, Cam Cook 1-1-4. Totals: 20-FG 12-22-FT 57.
PS 13 7 19 14 — 53
LHS 20 6 15 16 — 57
3-Point FG: P 8 (Clough 2, J. Robie 5, Leslie); L 5 (Millen, Hoskins 3, Cook). Team Fouls: P 17, L 12. Fouled Out: P, Plante, Leslie.
WOODSVILLE 67, FRANKLIN 38: In Franklin, Cam Tenney-Burt put up 22 points and the Engineers blew the game open in the second quarter to stay undefeated.
Woodsville has won six of its seven games by 26 or more points. The Engineers host Moultonborough on Tuesday; they beat the Panthers 75-10 on Jan. 4.
WHS (7-0): Connor Houston 1-0-3, Cam Tenney-Burt 8-2-22, Connor Newcomb 3-0-7, Michael Maccini 1-0-3, Landon Kingsbury 1-2-4, Cam Davidson 5-2-12, Nick Vigeant 2-0-4, Elijah Flocke 4-4-12. Totals: 25-FG 10-12-FT 67.
FHS (2-8): Eldridge 4-0-11, Z. McCoy 3-0-7, Douville 3-1-7, Velentanlic 1-0-3, E. McCoy 3-1-8, Nason 1-0-2. Totals: 15-FG 2-4-FT 38.
WHS 15 23 15 14 — 67
FHS 14 3 13 8 — 38
3-Point FG: W 7 (Tenney-Burt 4, Houston, Maccini, Newcomb); F 6 (Eldridge 3, Z. McCoy, E. McCoy, Velentanlic). Team Fouls: W 12, F 13. Fouled Out: F, Douville.
GIRLS HOOPS
LITTLETON 38, PROFILE 12: In Littleton, Lauren McKee had 16 points as the Crusaders pulled away gradually to earn their fifth win in a row.
“Tough shooting night as a team. Give Profile credit, they made us take outside shots and we never found a rhythm,” coach Dale Prior said. “Lauren played well on both ends and our defense was pretty solid.”
The Crusaders visit Lisbon on Tuesday at 5. Wednesday at 5, the Patriots visit Lin-Wood.
PHS (4-6): Evie Burger 0-1-1, Mya Brown 2-2-6, Maddy Koehler 1-1-3, Kyah Knight 1-0-2. Totals: 4-FG 4-10-FT 12.
LHS (8-3): Addison Hadlock 1-1-3, Lauryn Corrigan 2-0-6, Kaylee Manzella 1-0-2, Lauren McKee 7-0-16, Jamielee Lamarre 1-1-3, Maddy Carbonneau 2-0-4, Avah Lucas 1-0-2, Ella Horsch 1-0-2. Totals: 16-FG 2-3-FT 38.
PHS 2 2 4 4 — 12
LHS 10 5 10 13 — 38
3-Point FG: L 4 (Corrigan 2, McKee 2). Team Fouls: P 8, L 14.
WOODSVILLE 64, FRANKLIN 12: In Franklin, freshman Eliza Wagstaff (16 points) and senior Mackenzie Kingsbury teamed up for 31 points in the Engineer rout.
“We were able to execute on offense. We moved the ball well and hit open shots,” Engineers coach Tori Clough said. “Defensively we played aggressively and minimized their second chance shots. We rebounded and ran the floor well. Everyone contributed for us tonight.”
Woodsville next hosts Moultonborough Tuesday at 5.
WHS (6-3): Maddie Roy 4-2-10, Abigail Crocker 2-0-5, Eliza Wagstaff 8-0-16, Aliza Boutin 2-1-5, Mackenzie Kingsbury 6-0-15, Leah Krull 2-0-4, Paige Royer 4-1-9. Totals: 28-FG 4-7-FT 64.
FRANKLIN (1-9): Bedard 2-0-4, McCoy 3-0-7, Slocum 0-1-1. Totals: 5-FG 1-2-FT 12.
WHS 18 14 22 10 — 64
FHS 8 0 0 4 — 12
3-Point FG: W 4 (Kingsbury 3, Crocker); F 1 (McCoy); Team Fouls: W 5, F 12.
BLUE MOUNTAIN 51, MILTON 18: In Milton, the Bucks had little trouble winning their fourth in five games behind a combined 25 points by freshman Kyra Nelson (13) and sophomore Jordan Alley.
“Good team win. Girls were very active on defense and were able to turn it into points. We crashed the offensive boards as well as we have all year,” Bucks coach Scott Farquharson said.
Next for the Bucks, a 7 p.m. home game on Tuesday with Danville. Blue Mountain beat the Bears 64-50 earlier this season.
BM (8-2): Lauren Joy 4-0-9, Kyra Nelson 4-2-13, Emma Dennis 1-0-2, Jordan Alley 4-4-12, Karli Blood 1-0-2, Emma Gray 1-1-3, Keegan Tillotson 0-1-1, Maggie Emerson 1-0-2, Kolby Nelson 3-0-7. Totals: 19-FG 8-15-FT 51.
MHS (3-6): Rutherford 1-0-3, Farrar 1-0-3, Olsaver 0-1-1, Chalmers 3-5-11. Totals: 5-FG 6-9-FT 18.
BM 7 19 13 12 — 51
MHS 0 3 10 5 — 18
3-Point FG: B 3 (Joy, Ky. Nelson, Ko. Nelson); M 2 (Rutherford, Olsaver) Team Fouls: B 13, M 11.
GILFORD 39, WHITE MOUNTAINS 34: In Whitefield, Vanessa Flanders turned in a game-high 19 points as the Eagles snagged a road win.
Morgan Doolan (11), Jaylin Bennett (10) and Ainsley Savage (8) combined for 29 points for the Spartans, who played their first game since Jan. 10.
White Mountains hosts rival Groveton on Monday. The Eagles won the first meeting 37-27.
GHS (5-4): Guyer 2-0-4, Caldron 1-0-2, Keenan 2-0-5, Flanders 4-8-19, Hughes 1-3-5, Shute 2-0-4. Totals: 12-FG 11-19-FT 39.
WM (5-3): Olivia Shallow 1-2-5, Jaylin Bennett 4-2-10, Morgan Doolan 5-0-11, Ainsley Savage 3-2-8. Totals: 13-FG 6-10-FT 34.
GHS 9 10 15 5 — 39
WM 10 4 9 10 — 34
3-Point FG: G 4 (Keenan, Flanders 3); W 2 (Shallow, Doolan). Team Fouls: G 12, W 14.
