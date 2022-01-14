Friday H.S. Roundup: Hoskins, Hampson Send Crusaders Past Tribe

LITTLETON — Littleton sophomore Kayden Hoskins made nine 3-pointers for a game-high 27 points, and senior Mike Hampson went 11-of-14 in free throws for 23 points as the Littleton Crusaders topped Colebrook 71-65 in a Division IV thriller on Friday nine.
Down 61-60, Littleton closed the game on a 11-4 run. The Crusaders finished with 13 3s.
“Colebrook never went away, but proud of how we answered their runs,” Crusaders coach Trevor Howard said. “Rebounding and turnovers are really hurting us and needs to be fixed, but our effort is there. Mike and Kayden really stepped up and played well. Dre Akins did a nice job on Kolton Dowse. Cam Cook and Carmichael Lopez gave us solid minutes off the bench.”
Kaiden Dowse had 23 points for the Mohawks, who had their three-game win streak snapped.
LHS hosts Franklin and Colebrook visits Lisbon, both on Tuesday.
CA (5-2): Kolton Dowse 13, Keenan Hurlbert 13, Izik Thibodeau 12, Kaiden Dowse 23, Maddox Godzyk 4.
LHS (5-0): Grady Millen 4, Dre Akins 3, Kayden Hoskins 27, Mike Hampson 23, Carmichael Lopez, Cam Cook 5.
CA 13 12 19 21 — 65
LHS 12 23 14 22 — 71
3-Point FG: C 1 (Ko. Dowse); L 13 (Hoskins 9, Hampson 2, Lopez, Cook). Team Fouls: C 15, L 16. Fouled Out: C, Thibodeau; L, Hampson.
MONTPELIER 79, LYNDON 52: In Lyndon Center, Jonah Cattaneo scored 27 and the defending Division II champs powered past the Vikings.
The Solons hit 11 3s among their 33 made field goals and took a 46-21 lead to halftime.
Evan Sanborn paced the hosts with 16 points.
Lyndon hosts Hazen on Monday night.
MHS (5-1): Ronnie Riby-Williams 5-0-11, Clayton Foster 1-0-3, Carson Cody 4-0-9, Will Bruzzese 3-0-7, Cabot Hart 2-0-6, Rashid Nikiema 5-0-12, Andrew Tinge 2-0-4, Jonah Cattaneo 11-2-27. Totals: 33-FG 2-2-FT 79.
LI (2-6): Gavin Williams 0-1-1, Cam Berry 2-0-5, Ethan Lussier 1-0-2, Austin Wheeler 3-2-9, Evan Sanborn 8-0-16, Aiden Bogie 2-0-4, Zach Hale 0-3-3, Chevy Bandy 5-2-12. Totals: 21-FG 8-11-FT 52.
MHS 26 20 20 13 — 79
LI 8 13 12 19 — 52
3-Point FG: M 11 (Riby-Williams, Foster, Cody, Bruzzese, Hart 2, Nikiema 2, Cattaneo); L 2 (Berry, Wheeler). Team Fouls: M 15, L 3.
PC 56, PROFILE 47: In Pittsburg, Pittsburg-Canaan’s K. Hurlbert’s 25 points overcame a 24-point effort by Profile’s Josh Robie.
Hurlbert went 10-of-14 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter as the Yellowjackets scored 25 points. He was 15-of-23 overall from the stripe.
Robie had six of Profile’s 11 three-pointers.
Next for the Patriots, a Tuesday 6:30 home game with Moultonborough.
PS (5-3): Clough 1-2-4, J. Robie 9-0-24, K. Robie 2-0-6, Plante 1-4-6, Cote 1-0-2, Leslie 1-0-2, Wakeham 1-0-3. Totals: 16-FG 5-11-FT 47.
PC (3-4): K. Hurlbert 5-15-25, Mcmann 3-0-6, Foote 2-6-10, G. Hurlbert 3-0-6, Hailey 3-3-9. Totals: 16-FG 24-41-FT 56.
PS 10 12 8 17 — 47
PC 12 10 9 25 — 56
3-Point FG: P 11 (J. Robie 6, K. Robie 2, Clough, Plante, Wakeham). Team Fouls: P 29 PC 16. Fouled Out: P, Plante, Leslie, Wakeham; PC, Mcmann.
GROVETON 69, FRANKLIN 28: In Franklin, iden Whiting had 19 points, 10 rebounds and four steals while Ben Wheelock led all scorers with 21 points as the Eagles jetted to a 43-17 halftime lead.
Sophomore Kaden Cloutier added seven points and seven assists in the win.
The Eagles host Pittsburg-Canaan in their next game.
GHS (5-1): Jace Ramsey 1-0-2, Kaden Cloutier 3-0-7, Aidan Whiting 5-9-19, Ben Wheelock 8-1-21, Blake Champagne 0-2-2, Luke Shannon 3-2-8, Chris Corliss 4-2-10. Totals: 24-FG 16-21-FT 69.
FHS (2-6): Z. McCoy 2-0-5, Polen 3-0-6, Douville 5-1-12, Veletanlic 1-0-2. E. McCoy 1-1-3. Totals: 12-FG 2-9-FT 28.
GHS 22 21 16 10 — 69
FHS 13 4 11 0 — 28
3-Point FG: G 5 (Wheelock 4, Cloutier); F 2 (Z. McCoy, Douville). Team Fouls: G 11, F 16.
SPAULDING 72, LAKE REGION 31: In Barre, Tavarius Vance pumped in 16 points as the host Tide went to 6-1.
Twelve players scored in the Spaulding win.
Carter Montgomery had a team-high 11 and Charlie Thompson added for the winless Rangers.
Lake Region hosts U-32 next Friday.
GIRLS HOOPS
DANVILLE 55, WINOOSKI 32: In Danville, Allie Beliveau (10 points) led a balanced attack as the Bears scooted past the visiting Spartans.
Nine players scored for Danville, which hits 19 of 28 shots from the foul line. Down 8-5 after the first quarter, the Bears surged ahead in the second quarter.
“We moved the ball well on offense tonight and got balanced scoring up and down the lineup,” Bears coach Nick DeCaro said. “Defensively we got stronger as the game went on. Our communication improved tonight and we saw the floor pretty well.”
Danville visits unbeaten Williamstown on Wednesday. The Blue Devils beat the Bears 40-22 on Dec. 30.
WHS (1-5): Ly 1-3-5, Rogers 1-0-2, White 1-0-2, Heintz 1-0-2, Parris 1-0-2, Mack 8-3-19. Totals: 13-FG 6-14-FT 32.
DHS (4-5): Lilli Klark 1-0-2, Laci Potter 2-1-6, Allie Beliveau 3-4-10, Colleen Flinn 3-3-9, Laci Sandvil 1-4-7, Rylie Cadieux 0-5-5, Ava Marshia 2-0-4, Sadie Young 2-1-5, Zoe Crocker 3-1-7. Totals: 17-FG 19-28-FT 55.
WHS 8 7 9 8 — 32
DHS 5 16 18 16 — 55
3-Point FG: D 2 (Potter, Sandvil). Team Fouls: W 19, D 17. Fouled Out: W, Heintz.
NORTH COUNTRY 48, MT. ABRAHAM 36: In Newport, guards Cora Nadeau finished with 16 points and Sabine Brueck added 13 as the Falcons picked up a key Division II win.
Emma Fortin added 10 points for the Falcons, who pulled away with a strong second half after leading 19-18 at halftime.
Twelve of Nadeau’s points came in the second half.
North Country visits Enosburg on Monday for a makeup game.
MA (5-2): Parker 2-0-4, Jensen 2-1-6, Reen 4-0-11, Gile 3-0-7, Bora 2-0-4, Vincent 2-0-4. Totals: 15-FG 16-FT 36.
NC (6-3): Josi Fortin 2-1-5, Sabine Brueck 5-0-13, Emma Fortin 5-0-10, Rileigh Fortin 0-1-1, Libby Prue 1-0-2, Cora Nadeau 4-5-16, Aaliyah Wilburn 0-1-1. Totals: 17-FG 8-12-FT 48.
MA 11 7 11 7 — 36
NC 8 11 15 14 — 48
3-Point FG: M 5 (Jensen, Reen 3, Gile); N 6 (Brueck 3, Nadeau 3). Team Fouls: M 9, N 6.
LITTLETON 37, COLEBROOK 20: In Littleton, Lauren McKee tallied a game-high 10 points and the defense did the rest as the Crusaders ended the Tribe’s three-game win streak.
Littleton limited Colebrook six first-half points in building a 19-6 halftime lead.
“A great defensive effort tonight for 32 minutes,” LHS coach Dale Prior said. “They executed the game plan and got a good win against a good team. Kaylee was great on both ends and Jamielee and Maddy did very well off the bench.”
Ariana Lord had eight points, 10 boards and five steals to lead Colebrook. Sierra Riff added six steals.
Colebrook is at Lisbon and Littleton hosts Franklin, both on Tuesday.
CA (5-3): Haley Rossitto 4-0-8, Sierra Riff 1-0-2, Lexi Santamaria 1-0-2, Ariana Lord 2-4-8. Totals: 8-FG 4-9-FT 20.
LHS (5-3): Addison Hadlock 3-0-6, Lauryn Corrigan 1-0-3, Kaylee Manzella 3-1-7, Lauren McKee 3-2-10, Jamielee Lamarre 3-1-7, Maddy Carbonneau 2-0-4. Totals: 15-FG 4-6-FT 37.
CA 4 2 8 6 — 20
LHS 11 8 6 12 — 37
3-Point FG: L 3 (Corrigan, McKee 2). Team Fouls: C 12, L 9.
ALPINE SKIING
PROFILE PREVAILS: At Bretton Woods, Profile won all four races in girls and boys slalom and giant slalom. According to livetiming.com skiers took two GS runs and one slalom run in the meet hosted by White Mountains Regional.
Profile’s Sophie Bell carved to wins in girls slalom and GS, and in boys racing, teammate Caiyu Demaggio did the same.
Bell knocked out her slalom run in 31.26 seconds, more than three seconds faster than Lin-Wood runner-up Hadassha Corey. Bell also had a nearly three-second win in the GS, with a two-run time of 1:08.54.
Teammate Ani Griffiths had a runner-up time of 1:11.47, just ahead of third-place Katy McPhaul of Profile. The Patriots had the top eight finishers in the GS.
Demaggio (30.39) just nicked teammate Dino Boissennault (30.50) in winning the boys slalom, with Profile’s Adam Bell third in 30.93. Demaggio’s GS win was just as close, his time of 1:05.71 a shade faster than teammate Asa Toms’ runner-up time of 1:05.93.
The Patriots will have their first home meet next Friday at Cannon Mountain.
Girls Slalom: Profile 384, Derryfield 370, Woodsville 349, WMR 340
Girls GS: Profile 387, Derryfield 377, Lin-Wood 350, Woodsville 349
Boys Slalom: Profile 393, Lin-Wood 368, Derryfield 352
Boys GS: Profile 392, Lin-Wood 367, Derryfield 353
